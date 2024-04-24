»

(Lien direct) MORBID GRAVE (Death Metal, Danemark) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 17 mai de la réédition physique de son premier long-format The Slime Crawlers (2022) avec en bonus son premier EP Pandemic Mutations (2021). Tracklist :



1. Slime Crawlers

2. Recycled Body Fluids

3. NecroVomit Convulsions

4. Crypts Of Death

5. Tormented By The Undead

6. Gruesome Disfigured Existence

7. Silent Screams From The Deep

8. Corroded Bodies Dissolved In Slime

9. The Reanimating Process

10. Infected Impending Doom

11. ...Slow Crawling Death...

12. Corrosive Stench Of Disgust

13. Into The Caves Of The Cursed

14. Morbid Corpses

15. Moldy Dungeon Of Skulls

16. Pandemic Mutations

17. Forever Rotting



<a href="https://morbidgrave.bandcamp.com/album/the-slime-crawlers">The Slime Crawlers de Morbid Grave</a>



<a href="https://morbidgrave.bandcamp.com/album/pandemic-mutations">Pandemic Mutations de Morbid Grave</a>