Les news du 18 Avril 2024

News
Les news du 18 Avril 2024 Cult of Erinyes - Antagonyze - Ad Patres - Desolus - Thou - Ultio
»
(Lien direct)
CULT OF ERINYES (Black Metal, Belgique) sortira son nouvel album Metempsychosis le 24 mai via Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :

1. Death and the Voyage [22:23]
2. Eternity in a Second [21:09]

»
(Lien direct)
ANTAGONYZE (Death Metal, Chili) offre son nouveau disque Interpretations of the Unknown Wilderness en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain sur Chaos Records. Tracklist :

01. Forest Whisper
02. Interior Entity
03. Inside Journey
04. Deadly Sorrow
05. Unknown Wilderness
06. Paradoxical Panic Essence
07. Echoes From Soul
08. Hidden Wisdom
09. Shiny Dark Star
10. Segregado

»
(Lien direct)
AD PATRES (Death Metal, France) a signé sur Non Serviam Records pour la sortie de son nouvel opus Unbreathable le 7 juin.

»
(Lien direct)
DESOLUS (Thrash Metal, USA) a dévoilé le morceau "Sea of Fire" tiré de son premier long-format System Shock prévu le 10 mai chez Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. System Shock
2. From Man to Machine
3. Curse Of The Technomancer
4. Metal Fetishist
5. The Arrival
6. The Invasion Begins
7. Interlude (Hidden Track)
8. Sea Of Fire
9. The Sigilite
10. Panopticon

»
(Lien direct)
THOU (Sludge/Drone/Doom, USA) sortira son nouvel album Umbilical le 31 mai via Sacred Bones Records. Tracklist :

01. Narcissist's Prayer
02. Emotional Terrorist
03. Lonely Vigil
04. House of Ideas
05. I Return as Chained and Bound to You
06. The Promise
07. Panic Stricken, I Flee
08. Siege Perilous
09. I Feel Nothing When You Cry
10. Unbidden Guest

»
(Lien direct)
ULTIO (Black Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le titre "Looking for Eyes" extrait de son nouvel EP Cor à venir le 23 mai sur Brucia Records. Tracklist :

1 - Spikes (04:21)
2 - The Grey Inferno (05:14)
3 - Wretchedness (04:43)
4 - A Thousand Times More (05:16)
5 - Looking For Eyes (05:19)
6 - Cor (06:02)
Thrasho Keyser
18 Avril 2024

