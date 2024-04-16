chargement...

Mortual
 Mortual - Evil Incarnation ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Lemming Project
 Lemming Project - Extinction (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Skeletal Remains
 Skeletal Remains - Fragment... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Abigor
 Abigor - Taphonomia Aeterni... (C)
Par Ash		   
Chapel Of Disease
 Chapel Of Disease - Echoes ... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
David Eugene Edwards
 David Eugene Edwards - Hyac... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 13 Avril 2024
 Les news du 13 Avril 2024 -... (N)
Par Dantefever		   
Carnifex
 Carnifex - Dead In My Arms (C)
Par Lestat		   
Yattering
 Yattering - III (C)
Par Lofogras		   
Keys To The Astral Gates And Mystic Doors
 Keys To The Astral Gates An... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Griefgod
 Griefgod - Deterioration (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Belore
 Belore - Eastern Tales (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Blasphemophagher
 Blasphemophagher - The III ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Malicious
 Malicious - Merciless Storm... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Purification
 Purification - Perfect Doct... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Krabathor
 Krabathor - Orthodox (C)
Par Sosthène		   

Les news du 16 Avril 2024

News
Les news du 16 Avril 2024 Insecurity - Ancient Entities
»
(Lien direct)
INSECURITY (Thrash Metal, Chili) vient de sortir un nouvel EP intitulé Tales from the Dreamworld sur Nube Negra Prods. Tracklist :

1. The Last Delusion (A Dirge...)
2. Distressing Insomnia Nights
3. Try Not Fall
4. Delusive Images
5. It's Too Late!
6. Tales from the Dreamworld
7. Monstrosity (Doomwatch cover)
8. Rampage / Nothing Uncommon (Faith or Fear cover)

»
(Lien direct)
ANCIENT ENTITIES (Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Pierced by Obsidian" extrait de son premier long-format Echoes of Annihilation à venir le 21 juin en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Cenote Sagrado (1:21)
2. Empire In Ashes (4:19)
3. Creatures From The Sand (3:42)
4. Blood Upon Stone (3:16)
5. Ritual Autopsy (4:43)
6. Hidden (3:53)
7. Pierced by Obsidian (4:08)
8. Wall of War (4:28)
9. Damnatio Ad Flammas (3:24)

Durée totale : 32:18
16 Avril 2024
16 Avril 2024

