|Découvrez ci-dessous le premier extrait du nouvel album de DARKTHRONE (Black Metal) intitulé It Beckons Us All à paraître le 26 avril sur Peaceville Records. Il s'agit du titre "Black Dawn Affiliation" :
01. Howling Primitive Colonies
02. Eon 3
03. Black Dawn Affiliation
04. And In That Moment I Knew The Answer
05. The Bird People Of Nordland
06. The Heavy Hand
07. The Lone Pines Of The Lost Planet
|FRACTAL GENERATOR (Sci-Fi Blackened Death Metal, Canada) sortira son nouvel album Convergence le 7 juin chez Everlasting Spew Records. Tracklist :
1. Cryogenian
2. Convergence
3. Askesis
4. Ancient Civilizations
5. Obelisk
6. Ciphertext
7. Xiphoid
8. Algorithmic Pathways
9. Encephalon
|2 WOLVES (Gothic/Doom/Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé le titre "No Longer" tiré de son prochain disque Not Worth It prévu dans le courant de l'année via Werewolf Records.
|NECROCENE (Death Metal, Italie) sortira son premier EP Detrimental Paratomy le 7 juin sur Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Planned Obsolescence
2. Embryonic Epilogue
3. The Age of Death and Extinction
4. Wars Against the World
5. From Worms to Trash
|ANGEL SWORD (Heavy Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel opus World Fighter le 14 juin chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Vigilantes
2. Weekend Warrior
3. Dangerous Games
4. Church of Rock
5. Powerglove
6. Against All Odds
7. Afterburn
8. World Fighter
|CRUCIFIER (Death/Black, USA) offre son nouvel album Led Astray en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Smite...
2. Feed the Furnace
3. In Hircine Splendor
4. Biers of Catholic Bones
5. With Cornu and Peccant Breath
6. Trafficking with the Devil
7. Serenaded by the Angels' Shrills
8. Harbingers of Apollyon
9. An Endeavour of Rats
|FUNERAL STORM (Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son nouveau disque Chthonic Invocations le 10 mai sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Whispers From The Beyond
2. Behold The Dark
3. The Void
4. Funeral Pyre
5. The Epitaph Of The Dead
6. The Covenant Of Old
7. Mistress Of The Night (The Gathering Begins)
8. The Calling Of The Father
|GRIEFGOD (Death Metal, Lituanie) vient de sortir son premier long-format Deterioration en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. 45 Years of Tremor
2. Ode to Ancestors
3. Spite Merchant
4. Pestilence
5. Constellations Are Their Eyes
6. No Future
7. Anguish
|NECROPHAGIA (Death Metal, USA) a dévoilé le morceau "Mental Decay" issu de son opus final Moribundis Grim prévu le 10 mai chez Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :
01. House By The Cemetery (Cover)
02. Moribundis Grim
03. Bleeding Torment
04. Mental Decay
05. Halloween 3 (Samhain cover)
06. The Wicked (Live)
07. Scarecrows
08. Sundown
|DEATH MAGICK (Heavy Metal, Israël) va rééditer sa Demo MMXXIII au format vinyle le 19 avril via Dawnbreed Records.
|EXODIKON (Melodic Death Metal, Hongrie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Untermensch" extrait de son nouvel album paru sur Wormholedeath.
|SEVERE TORTURE (Brutal Death, Pays-Bas) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Torn From The Jaws Of Death qui sortira le 7 juin via Season Of Mist. Le morceau-titre se découvre ici :
