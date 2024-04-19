»

(Lien direct) ENGULFED (Death Metal, Turquie) offre son nouveau disque Unearthly Litanies of Despair en écoute intégrale. à l'occasion de sa sortie demain sur Dark Descent Records (CD & K7) et Me Saco Un Ojo Records (LP). Tracklist :



1. In the Abyss of Death's Obscurity

2. Voidwalker's Dominion

3. Echoes of Suffering

5. Blasphemous Despair

4. Infernal Desolation

6. Cursed Eternity

7. Ancient Abyssal Conquest

8. Occult Incantations



