»

(Lien direct) BELUSHI SPEED BALL (Thrash/Crossover, USA) a mis en ligne le titre "Garth, Let My Family Go" extrait de son nouvel album Stellkira à venir le 10 mai en auto-production. Tracklist :



01. My Favorite Color Is Pizza

02.bThis Is the Peak

03. Eels and Escalators

4. Get to the Point

05. Glass Bones III (Skit)

06. Glass Bones and Paper Skin IV

07. The Adventures of Rick and Mortarion

08. Garth, Let My Family Go

09. Griffith Did Literally Everything Wrong

10. The Hash Slinging Slasher

11. The Accountant's Due (Stab the Katana)

12. Tater Tot Eyes

13. PG-13 (Skit)

14. Metroidvania Is All the Rage



