»

(Lien direct) FUNERAL STORM (Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son nouveau disque Chthonic Invocations le 10 mai sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :



1. Whispers From The Beyond

2. Behold The Dark

3. The Void

4. Funeral Pyre

5. The Epitaph Of The Dead

6. The Covenant Of Old

7. Mistress Of The Night (The Gathering Begins)

8. The Calling Of The Father



