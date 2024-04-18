»

(Lien direct) THOU (Sludge/Drone/Doom, USA) sortira son nouvel album Umbilical le 31 mai via Sacred Bones Records. Tracklist :



01. Narcissist's Prayer

02. Emotional Terrorist

03. Lonely Vigil

04. House of Ideas

05. I Return as Chained and Bound to You

06. The Promise

07. Panic Stricken, I Flee

08. Siege Perilous

09. I Feel Nothing When You Cry

10. Unbidden Guest



