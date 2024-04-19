HAGALAS (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Remembrance Fades", deuxième single extrait de son nouvel album Mentes Reae à venir le 31 mai sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :
1. Mens Rea
2. Metaself
3. Hope Is a Lie
4. Succession
5. Remembrance Fades
6. Insanity Hubris
7. Domesticated Violence
8. Derelict
9. Reprisal Scars
ENGULFED (Death Metal, Turquie) offre son nouveau disque Unearthly Litanies of Despair en écoute intégrale. à l'occasion de sa sortie demain sur Dark Descent Records (CD & K7) et Me Saco Un Ojo Records (LP). Tracklist :
1. In the Abyss of Death's Obscurity
2. Voidwalker's Dominion
3. Echoes of Suffering
5. Blasphemous Despair
4. Infernal Desolation
6. Cursed Eternity
7. Ancient Abyssal Conquest
8. Occult Incantations
HANGING GARDEN (Melodic Doom/Death/Gothic, Finlande) propose sur YouTube l'intégralité du concert intimiste de son EP live Citylight Sessions qui revisite cinq morceaux de l'album The Garden (2023). Sortie demain au format numérique chez Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. The Journey (Live Remake)
2. The Four Winds (Live Remake)
3. The Garden (Live Remake)
4. The Fireside (Live Remake)
5. The Construct (Live Remake)
