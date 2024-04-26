»

(Lien direct) It Beckons Us All, nouvel album de DARKTHRONE (Black / Doom / Heavy Metal, Norvège). Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :



01. Howling Primitive Colonies

02. Eon 3

03. Black Dawn Affiliation

04. And In That Moment I Knew The Answer

05. The Bird People Of Nordland

06. The Heavy Hand

07. The Lone Pines Of The Lost Planet



