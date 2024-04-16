Les news du 16 Avril 2024 News Les news du 16 Avril 2024 Illdisposed - Insecurity - Ancient Entities » (Lien direct) ILLDISPOSED (Death Metal, Danemark) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album In Chambers Of Sonic Disgust qui sortira le 28 juin via Massacre Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. Spitting Your Pain

2. I Walk Among The Living

3. Lay Low

4. The Ill-Disposed

5. Flying Free

6. Start Living Again

7. For Us

8. I Suffer

9. And Of My Hate

10. All Electric

11. Pain Suffer Me





» (Lien direct) INSECURITY (Thrash Metal, Chili) vient de sortir un nouvel EP intitulé Tales from the Dreamworld sur Nube Negra Prods. Tracklist :



1. The Last Delusion (A Dirge...)

2. Distressing Insomnia Nights

3. Try Not Fall

4. Delusive Images

5. It's Too Late!

6. Tales from the Dreamworld

7. Monstrosity (Doomwatch cover)

8. Rampage / Nothing Uncommon (Faith or Fear cover)



<a href="https://nubenegraprod.bandcamp.com/album/tales-from-the-dreamworld">Tales From The Dreamworld de Insecurity</a>

» (Lien direct) ANCIENT ENTITIES (Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Pierced by Obsidian" extrait de son premier long-format Echoes of Annihilation à venir le 21 juin en auto-production. Tracklist :



1. Cenote Sagrado (1:21)

2. Empire In Ashes (4:19)

3. Creatures From The Sand (3:42)

4. Blood Upon Stone (3:16)

5. Ritual Autopsy (4:43)

6. Hidden (3:53)

7. Pierced by Obsidian (4:08)

8. Wall of War (4:28)

9. Damnatio Ad Flammas (3:24)



Durée totale : 32:18





Demande à la poussière

