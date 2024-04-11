chargement...

Belore
 Belore - Eastern Tales (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Mortual
 Mortual - Evil Incarnation ... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Blasphemophagher
 Blasphemophagher - The III ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Malicious
 Malicious - Merciless Storm... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Purification
 Purification - Perfect Doct... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Krabathor
 Krabathor - Orthodox (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Forbidden
 Forbidden - Forbidden Evil (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Severoth
 Severoth - By the Way of Li... (C)
Par Hoover		   
Brodequin
 Brodequin - Harbinger Of Woe (C)
Par Seb`		   
Master
 Master - Saints Dispelled (C)
Par Rigs Mordo		   
Tressekter
 Tressekter - Occult Astral ... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Invocator
 Invocator - Excursion Demise (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Carnifex
 Carnifex - Dead In My Arms (C)
Par Sosthène		   
CARNIFEX
 CARNIFEX - (I)
Par Lestat		   
Civerous
 Civerous - Maze Envy (C)
Par Yz		   
Necromanteum EU/UK Tour 2024
 Necromanteum EU/UK Tour 202... (R)
Par Sosthène		   

Les news du 11 Avril 2024

News
Les news du 11 Avril 2024 Darkthrone - Fractal Generator - 2 Wolves - Necrocene - Angel Sword - Crucifier - Funeral Storm - Griefgod - Necrophagia - Death Magick - Exodikon - Severe Torture
»
(Lien direct)
Découvrez ci-dessous le premier extrait du nouvel album de DARKTHRONE (Black Metal) intitulé It Beckons Us All à paraître le 26 avril sur Peaceville Records. Il s'agit du titre "Black Dawn Affiliation" :

01. Howling Primitive Colonies
02. Eon 3
03. Black Dawn Affiliation
04. And In That Moment I Knew The Answer
05. The Bird People Of Nordland
06. The Heavy Hand
07. The Lone Pines Of The Lost Planet

»
(Lien direct)
FRACTAL GENERATOR (Sci-Fi Blackened Death Metal, Canada) sortira son nouvel album Convergence le 7 juin chez Everlasting Spew Records. Tracklist :

1. Cryogenian
2. Convergence
3. Askesis
4. Ancient Civilizations
5. Obelisk
6. Ciphertext
7. Xiphoid
8. Algorithmic Pathways
9. Encephalon

»
(Lien direct)
2 WOLVES (Gothic/Doom/Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé le titre "No Longer" tiré de son prochain disque Not Worth It prévu dans le courant de l'année via Werewolf Records.

»
(Lien direct)
NECROCENE (Death Metal, Italie) sortira son premier EP Detrimental Paratomy le 7 juin sur Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Planned Obsolescence
2. Embryonic Epilogue
3. The Age of Death and Extinction
4. Wars Against the World
5. From Worms to Trash

»
(Lien direct)
ANGEL SWORD (Heavy Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel opus World Fighter le 14 juin chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Vigilantes
2. Weekend Warrior
3. Dangerous Games
4. Church of Rock
5. Powerglove
6. Against All Odds
7. Afterburn
8. World Fighter

»
(Lien direct)
CRUCIFIER (Death/Black, USA) offre son nouvel album Led Astray en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Smite...
2. Feed the Furnace
3. In Hircine Splendor
4. Biers of Catholic Bones
5. With Cornu and Peccant Breath
6. Trafficking with the Devil
7. Serenaded by the Angels' Shrills
8. Harbingers of Apollyon
9. An Endeavour of Rats

»
(Lien direct)
FUNERAL STORM (Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son nouveau disque Chthonic Invocations le 10 mai sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Whispers From The Beyond
2. Behold The Dark
3. The Void
4. Funeral Pyre
5. The Epitaph Of The Dead
6. The Covenant Of Old
7. Mistress Of The Night (The Gathering Begins)
8. The Calling Of The Father

»
(Lien direct)
GRIEFGOD (Death Metal, Lituanie) vient de sortir son premier long-format Deterioration en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. 45 Years of Tremor
2. Ode to Ancestors
3. Spite Merchant
4. Pestilence
5. Constellations Are Their Eyes
6. No Future
7. Anguish

»
(Lien direct)
NECROPHAGIA (Death Metal, USA) a dévoilé le morceau "Mental Decay" issu de son opus final Moribundis Grim prévu le 10 mai chez Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

01. House By The Cemetery (Cover)
02. Moribundis Grim
03. Bleeding Torment
04. Mental Decay
05. Halloween 3 (Samhain cover)
06. The Wicked (Live)
07. Scarecrows
08. Sundown

»
(Lien direct)
DEATH MAGICK (Heavy Metal, Israël) va rééditer sa Demo MMXXIII au format vinyle le 19 avril via Dawnbreed Records.

»
(Lien direct)
EXODIKON (Melodic Death Metal, Hongrie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Untermensch" extrait de son nouvel album paru sur Wormholedeath.

»
(Lien direct)
SEVERE TORTURE (Brutal Death, Pays-Bas) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Torn From The Jaws Of Death qui sortira le 7 juin via Season Of Mist. Le morceau-titre se découvre ici :
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser + Jean-Clint
11 Avril 2024

