THOU (Sludge/Drone/Doom, USA) sortira son nouvel album Umbilical le 31 mai via Sacred Bones Records. Tracklist :
01. Narcissist's Prayer
02. Emotional Terrorist
03. Lonely Vigil
04. House of Ideas
05. I Return as Chained and Bound to You
06. The Promise
07. Panic Stricken, I Flee
08. Siege Perilous
09. I Feel Nothing When You Cry
10. Unbidden Guest
