Les news du 17 Avril 2024

News
Les news du 17 Avril 2024 Gatecreeper - Serement - Jours Pâles - Six Feet Under - Death Like Mass - Vale Of Pnath - Vigilante - Devotion - As the Sun Falls - The Blood Of Christ - Magistraal - Fetor - Ancient Guard - Near Death Experience - Legionary - Supermodel Taxidermy - Ixion - Christ Denied - Torturers' Lobby - Flamekeeper - Ascalapha - Coffin Curse - Dusk
»
(Lien direct)
GATECREEPER (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son prochain album intitulé Dark Superstition qui sortira le 17 mai via Nuclear Blast. "Masterpiece Of Chaos" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
SEREMENT (Blackened Death Metal, Grèce) vient de dévoiler un deuxième extrait de son album Abhorrent Invocations qui sortira le 17 mai via Dolorem Records. "Forging The Darkness " s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
JOURS PÂLES (Black Metal Mélancolique, France) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Dissolution qui sortira le 10 mai via Les Acteurs De L’Ombre. "La Reine De Mes Peines (Des Wagons De Détresses)" se découvre ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
SIX FEET UNDER (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel opus Killing For Revenge prévu pour le 10 mai via Metal Blade Records. "Ascension" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé The Lord Of Flies, le premier album de DEATH LIKE MASS (Black Metal, Pologne) sortira le sur Terratur Possessions dans le courant de cette année. En voici un premier extrait avec la vidéo de "Sorcery Unbridled" à découvrir ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
VALE OF PNATH (Technical Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Soul Offering" extrait de son nouvel opus Between The Worlds of Life and Death à paraître le 24 mai sur Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. The Forgotten Path (Intro)

2. Silent Prayer
3. Soul Offering
4. Shadow
5. Uncertain Tomorrow
6. Beneath Ashen Skies
7. No Return, No Regret
8. Echoes Of The Past (Interlude)
9. Burning Light

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band VIGILANTE (Oppressive Thrash Metal avec orgue funeste et déchets industriels, France) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Porcelain Babes Hosiery Scratch Lines" qui figurera sur le nouvel et ultime album V prévu courant juin.

»
(Lien direct)
DEVOTION (Death Metal, Espagne) offre son nouvel opus Astral Catacombs en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 22 avril via Memento Mori. Tracklist :

1. The Passing
2. Horror Beyond the Stars
3. In Ungraven Tombs
4. Execration
5. The Wake
6. The Cosmic Pilgrims
7. To Dementia
8. The Seething Universe
9. Astral Catacombs
10. The Evanescence

»
(Lien direct)
AS THE SUN FALLS (Melodic Death Metal, Suisse) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Aurora" isus de son nouveau disque Kaamos dont la sortie est programmée pour le 3 mai sur Theogonia Records. Tracklist :

01. Indrøø
02. Among the Stars
03. Black Lakes
04. In Forlorn Times
05. The Wanderer
06. Aurora
07. Through Sorrow and Grief
08. Into the Shadows
09. Silver Shining
10. The Great Cold
11. Kaamos

»
(Lien direct)
THE BLOOD OF CHRIST (Death Metal, Canada) sortira son nouvel EP Sworn Trilogy le 23 avril sur CDN Records. Tracklist :

Sworn 1 – The Vow (6:28)
Sworn 2 – Feeding the Abyss (5:14)
Sworn 3 – Oath Breaker (5:34)

»
(Lien direct)
MAGISTRAAL (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) propose en écoute intégrale son premier EP Fantoom van de Deemsterburcht sorti hier en auto-production numérique et plus tard au format vinyle sur Zwaertgevegt dans le cadre d'un split. Tracklist :

1. Waar leed zich eeuwig voedt [5:21]
2. Mijn brandend licht [11:29]
3. Fantoom van de Deemsterburcht [4:37]

»
(Lien direct)
FETOR (Brutal Death, Pologne) a dévoilé un nouveau single intitulé "Lithopedion".

»
(Lien direct)
ANCIENT GUARD (Black Metal avec Nightwolf de Runespell) sortira son premier EP Nightfall Enthroned le 14 juin sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Dominion of Primordial Darkness [11:40]
2. Sepulchral Damnation [9:04]
3. A Moonscape Abyss [7:29]
4. Eld [2:45]

»
(Lien direct)
NEAR DEATH EXPERIENCE (Gothic/Doom, Espagne) vient de sortir son premier long-format Brief Is the Light sur M & O Music. Tracklist :

01. And Then There Was Silence
02. No Tomorrow
03. Brief Is the Light
04. As Life Fades
05. Stolen Seasons
06. Her Wounded Soul
07. A Voice in the Dark
08. The Neverending Journey
09. Dreaming of Oblivion
10. And I Return to Nothingness

»
(Lien direct)
LEGIONARY (Melodic Death/Thrash, USA) sortira son nouvel EP Prison Realm le 14 juin en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Question Everything
2. Prison Realm
3. Neuroweaponry
4. Arcane Divisions (Remake)

»
(Lien direct)
SUPERMODEL TAXIDERMY (Crossover/Thrash, Canada) a posté le morceau "Exorcist For Beer" qui figure sur son premier album At What Cost qui sort le 31 mai chez Punishment 18 Records. Tracklist :

1) Wake Up 1:56
2) Exorcist For Beer 3:21
3) Clinics 3:20
4) Lipstick 2:54
5) Blood Painted Dash 3:16
6) Gage 1:48
7)Kevlar 3:10
8)The Hanging Tree 3:17
9) Subliminal 3:12 (Suicidal Tendencies Cover)
10) Death Dealer 3:37

Durée totale : 29:55

»
(Lien direct)
IXION (Atmospheric Doom Metal, France) vient de sortir son nouvel EP Extinction via Finisterian Dead End/Season of Mist. Tracklist :

1. The Withering of the Flesh
2. In Fear of the Machines
3. The Weight of Ignorance
4. A Chimeric Dream Part 1
5. Afterlife

»
(Lien direct)
CHRIST DENIED (Brutal Death, Espagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "A Blinding Light?" extrait de son nouvel opus Christopsy à paraître le 21 mai chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. Scream Bloody Blasphemy
02. Fake Deity
03. A Blinding Light?
04. Take, Eat; This is My Body
05. Why Call Him God?
06. Voracious Disciples
07. Starving Acolytes
08. Oozing Blood Nails
09. Liar's Meat Aftertaste
10. Mutant Christ (Cryptopsy cover)

»
(Lien direct)
TORTURERS' LOBBY (Black/Death/Punk, USA) a dévoilé le titre "Reptilian Hide" tiré de son premier long-format Deadened Nerves prévu le 14 juin via Caligari Records (CD & K7) et Ixiol Productions (LP). Tracklist :

1. Dawning
2. Barbaric Alchemy
3. Chromosomal Devastation
4. Captured Pieces
5. Reaper's Impunity
6. Hypnotic Seeds Sown
7. Humanity's Husk
8. Re-education
9. Enduring Spirit
10. Reptilian Hide

»
(Lien direct)
FLAMEKEEPER (Epic Heavy/Power/Black, Suède) a mis en ligneu ne "lyric video" pour le morceau "The Golden Spark" extrait de son premier longue-durée éponyme à venir le 10 mai via Invictus Productions. Tracklist :

1. New Wild World
2. Flamekeeper
3. The Golden Spark
4. Raise the Banner
5. Stray yet Still Free
6. Us and Them (The Song of the Voiceless)
7. Death, You'll Tremble to Take Me
8. As One with Light
9. The Roads of Rome

»
(Lien direct)
ASCALAPHA (Atmospheric Black Metal, USA) va rééditer son premier full-length Somber Vampyric Night (2022) le 7 juin chez ATMF au format CD digipak A5. Tracklist :

1) Dark Moon (03:03)
2) Ceaseless Drought (03:27)
3) Nameless Path (02:52)
4) Somber Vampyric Night (05:09)
5) Our Lives Intertwined (02:01)
6) Noche sombria (05:26)
7) Una vida que no es mia (02:21)
8) Remorse (04:16)
9) Nightbringer (02:30)

Durée totale : 31:05

»
(Lien direct)
COFFIN CURSE (Death Metal, Chili) a posté son nouvel album The Continuous Nothing en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 22 avril via Memento Mori. Tracklist :

1. Thin the Herd
2. Bacchanal of the Mortal
3. Deceased Races
4. Reeking Filth of Ages
5. Primitive Doctrines Crushed
6. Mauled by Unseen Atrocities
7. Among the Suffering Souls
8. The Dead's Deafening Silence

»
(Lien direct)
DUSK (Industrial Black Metal, Costa Rica) propose en écoute le titre "Industrie III" tiré de son nouvel album Industrie prévu le 31 mai en auto-production. Tracklist :

1) Industrie I
2) Industrie II
3) Industrie III
4) Industrie IV
5) Industrie V
6) Industrie VI
7) Freezing Moon
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB + Keyser
17 Avril 2024

