Les news du 13 Avril 2024
News
Les news du 13 Avril 2024 Pestilence - Sundowner - Göden - Fluids - Kerasfóra - Sons of Cult - Vulture - Necrot - Heresiarch - Vendel - Okular - Unborn Generation - Aydra - LanzerRath - Shroud of Despondency
|PESTILENCE (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) propose le réenregistrement de "Sinister" en écoute. Son best-of Levels of Perception doit paraître le 26 avril via Agonia Records. Tracklist :
01. Horror Detox (Re-recording)
02. Mvlti Dimensional (Re-recording)
03. Mobvs Propagationem (Re-recording)
04. Sinister (Re-recording)
05. Dehydrated (Re-recording)
06. Dominatvi Svbmissa (Re-recording)
07. Land of Tears (Re-recording)
08. Necromorph (Re-recording)
09. Deificvs (Re-recording)
10. Twisted Truth (Re-recording)
11. Sempiternvs (Re-recording)
12. Ovt of the Body (Re-recording)
|SUNDOWNER (Sludge/Stoner, Australie) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Substance Abuse" issu de son nouveau disque Lysergic Ritual prévu le 20 avril en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Degenerate Subculture
2. Lysergic Ritual
3. Substance Abuse
4. 13 Foot High
5. Mobile Kill Room
6. Defilement
7. The High Priestess
8. Paranoia Sect
|GÖDEN (Doom/Death, USA) a dévoilé le titre "In The Vale of the Fallen" extrait de son nouvel opus Vale of the Fallen à venir le 17 mai sur Svart Records. Tracklist :
01. The Divine
02. In the Vale of the Fallen
03. Urania
04. Black Vortex
05. Rings of Saturn
06. Death Magus
07. Zero
08. Manifestation IX
09. Requiem
10. Majestic Symphony
|FLUIDS (Death/Grind, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel album Reduced Capabilities chez Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Poached
2. Marrow
3. Grifted
4. Rendered (Gastronomically)
5. Measured Antipathy
6. Generational Taint
7. Soot
8. Devalued
9. Reduced Capabilites
10. Parted
11. Unresponsive
12. God Moving Over the Face of the Waters [Moby cover]
|Le one-man band KERASFÓRA (Atmospheric Black Metal, Chili) sortira son premier long-format Six Nights Beyond the Serpents Threshold le 14 juin via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Of Night and Fire [6:51]
2. Of Omniscience and Mystery [5:08]
3. Of Consternation and Ecstasy [4:07]
4. Of Enlightenment and Fall [5:06]
5. Of Darkness and Confusion [4:37]
6. Of Serpent and Return [5:34]
|SONS OF CULT (Heavy Metal, Espagne) sortira son nouvel EP Desolation le 16 mai sur Fighter Records. Tracklist :
1. Here We Are
2. Desolation
3. Now it's My Turn
4. Too Late Again
|VULTURE (Speed / Thrash, Allemagne) a dévoilé un nouveau clip vidéo pour le titre "Oathbreaker". Celui-ci est issu de l'album Sentinels paru hier sur Metal Blade Records et à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Screams From The Abattoir
02. Unhallowed & Forgotten
03. Transylvania
04. Realm Of The Impaler
05. Draw Your Blades
06. Where There's A Whip (There Is A Way)
07. Der Tod Trägt Schwarzes Leder
08. Death Row
09. Gargoyles
10. Oathbreaker
11. Sentinels (Heavier Than Time)
|Intitulé Lifeless Birth, le nouvel album de NECROT (Death Metal, USA) paru hier sur Tankcrimes est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Cut The Cord
02. Lifeless Birth
03. Superior
04. Drill The Skull
05. Winds Of Hell
06. Dead Memories
07. The Curse
|HERESIARCH (Death/Black, Nouvelle-Zélande) offre son nouveau disque Edifice, paru hier via Iron Bonehead Productions, en écoute intégrale. Tracklist :
1. Forged Doctrine
2. Manifest Odium
3. Noose Above the Abyss
4. Gloryless Execution
5. Tides of Regression
6. A World Lit Only By Fire
7. Swarming Blight
8. Mystic and Chaos
9. Hubris and Decline
10. Militate Pyrrhic Collapse
|VENDEL (Epic Heavy/Doom, Russie) sortira son premier long-format Out in the Fields le 14 juin sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Intro [2:07]
2. Defender [8:06]
3. Never Surrender [7:25]
4. Dirge [8:43]
5. Vengeance [13:23]
6. Out in the Fields [11:46]
|OKULAR (Melodic Progressive Death Metal, Norvège) sera de retour le 7 juin chez Regenerative Productions avec un nouvel opus intitulé Regenerate. Il contiendra neuf morceaux pour une durée de trente-six minutes.
|UNBORN GENERATION (Death/Grind/Crust, Finlande) vient de sortir son nouvel album …and All We Forget chez Inverse Records. Tracklist :
01. Kivun kuilu
02. Rattus
03. Kruunu
04. Puppets
05. Burst
06. Heritage
07. Swamp
08. Consunation
09. Juuret
10. Cycle
|AYDRA (Technical Death Metal, Italie) va rééditer son EP Psycho Pain Control (1996) le 6 mai via Rude Awakening Records. Il a été remasterisé par le groupe, bénéficie d'un nouvel artwork et comprend des bonus issus des premières démos de la formation. Tracklist :
1. Psycho Pain Control
2. Dream’s Door
3. Revenge
4. Carnage
5. Penance Stare
6. Say Your Prayers (demo)
7. Revenge (demo)
8. Dream’s Door (demo)
|LANZERRATH (Black Metal, USA) et SHROUD OF DESPONDENCY (Black Metal, USA) vont sortir un split EP le 10 mai sur Northern Spire Productions. Tracklist :
Shroud Of Despondency :
1. The Source of Multiversal Degradation
2. Celestial Venom
LanzerRath :
3. Nebular Collapse: The Dissolution of Order and Meaning
Excellente nouvelle pour Vendel !
13/04/2024 09:25