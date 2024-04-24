chargement...

Desecresy
 Desecresy - Deserted Realms (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Greybush
 Greybush - A Never Ending S... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
BELL WITCH
 BELL WITCH - (I)
Par Lestat		   
European Tour - Spring 2024
 European Tour - Spring 2024... (R)
Par AxGxB		   
Jesse Shreibman
 Jesse Shreibman - Bell Witch (T)
Par Lestat		   
Conifère
 Conifère - L'impôt Du Sang (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 18 Avril 2024
 Les news du 18 Avril 2024 -... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
David Eugene Edwards
 David Eugene Edwards - Hyac... (C)
Par MédisanteMéd...		   
Terravore
 Terravore - Spiral of Downfall (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Apparition
 Apparition - Fear The Appar... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Mortual
 Mortual - Evil Incarnation ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Lemming Project
 Lemming Project - Extinction (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Skeletal Remains
 Skeletal Remains - Fragment... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Abigor
 Abigor - Taphonomia Aeterni... (C)
Par Ash		   
Chapel Of Disease
 Chapel Of Disease - Echoes ... (C)
Par Dantefever		   

Les news du 24 Avril 2024

News
Les news du 24 Avril 2024 Lady Beast - Duskwalker - Hail Spirit Noir - Holycide - Dune - Morbid Grave - Unholy Craft
»
(Lien direct)
LADY BEAST (Heavy/Power, USA) propose en écoute intégrale la réédition vinyle de son deuxième longue-durée Lady Beast II (2015) prévue le 26 avril via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Heavy Metal Destiny
2. We Are the Witches
3. Bind the Runes
4. Caged Fury
5. Heroes of Our Time
6. Frost Giant's Daughter
7. Forest of the Impaled
8. Lose to Win
9. Banshee

»
(Lien direct)
DUSKWALKER (Thrash/Death, Canada) sortira son nouvel album Underground Forever le 26 juillet sur Black Lion Records. Tracklist :

1) Crippled At The Core
2) The Loss
3) Never Going Back
4) Underground Forever
5) City On A Cemetery
6) Posing Corpses
7) Artillery Communion
8) Vanquisher
9) Blasted Past Extinction
10) Inhaling The Dust Of Bone

»
(Lien direct)
HAIL SPIRIT NOIR (Progressive/Psychedelic Rock/Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son nouveau disque Fossil Gardens le 28 juin chez Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. Starfront Promenade
2. The Temple of Curved Space
3. Curse you, Entropia
4. The Blue Dot
5. The Road to Awe
6. Ludwig in Orbit
7. Fossil Gardens

»
(Lien direct)
HOLYCIDE (Thrash Metal, Espagne) sortira son nouvel opus Towards Idiocracy le 6 juin via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. A.I. Supremacy
02. Towards Idiocracy
03. Remote Control
04. Lie is the New Truth
05. Power Corrupts
06. Technophobia
07. Angry For Nothing
08. Chemical Dependency (Atrophy cover)
09. Pleased to Be Deceived
10. Flamethrower 'em All

»
(Lien direct)
DUNE (Groove/Thrash, Arabie Saoudite) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "Refuge" extrait de son premier EP Years Of Chains à venir le 31 mai en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Sieve - 4:41
2. Reject - 5:06
3. Insidious - 4:28
4. Refuge - 4:35

Durée totale : 18:52

»
(Lien direct)
MORBID GRAVE (Death Metal, Danemark) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 17 mai de la réédition physique de son premier long-format The Slime Crawlers (2022) avec en bonus son premier EP Pandemic Mutations (2021). Tracklist :

1. Slime Crawlers
2. Recycled Body Fluids
3. NecroVomit Convulsions
4. Crypts Of Death
5. Tormented By The Undead
6. Gruesome Disfigured Existence
7. Silent Screams From The Deep
8. Corroded Bodies Dissolved In Slime
9. The Reanimating Process
10. Infected Impending Doom
11. ...Slow Crawling Death...
12. Corrosive Stench Of Disgust
13. Into The Caves Of The Cursed
14. Morbid Corpses
15. Moldy Dungeon Of Skulls
16. Pandemic Mutations
17. Forever Rotting

»
(Lien direct)
UNHOLY CRAFT (Black Metal, Norvège) sortira son nouvel album Saa Mørkt, Saa Mektig le 21 juin sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Into the Cold Winter night
2. Saa Mørkt, Saa Mektig
3. Jærtegn
4. Evig Er Nattehimmelen
5. Betrayal, Wrath, Judgement
6. Den Siste Lange Sorg
7. La Asken Regne
8. The Nighttime Spear Piercing
Thrasho Keyser
24 Avril 2024

