Les news du 17 Avril 2024
|DEVOTION (Death Metal, Espagne) offre son nouvel opus Astral Catacombs en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 22 avril via Memento Mori. Tracklist :
1. The Passing
2. Horror Beyond the Stars
3. In Ungraven Tombs
4. Execration
5. The Wake
6. The Cosmic Pilgrims
7. To Dementia
8. The Seething Universe
9. Astral Catacombs
10. The Evanescence
|AS THE SUN FALLS (Melodic Death Metal, Suisse) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Aurora" isus de son nouveau disque Kaamos dont la sortie est programmée pour le 3 mai sur Theogonia Records. Tracklist :
01. Indrøø
02. Among the Stars
03. Black Lakes
04. In Forlorn Times
05. The Wanderer
06. Aurora
07. Through Sorrow and Grief
08. Into the Shadows
09. Silver Shining
10. The Great Cold
11. Kaamos
|THE BLOOD OF CHRIST (Death Metal, Canada) sortira son nouvel EP Sworn Trilogy le 23 avril sur CDN Records. Tracklist :
Sworn 1 – The Vow (6:28)
Sworn 2 – Feeding the Abyss (5:14)
Sworn 3 – Oath Breaker (5:34)
|MAGISTRAAL (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) propose en écoute intégrale son premier EP Fantoom van de Deemsterburcht sorti hier en auto-production numérique et plus tard au format vinyle sur Zwaertgevegt dans le cadre d'un split. Tracklist :
1. Waar leed zich eeuwig voedt [5:21]
2. Mijn brandend licht [11:29]
3. Fantoom van de Deemsterburcht [4:37]
|FETOR (Brutal Death, Pologne) a dévoilé un nouveau single intitulé "Lithopedion".
|
|»
|ANCIENT GUARD (Black Metal avec Nightwolf de Runespell) sortira son premier EP Nightfall Enthroned le 14 juin sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Dominion of Primordial Darkness [11:40]
2. Sepulchral Damnation [9:04]
3. A Moonscape Abyss [7:29]
4. Eld [2:45]
|NEAR DEATH EXPERIENCE (Gothic/Doom, Espagne) vient de sortir son premier long-format Brief Is the Light sur M & O Music. Tracklist :
01. And Then There Was Silence
02. No Tomorrow
03. Brief Is the Light
04. As Life Fades
05. Stolen Seasons
06. Her Wounded Soul
07. A Voice in the Dark
08. The Neverending Journey
09. Dreaming of Oblivion
10. And I Return to Nothingness
|LEGIONARY (Melodic Death/Thrash, USA) sortira son nouvel EP Prison Realm le 14 juin en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Question Everything
2. Prison Realm
3. Neuroweaponry
4. Arcane Divisions (Remake)
|SUPERMODEL TAXIDERMY (Crossover/Thrash, Canada) a posté le morceau "Exorcist For Beer" qui figure sur son premier album At What Cost qui sort le 31 mai chez Punishment 18 Records. Tracklist :
1) Wake Up 1:56
2) Exorcist For Beer 3:21
3) Clinics 3:20
4) Lipstick 2:54
5) Blood Painted Dash 3:16
6) Gage 1:48
7)Kevlar 3:10
8)The Hanging Tree 3:17
9) Subliminal 3:12 (Suicidal Tendencies Cover)
10) Death Dealer 3:37
Durée totale : 29:55
|IXION (Atmospheric Doom Metal, France) vient de sortir son nouvel EP Extinction via Finisterian Dead End/Season of Mist. Tracklist :
1. The Withering of the Flesh
2. In Fear of the Machines
3. The Weight of Ignorance
4. A Chimeric Dream Part 1
5. Afterlife
|CHRIST DENIED (Brutal Death, Espagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "A Blinding Light?" extrait de son nouvel opus Christopsy à paraître le 21 mai chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
01. Scream Bloody Blasphemy
02. Fake Deity
03. A Blinding Light?
04. Take, Eat; This is My Body
05. Why Call Him God?
06. Voracious Disciples
07. Starving Acolytes
08. Oozing Blood Nails
09. Liar's Meat Aftertaste
10. Mutant Christ (Cryptopsy cover)
|TORTURERS' LOBBY (Black/Death/Punk, USA) a dévoilé le titre "Reptilian Hide" tiré de son premier long-format Deadened Nerves prévu le 14 juin via Caligari Records (CD & K7) et Ixiol Productions (LP). Tracklist :
1. Dawning
2. Barbaric Alchemy
3. Chromosomal Devastation
4. Captured Pieces
5. Reaper's Impunity
6. Hypnotic Seeds Sown
7. Humanity's Husk
8. Re-education
9. Enduring Spirit
10. Reptilian Hide
|FLAMEKEEPER (Epic Heavy/Power/Black, Suède) a mis en ligneu ne "lyric video" pour le morceau "The Golden Spark" extrait de son premier longue-durée éponyme à venir le 10 mai via Invictus Productions. Tracklist :
1. New Wild World
2. Flamekeeper
3. The Golden Spark
4. Raise the Banner
5. Stray yet Still Free
6. Us and Them (The Song of the Voiceless)
7. Death, You'll Tremble to Take Me
8. As One with Light
9. The Roads of Rome
|ASCALAPHA (Atmospheric Black Metal, USA) va rééditer son premier full-length Somber Vampyric Night (2022) le 7 juin chez ATMF au format CD digipak A5. Tracklist :
1) Dark Moon (03:03)
2) Ceaseless Drought (03:27)
3) Nameless Path (02:52)
4) Somber Vampyric Night (05:09)
5) Our Lives Intertwined (02:01)
6) Noche sombria (05:26)
7) Una vida que no es mia (02:21)
8) Remorse (04:16)
9) Nightbringer (02:30)
Durée totale : 31:05
|COFFIN CURSE (Death Metal, Chili) a posté son nouvel album The Continuous Nothing en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 22 avril via Memento Mori. Tracklist :
1. Thin the Herd
2. Bacchanal of the Mortal
3. Deceased Races
4. Reeking Filth of Ages
5. Primitive Doctrines Crushed
6. Mauled by Unseen Atrocities
7. Among the Suffering Souls
8. The Dead's Deafening Silence
|DUSK (Industrial Black Metal, Costa Rica) propose en écoute le titre "Industrie III" tiré de son nouvel album Industrie prévu le 31 mai en auto-production. Tracklist :
1) Industrie I
2) Industrie II
3) Industrie III
4) Industrie IV
5) Industrie V
6) Industrie VI
7) Freezing Moon
