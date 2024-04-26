chargement...

Les news du 25 Avril 2024

News
Les news du 25 Avril 2024 Take Offense - Darkthrone - Pallbearer - Tzompantli - Sarke
»
(Lien direct)
TAKE OFFENSE (Thrash / Crossover, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé T.O.tality le 10 mai prochain via MNRK Heavy. En voici un troisième extrait avec le titre "S.W.O." à découvrir ci-dessus :

01. Greetings From Below (YouTube)
02. S.W.O.
03. T.O.tality
04. If I’m Damned, So Be It
05. Assassination (YouTube)
06. Uncivilized Animals
07. Now Or Never
08. Deep Inside/House Of Shadows
09. No Mans Land (Instrumental)
10. Stolen Land
11. Until Then
12. Beyond Flesh And Bone
13. Give’m Chaos
14. The Prayer

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé It Beckons Us All, le nouvel album de DARKTHRONE (Black Metal) sortira le 26 avril sur Peaceville Records. Après "Black Dawn Affiliation", découvrez ci-dessous le titre "The Bird People Of Nordland" :

01. Howling Primitive Colonies
02. Eon 3
03. Black Dawn Affiliation (YouTube)
04. And In That Moment I Knew The Answer
05. The Bird People Of Nordland
06. The Heavy Hand
07. The Lone Pines Of The Lost Planet

»
(Lien direct)
PALLBEARER (Doom Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son nouvel album Mind Burns Alive prévu pour le 17 mai via Nuclear Blast. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Where The Light Fades
2. Mind Burns Alive
3. Signals
4. Endless Plac
5. Daybreak
6. With Disease




»
(Lien direct)
TZOMPANTLI (Mesoamerican Death / Doom Metal, Etats-Unis) a mis en ligne un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Beating The Drums Of Ancestral Force. "Chichimecatl" est à découvrir ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
SARKE (Black Thrash, Norvège) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Endo Feight prévu pour le 21 juin via Soulseller Records. Celui-ci se découvre là :

1. Phantom Recluse
2. Death Construction
3. Lost
4. Abyssal Echoes
5. Old Town Sinner
6. I Destroyed The Cosmos
7. In Total Allegiance
8. Macabre Embrace
Thrasho AxGxB + Jean-Clint
26 Avril 2024

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Lestat citer
Lestat
25/04/2024 13:14
Merci pour l'info du TZOMPANTLI, ça s'écoute bien !

