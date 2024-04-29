»

(Lien direct) NOXIS (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée Violence Inherent In The System le 28 juin sur Rotted Life (USA) et Dawnbreed Records (Europe). Tracklist :



01. Skullcrushing Defilement

02. Blasphemous Mausoleum for the Wicked

03. Paths of Visceral Fears

04. Abstemious, Pious Writ of Life

05. Torpid Consumption

06. Excursion

07. Horns Echo over Chorazim

08. Violence Inherent In The System

09. Tense and Forlorn

10. Emanations of the Sick

11. Surfin’ Blood Futile (physical edition bonus track)



