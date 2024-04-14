»

(Lien direct) OLAMOT (Brutal Death, Italie) a mis en ligne le titre "All Seeing Eye" extrait de son premier long-format Path of Divinity à venir le 29 avril sur Lethal Scissor Records. Tracklist :



01. Eternal Sorrow (Intro)

02. Everlasting Chains Of Darkness

03. Human Cloning Facilities

04. Where Chaos Reigns

05. Behold the Highest Throne

06. Adrenochrome

07. Soul Harvest

08. Luciferic Allegiance

09. All Seeing Eye



