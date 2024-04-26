CANDELABRUM (Black Metal, Portugal) a sorti hier son nouvel album intitulé Transmutations. Paru pour le moment au seul format vinyle via Altare Productions, celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. A Shroud For The Human Mind
02. Communicating Through Dreams And Nightmares
03. On Haunted Hallways
04. A Flame, Imperishable
05. Aural Chalice
1 COMMENTAIRE(S)
26/04/2024 22:33
Aussi de les revoir en live (j'espère le 8 juin au Backstage By The Mill à Paris). J'avais trèès accroché à leur performance en ouverture de BATUSHKA (https://my.thrashocore.com/accueil/accueil.html#%2Freports%2Freport%2F748-batushka-european-fall-2023-tour-batushka-houle-kanonenfieber-uburen-le-15-novembre-2023-a-paris-france-glazart-live-report.html)