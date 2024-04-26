chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
101 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Vesperian Sorrow
 Vesperian Sorrow - Awaken t... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 26 Avril 2024
 Les news du 26 Avril 2024 -... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Castle Rat
 Castle Rat - Into The Realm (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Carnifex
 Carnifex - Hell Chose Me (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 25 Avril 2024
 Les news du 25 Avril 2024 -... (N)
Par Lestat		   
European Assault 2024
 European Assault 2024 - Dio... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Desecresy
 Desecresy - Deserted Realms (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Greybush
 Greybush - A Never Ending S... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
BELL WITCH
 BELL WITCH - (I)
Par Lestat		   
European Tour - Spring 2024
 European Tour - Spring 2024... (R)
Par AxGxB		   
Jesse Shreibman
 Jesse Shreibman - Bell Witch (T)
Par Lestat		   
Conifère
 Conifère - L'impôt Du Sang (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 18 Avril 2024
 Les news du 18 Avril 2024 -... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
David Eugene Edwards
 David Eugene Edwards - Hyac... (C)
Par MédisanteMéd...		   
Terravore
 Terravore - Spiral of Downfall (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Apparition
 Apparition - Fear The Appar... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 26 Avril 2024

News
Les news du 26 Avril 2024 Houle - Ad Patres - Candelabrum - Darkthrone - Gel
»
(Lien direct)
HOULE (Black Metal Mélodique, France) sortira son premier album intitulé Ciel Cendre Et Misère Noire le 7 juin via Les Acteurs de l'Ombre. Plus d'infos prochainement...

»
(Lien direct)
AD PATRES (Death Brutal, France) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Unbreathable qui sortira le 7 juin via Non Serviam Records. "The Dream Chaser" se découvre ici avec le tracklisting :

1. Intro
2. The Dream Chaser
3. Versus
4. Deserter
5. Exodus
6. Interlude
7. Chapter X
8. The Medium
9. Rebellion Grief
10. Deus Deceptor


»
(Lien direct)
CANDELABRUM (Black Metal, Portugal) a sorti hier son nouvel album intitulé Transmutations. Paru pour le moment au seul format vinyle via Altare Productions, celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. A Shroud For The Human Mind
02. Communicating Through Dreams And Nightmares
03. On Haunted Hallways
04. A Flame, Imperishable
05. Aural Chalice

»
(Lien direct)
C'est aujourd'hui que sort sur Peaceville It Beckons Us All, nouvel album de DARKTHRONE (Black / Doom / Heavy Metal, Norvège). Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Howling Primitive Colonies
02. Eon 3
03. Black Dawn Affiliation
04. And In That Moment I Knew The Answer
05. The Bird People Of Nordland
06. The Heavy Hand
07. The Lone Pines Of The Lost Planet

»
(Lien direct)
GEL (Hardcore, USA) sortira le 16 août prochain un nouveau EP intitulé Persona via Blue Grape Music. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip de "Mirage" :

01. Mirage
02. Shame
03. Persona
04. Martyr
05. Vanity
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB
26 Avril 2024

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Lestat citer
Lestat
26/04/2024 22:33
Impatient pour le HOULE.
Aussi de les revoir en live (j'espère le 8 juin au Backstage By The Mill à Paris). J'avais trèès accroché à leur performance en ouverture de BATUSHKA (https://my.thrashocore.com/accueil/accueil.html#%2Freports%2Freport%2F748-batushka-european-fall-2023-tour-batushka-houle-kanonenfieber-uburen-le-15-novembre-2023-a-paris-france-glazart-live-report.html)

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Castle Rat
 Castle Rat
Into The Realm
2024 - King Volume Records		   
Dauþuz
 Dauþuz
Uranium
2024 - Amor Fati Productions		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Ad Patres
 Ad Patres
Death Brutal - 2008 - France		   
Candelabrum
 Candelabrum
Black Metal Caverneux - 2014 - Portugal		   
Darkthrone
 Darkthrone
Black Metal - 1987 - Norvège		   
Houle
 Houle
Black Metal Mélodique - 2021 - France		   
Fumist
Coaltar
Lire la chronique
Reavers
Violator (EP)
Lire la chronique
Castle Rat
Into The Realm
Lire la chronique
Dauþuz
Uranium
Lire la chronique
Forbidden
Twisted Into Form
Lire la chronique
Profane Burial
My Plateau
Lire la chronique
European Assault 2024
Diocletian + Hexekration Ri...
Lire le live report
Carnifex
Hell Chose Me
Lire la chronique
Vesperian Sorrow
Awaken the Greylight
Lire la chronique
Desecresy
Deserted Realms
Lire la chronique
Greybush
A Never Ending Search For J...
Lire la chronique
Korpituli
Pohjola
Lire la chronique
Keys To The Astral Gates And Mystic Doors
Keys To The Astral Gates An...
Lire la chronique
Stress Angel
Punished By Nemesis
Lire la chronique
European Tour - Spring 2024
Bell Witch + Thantifaxath
Lire le live report
Kawir
Kydoimos
Lire la chronique
BELL WITCH
Lire l'interview
Subterraen
In the Aftermath of Blight
Lire la chronique
Conifère
L'impôt Du Sang
Lire la chronique
Darkest Hour
Perpetual | Terminal
Lire la chronique
Mutilated By Zombies
Scenes From The Afterlife
Lire la chronique
Echoplain
In Bones
Lire la chronique
Aristarchos
Martyr of Star and Fire
Lire la chronique
Ritual Death
Ritual Death
Lire la chronique
Terravore
Spiral of Downfall
Lire la chronique
Apparition
Fear The Apparition
Lire la chronique
Diabolus In Musica - Exposition Philharmonie de Paris
Lire le dossier
Skeletal Remains
Fragments Of The Ageless
Lire la chronique
Carnifex
The Diseased And The Poisoned
Lire la chronique
Abigor
Taphonomia Aeternitatis
Lire la chronique