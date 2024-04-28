»

(Lien direct) CARDIAC ARREST (Death Metal, USA) propose en écoute le titre "This Is How You Die" qui figure sur son nouveau disque The Stench of Eternity dont la sortie physique est programmée pour le 17 mai chez Hells Headbangers Records. Tracklist :



1. Maggot This One

2. Victims to the Blasphemy

3. Beg, Plead, Crawl

4. Means to an End

5. Bullets are the Only Cure

6. In the Name of Suffering

7. Born to be Buried

8. No Human Will

9. This is How You Die

10. From Civilized to Sadistic



