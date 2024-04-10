chargement...

Les news du 10 Avril 2024

News
Les news du 10 Avril 2024 The Hellectric Devilz - Jours Pâles - Lucifer's Hammer - Sulphur and Mercury - Human Infection
»
(Lien direct)
THE HELLECTRIC DEVILZ (heavy thrash metal), groupe originaire de Bayonne dans lequel on retrouve deux membres du légendaire TITAN, vient de publier "Tower of Terror", premier clip de son prochain deuxième album "The Devilz Playground".



Il sortira le 10/05/2024 chez Brennus Music.

»
(Lien direct)
JOURS PÂLES (Black Metal Mélancolique, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album intitulé Dissolution qui sortira le 10 mai via Les Acteurs De L’Ombre. Un premier extrait sera bientôt disponible...

1. Taciturne
2. La Reine De Mes Peines (Des Wagons De Détresses)
3. Noire Impériale
4. Les Lueurs D’autoroutes
5. Réseaux Venins
6. Une Mer Aux Couleurs Désunions
7. Limérence
8. Dissolution
9. Terminal Nocturne

»
(Lien direct)
LUCIFER'S HAMMER (Heavy Metal, Chili) sortira son nouvel opus Be and Exist le 14 juin via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Cosmovision
2. Real Nightmares
3. Glorious Night
4. Antagony
5. Son Of Earth
6. The Fear OF Anubis
7. Medusa Spell
8. The Part Of Being
9. Be And Exist

»
(Lien direct)
SULPHUR AND MERCURY (Heavy Metal avec notamment Jason Netherton de Misery Index au chant, Italie) propose à cette adresse l'écoute intégrale de son premier EP éponyme à venir le 12 avril sur Time to Kill Records. Tracklist :

1. Presagio del Maligno (introduzione)
2. Invoke the Adversary (Pugnali di Megiddo)
3. Lightless Slumber
4. Venereal Levitation (Voci dall'aria)
5. Entombed in Necrodust
6. Heads Will Roll (Satan cover)

»
(Lien direct)
HUMAN INFECTION (Death Metal, USA) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 3 mai de son nouvel album Gravesight. Tracklist :

1. Exalted Through Suffering
2. In Crypts Of Holiness
3. Wounds Devour You
4. Artificial Abyss
5. Embrace Perfection
6. Beckoned From The Grieving Sun
7. Laserskull Suicide (Gravesight)
8. The Weavers Of Lunacy
9. In The Dreaming Eye
10. My Barren Soul
11. Enrapturing The Divine
12. The Fractured Light
13. Sovereign To Obscurity
14. In The Dreaming Eye (2016 Promo)
15. The Fractured Light (2016 Promo)
16. Artificial Abyss (2016 Promo)
17. Enrapturing The Divine (2016 Promo)
Thrasho Sosthène + Jean-Clint + Keyser
10 Avril 2024

