Les news du 14 Avril 2024
News
Les news du 14 Avril 2024 Olamot
»
|OLAMOT (Brutal Death, Italie) a mis en ligne le titre "All Seeing Eye" extrait de son premier long-format Path of Divinity à venir le 29 avril sur Lethal Scissor Records. Tracklist :
01. Eternal Sorrow (Intro)
02. Everlasting Chains Of Darkness
03. Human Cloning Facilities
04. Where Chaos Reigns
05. Behold the Highest Throne
06. Adrenochrome
07. Soul Harvest
08. Luciferic Allegiance
09. All Seeing Eye
|
