CLOVEN HOOF (Heavy Metal, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Heathen Cross qui sortira le 31 mai via High Roller Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Benediction
2. Redeemer
3. Do What Thou Wilt
4. Last Man Standing
5. Darkest Before Yhe Dawn
6. Vendetta
7. Curse Of Yhe Gypsy
8. Frost And Fire
9. Sabbat Stones
10. The Summoning
ANCST (Black Metal/Crust/Metalcore/Drone/Dark Ambient, Allemagne) a dévoilé le morceau "Armed With Despise" tiré de son nouvel opus Culture of Brutality prévu le 3 mai sur Yenohala Tapes/ Lifeforce Records.
BELUSHI SPEED BALL (Thrash/Crossover, USA) a mis en ligne le titre "Garth, Let My Family Go" extrait de son nouvel album Stellkira à venir le 10 mai en auto-production. Tracklist :
01. My Favorite Color Is Pizza
02.bThis Is the Peak
03. Eels and Escalators
4. Get to the Point
05. Glass Bones III (Skit)
06. Glass Bones and Paper Skin IV
07. The Adventures of Rick and Mortarion
08. Garth, Let My Family Go
09. Griffith Did Literally Everything Wrong
10. The Hash Slinging Slasher
11. The Accountant's Due (Stab the Katana)
12. Tater Tot Eyes
13. PG-13 (Skit)
14. Metroidvania Is All the Rage
