Les news du 28 Avril 2024
|KRATTI (Black Metal, Finlande) offre son premier long-format Matka Kohti Kosmista en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 1er mai via Signal Rex. Tracklist :
1. Pyhä Alttari
2. Haudanvartija
3. Matka Kohti Kosmista
4. Sota Viimeinen
5. Ääni Hiljaisuuteen Katoava
6. Synkissä Muistoissa
|»
|Le one-man band CULMEN (Black Metal, Pérou) sortira son premier EP De un soplo la creación le 12 mai en CD sur From Deepest Records. Tracklist :
1. Relativamente Estático (Intro)
2. Viene De Eones
3. Cayendo
4. Infinitas Esferas
5. Ver
6. ¡Oh, Gran Maestro Nuclear! (Outro)
|»
|CRANIAL DISORDER (Brutal Death, Indonésie) sortira son premier full-length Congenital Depravity le 10 juillet chez Lethal Scissor Records. Tracklist :
01. Kobar Bumi
02. The Remained Lust
03. Perpetual Dismemberment
04. Period of Atrocity
05. Inebriated Flesh
06. Exalting the Perversion
07. Compulsive Savagery
08. Traitor
|»
|REVERSED (Black/Death/Thrash, Canada) offre en écoute le morceau "Hungry Graves" extrait de son premier longue-durée Wildly Possessed à paraître le 24 mai via Invictus Productions. Tracklist :
1. Wildly Possessed
2. Maelstrom Juggernaut
3. Hungry Graves
4. Beneath Evil Eyes
5. Final Death
6. Rusted Breath
7. Black Seed
|»
|SPITER (Black/Punk, USA) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Enter the Gates of Fucking Hell le 26 juillet sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Enter The Gates Of Fucking Hell
2. Drowning In Darkness
3. Tears Of Blood
4. The Creeping Serpent Psychosis
5. 666 On The Crucifix
6. Reflection Of The Vampire
|»
|CARDIAC ARREST (Death Metal, USA) propose en écoute le titre "This Is How You Die" qui figure sur son nouveau disque The Stench of Eternity dont la sortie physique est programmée pour le 17 mai chez Hells Headbangers Records. Tracklist :
1. Maggot This One
2. Victims to the Blasphemy
3. Beg, Plead, Crawl
4. Means to an End
5. Bullets are the Only Cure
6. In the Name of Suffering
7. Born to be Buried
8. No Human Will
9. This is How You Die
10. From Civilized to Sadistic
|»
|FREEWAYS (Heavy Metal/Hard Rock, Canada) a sorti vendredi son nouvel opus Dark Sky Sanctuary via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Forever Protected
2. Can't Deny Destiny
3. Give Em The Gears
4. Dark Sky Sanctuary
5. Travelling Heart
6. Fortune's Favourite
7. Private Myth
8. Cracked Shadow
|»
|GURKKHAS (Death Metal, France) sera de retour au mois de juillet avec une compilation best-of qui paraîtra sur Great Dane Records.
|»
|FEED THEM DEATH (Death/Grind, Angleterre) sortira son nouveau disque The Malady le 20 juin sur Brucia Records. Un premier extrait, "Panopticism II", est disponible ci-dessous. Tracklist :
1 - Above All... (01:14)
2 - Two Minutes Hate (01:56)
3 - Autopsy (03:08)
4 - Deleterious (03:18)
5 - Them, The Guiltless (03:36)
6 - D.E.A.T.H. (02:58)
7 - The Malady (01:58)
8 - Stygian Tide (02:33)
9 - Panopticism II (03:18)
10 - Two More Minutes (01:54)
11 - ...And So Below (01:51)
|»
|STORMCROW (Black Metal, Italie) a posté le morceau "Ascension" tiré de son nouvel opus Path to Ascension qui sort le 31 mai chez Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :
01. Astral Deconstruction§
02. Dark Existence
03. Vulgus Vult Decipi
04. Detached
05. Ascension
06. Vertical Horizon
07. In This Solitude
08. Petit Dru
09. Ancient Forest
|»
|WORMWOOD (Melodic Black Metal, Suède) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le titre "Ro" issu de son nouvel album The Star prévu le 31 mai via Black Lodge Records. Tracklist :
1. Stjärnfall
2. A Distant Glow
3. Liminal
4. Galactic Blood
5. Thousand Doorless Rooms
6. Suffer Existence
7. Ro
|»
|VORAATH (Sci-Fi Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "The Barrens" extrait de son premier long-format Vol 1: The Hymn of the Hunters à venir le 17 juin sur Exitus Strategem Records. Tracklist :
1 - Into Perdition - 1:29
2 - The Road to Samm Hill - 4:45
3 - Waypoint Orion - 4:45
4 - Terminus Rift - 4:56
5 - Dreadborn - 5:12
6 - The Barrens - 6:16
7 - Judas Blood and Vultures - 5:45
8 - The Leviathans Keep - 4:35
9 - Dirge Colony - 5:39
10 - The God-Killer Saga - 5:56
11 - Sirenhead - 4:54
12 - Pyrrhic - 3:53
Durée totale : 58:11
|»
|VALFREYA (Melodic Black/Folk, Québec) sortira son nouvel album Dawn of Reckoning le 24 mai en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Dawn of Reckoning - 1:56
2. The Rise - 5:55
3. Warcry - 5:52
4. The Fate - 4:10
5. The Fall - 5:22
6. Equilibrium - 8:31
7. The Fallen Kings - 5:02
8. A New Era - 5:11
9. Le Périple - 4:44
10. Reus es - 6:14
Durée totale : 53:02
