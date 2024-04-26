TAKE OFFENSE (Thrash / Crossover, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé T.O.tality le 10 mai prochain via MNRK Heavy. En voici un troisième extrait avec le titre "S.W.O." à découvrir ci-dessus :
01. Greetings From Below (YouTube)
02. S.W.O.
03. T.O.tality
04. If I’m Damned, So Be It
05. Assassination (YouTube)
06. Uncivilized Animals
07. Now Or Never
08. Deep Inside/House Of Shadows
09. No Mans Land (Instrumental)
10. Stolen Land
11. Until Then
12. Beyond Flesh And Bone
13. Give’m Chaos
14. The Prayer
Intitulé It Beckons Us All, le nouvel album de DARKTHRONE (Black Metal) sortira le 26 avril sur Peaceville Records. Après "Black Dawn Affiliation", découvrez ci-dessous le titre "The Bird People Of Nordland" :
01. Howling Primitive Colonies
02. Eon 3
03. Black Dawn Affiliation (YouTube)
04. And In That Moment I Knew The Answer
05. The Bird People Of Nordland
06. The Heavy Hand
07. The Lone Pines Of The Lost Planet
TZOMPANTLI (Mesoamerican Death / Doom Metal, Etats-Unis) a mis en ligne un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Beating The Drums Of Ancestral Force. "Chichimecatl" est à découvrir ci-dessous :
