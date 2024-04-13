»

(Lien direct) KERASFÓRA (Atmospheric Black Metal, Chili) sortira son premier long-format Six Nights Beyond the Serpents Threshold le 14 juin via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :



1. Of Night and Fire [6:51]

2. Of Omniscience and Mystery [5:08]

3. Of Consternation and Ecstasy [4:07]

4. Of Enlightenment and Fall [5:06]

5. Of Darkness and Confusion [4:37]

6. Of Serpent and Return [5:34]



