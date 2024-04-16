Les news du 16 Avril 2024 News Les news du 16 Avril 2024 Insecurity - Ancient Entities » (Lien direct) INSECURITY (Thrash Metal, Chili) vient de sortir un nouvel EP intitulé Tales from the Dreamworld sur Nube Negra Prods. Tracklist :



1. The Last Delusion (A Dirge...)

2. Distressing Insomnia Nights

3. Try Not Fall

4. Delusive Images

5. It's Too Late!

6. Tales from the Dreamworld

7. Monstrosity (Doomwatch cover)

8. Rampage / Nothing Uncommon (Faith or Fear cover)



<a href="https://nubenegraprod.bandcamp.com/album/tales-from-the-dreamworld">Tales From The Dreamworld de Insecurity</a>

» (Lien direct) ANCIENT ENTITIES (Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Pierced by Obsidian" extrait de son premier long-format Echoes of Annihilation à venir le 21 juin en auto-production. Tracklist :



1. Cenote Sagrado (1:21)

2. Empire In Ashes (4:19)

3. Creatures From The Sand (3:42)

4. Blood Upon Stone (3:16)

5. Ritual Autopsy (4:43)

6. Hidden (3:53)

7. Pierced by Obsidian (4:08)

8. Wall of War (4:28)

9. Damnatio Ad Flammas (3:24)



Durée totale : 32:18





