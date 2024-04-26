»

(Lien direct) TAKE OFFENSE (Thrash / Crossover, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé T.O.tality le 10 mai prochain via MNRK Heavy. En voici un troisième extrait avec le titre "S.W.O." à découvrir ci-dessus :



01. Greetings From Below (YouTube)

02. S.W.O.

03. T.O.tality

04. If I’m Damned, So Be It

05. Assassination (YouTube)

06. Uncivilized Animals

07. Now Or Never

08. Deep Inside/House Of Shadows

09. No Mans Land (Instrumental)

10. Stolen Land

11. Until Then

12. Beyond Flesh And Bone

13. Give’m Chaos

14. The Prayer



