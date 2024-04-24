200 STAB WOUNDS (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Manual Manic Procedures le 28 juin prochain via Metal Blade Records. En voici un premier extrait avec la vidéo de "Hands Of Eternity" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Hands Of Eternity
02. Gross Abuse
03. Manual Manic Procedures
04. Release The Stench
05. Led To The Chamber / Liquified
06. Flesh From Within
07. Defiled Gestation
08. Ride The Flatline
09. Parricide
DUSKWALKER (Thrash/Death, Canada) sortira son nouvel album Underground Forever le 26 juillet sur Black Lion Records. Tracklist :
1) Crippled At The Core
2) The Loss
3) Never Going Back
4) Underground Forever
5) City On A Cemetery
6) Posing Corpses
7) Artillery Communion
8) Vanquisher
9) Blasted Past Extinction
10) Inhaling The Dust Of Bone
HOLYCIDE (Thrash Metal, Espagne) sortira son nouvel opus Towards Idiocracy le 6 juin via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
01. A.I. Supremacy
02. Towards Idiocracy
03. Remote Control
04. Lie is the New Truth
05. Power Corrupts
06. Technophobia
07. Angry For Nothing
08. Chemical Dependency (Atrophy cover)
09. Pleased to Be Deceived
10. Flamethrower 'em All
MORBID GRAVE (Death Metal, Danemark) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 17 mai de la réédition physique de son premier long-format The Slime Crawlers (2022) avec en bonus son premier EP Pandemic Mutations (2021). Tracklist :
1. Slime Crawlers
2. Recycled Body Fluids
3. NecroVomit Convulsions
4. Crypts Of Death
5. Tormented By The Undead
6. Gruesome Disfigured Existence
7. Silent Screams From The Deep
8. Corroded Bodies Dissolved In Slime
9. The Reanimating Process
10. Infected Impending Doom
11. ...Slow Crawling Death...
12. Corrosive Stench Of Disgust
13. Into The Caves Of The Cursed
14. Morbid Corpses
15. Moldy Dungeon Of Skulls
16. Pandemic Mutations
17. Forever Rotting
