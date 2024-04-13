chargement...

72 visiteurs
Les news du 13 Avril 2024
Par Dantefever		   
Carnifex
 Carnifex - Dead In My Arms (C)
Par Lestat		   
Yattering
 Yattering - III (C)
Par Lofogras		   
Keys To The Astral Gates And Mystic Doors
 Keys To The Astral Gates An... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Mortual
 Mortual - Evil Incarnation ... (C)
Par Rigs Mordo		   
Griefgod
 Griefgod - Deterioration (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Belore
 Belore - Eastern Tales (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Blasphemophagher
 Blasphemophagher - The III ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Malicious
 Malicious - Merciless Storm... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Purification
 Purification - Perfect Doct... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Krabathor
 Krabathor - Orthodox (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Forbidden
 Forbidden - Forbidden Evil (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Severoth
 Severoth - By the Way of Li... (C)
Par Hoover		   
Brodequin
 Brodequin - Harbinger Of Woe (C)
Par Seb`		   
Master
 Master - Saints Dispelled (C)
Par Rigs Mordo		   
Tressekter
 Tressekter - Occult Astral ... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Invocator
 Invocator - Excursion Demise (C)
Par Funky Globe		   

Les news du 13 Avril 2024

News
Les news du 13 Avril 2024 Pestilence - Sundowner - Göden - Fluids - Kerasfóra - Sons of Cult - Vulture - Necrot - Heresiarch - Vendel - Okular - Unborn Generation - Aydra - LanzerRath - Shroud of Despondency
»
(Lien direct)
PESTILENCE (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) propose le réenregistrement de "Sinister" en écoute. Son best-of Levels of Perception doit paraître le 26 avril via Agonia Records. Tracklist :

01. Horror Detox (Re-recording)
02. Mvlti Dimensional (Re-recording)
03. Mobvs Propagationem (Re-recording)
04. Sinister (Re-recording)
05. Dehydrated (Re-recording)
06. Dominatvi Svbmissa (Re-recording)
07. Land of Tears (Re-recording)
08. Necromorph (Re-recording)
09. Deificvs (Re-recording)
10. Twisted Truth (Re-recording)
11. Sempiternvs (Re-recording)
12. Ovt of the Body (Re-recording)

»
(Lien direct)
SUNDOWNER (Sludge/Stoner, Australie) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Substance Abuse" issu de son nouveau disque Lysergic Ritual prévu le 20 avril en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Degenerate Subculture
2. Lysergic Ritual
3. Substance Abuse
4. 13 Foot High
5. Mobile Kill Room
6. Defilement
7. The High Priestess
8. Paranoia Sect

»
(Lien direct)
GÖDEN (Doom/Death, USA) a dévoilé le titre "In The Vale of the Fallen" extrait de son nouvel opus Vale of the Fallen à venir le 17 mai sur Svart Records. Tracklist :

01. The Divine
02. In the Vale of the Fallen
03. Urania
04. Black Vortex
05. Rings of Saturn
06. Death Magus
07. Zero
08. Manifestation IX
09. Requiem
10. Majestic Symphony

»
(Lien direct)
FLUIDS (Death/Grind, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel album Reduced Capabilities chez Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Poached
2. Marrow
3. Grifted
4. Rendered (Gastronomically)
5. Measured Antipathy
6. Generational Taint
7. Soot
8. Devalued
9. Reduced Capabilites
10. Parted
11. Unresponsive
12. God Moving Over the Face of the Waters [Moby cover]

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band KERASFÓRA (Atmospheric Black Metal, Chili) sortira son premier long-format Six Nights Beyond the Serpents Threshold le 14 juin via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Of Night and Fire [6:51]
2. Of Omniscience and Mystery [5:08]
3. Of Consternation and Ecstasy [4:07]
4. Of Enlightenment and Fall [5:06]
5. Of Darkness and Confusion [4:37]
6. Of Serpent and Return [5:34]

»
(Lien direct)
SONS OF CULT (Heavy Metal, Espagne) sortira son nouvel EP Desolation le 16 mai sur Fighter Records. Tracklist :

1. Here We Are
2. Desolation
3. Now it's My Turn
4. Too Late Again

»
(Lien direct)
VULTURE (Speed / Thrash, Allemagne) a dévoilé un nouveau clip vidéo pour le titre "Oathbreaker". Celui-ci est issu de l'album Sentinels paru hier sur Metal Blade Records et à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Screams From The Abattoir
02. Unhallowed & Forgotten
03. Transylvania
04. Realm Of The Impaler
05. Draw Your Blades
06. Where There's A Whip (There Is A Way)
07. Der Tod Trägt Schwarzes Leder
08. Death Row
09. Gargoyles
10. Oathbreaker
11. Sentinels (Heavier Than Time)

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Lifeless Birth, le nouvel album de NECROT (Death Metal, USA) paru hier sur Tankcrimes est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Cut The Cord
02. Lifeless Birth
03. Superior
04. Drill The Skull
05. Winds Of Hell
06. Dead Memories
07. The Curse

»
(Lien direct)
HERESIARCH (Death/Black, Nouvelle-Zélande) offre son nouveau disque Edifice, paru hier via Iron Bonehead Productions, en écoute intégrale. Tracklist :

1. Forged Doctrine
2. Manifest Odium
3. Noose Above the Abyss
4. Gloryless Execution
5. Tides of Regression
6. A World Lit Only By Fire
7. Swarming Blight
8. Mystic and Chaos
9. Hubris and Decline
10. Militate Pyrrhic Collapse

»
(Lien direct)
VENDEL (Epic Heavy/Doom, Russie) sortira son premier long-format Out in the Fields le 14 juin sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Intro [2:07]
2. Defender [8:06]
3. Never Surrender [7:25]
4. Dirge [8:43]
5. Vengeance [13:23]
6. Out in the Fields [11:46]

»
(Lien direct)
OKULAR (Melodic Progressive Death Metal, Norvège) sera de retour le 7 juin chez Regenerative Productions avec un nouvel opus intitulé Regenerate. Il contiendra neuf morceaux pour une durée de trente-six minutes.

»
(Lien direct)
UNBORN GENERATION (Death/Grind/Crust, Finlande) vient de sortir son nouvel album …and All We Forget chez Inverse Records. Tracklist :

01. Kivun kuilu
02. Rattus
03. Kruunu
04. Puppets
05. Burst
06. Heritage
07. Swamp
08. Consunation
09. Juuret
10. Cycle

»
(Lien direct)
AYDRA (Technical Death Metal, Italie) va rééditer son EP Psycho Pain Control (1996) le 6 mai via Rude Awakening Records. Il a été remasterisé par le groupe, bénéficie d'un nouvel artwork et comprend des bonus issus des premières démos de la formation. Tracklist :

1. Psycho Pain Control
2. Dream’s Door
3. Revenge
4. Carnage
5. Penance Stare
6. Say Your Prayers (demo)
7. Revenge (demo)
8. Dream’s Door (demo)

»
(Lien direct)
LANZERRATH (Black Metal, USA) et SHROUD OF DESPONDENCY (Black Metal, USA) vont sortir un split EP le 10 mai sur Northern Spire Productions. Tracklist :

Shroud Of Despondency :
1. The Source of Multiversal Degradation
2. Celestial Venom

LanzerRath :
3. Nebular Collapse: The Dissolution of Order and Meaning
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
13 Avril 2024

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Dantefever citer
Dantefever
13/04/2024 09:25
Excellente nouvelle pour Vendel !

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
