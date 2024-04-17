»

(Lien direct) NEAR DEATH EXPERIENCE (Gothic/Doom, Espagne) vient de sortir son premier long-format Brief Is the Light sur M & O Music. Tracklist :



01. And Then There Was Silence

02. No Tomorrow

03. Brief Is the Light

04. As Life Fades

05. Stolen Seasons

06. Her Wounded Soul

07. A Voice in the Dark

08. The Neverending Journey

09. Dreaming of Oblivion

10. And I Return to Nothingness



<a href="https://neardeathexperience3.bandcamp.com/album/brief-is-the-light">Brief is the light de Near Death Experience</a>