Les news du 29 Avril 2024

News
Les news du 29 Avril 2024 Blynd - Lifvsleda - Disloyal - Pestilence - Olamot - Gorestine - Exist in Ruin - Noxis - Antimateria - Ape Vermin - October Tide
»
(Lien direct)
BLYND (Thrash/Death, Chypre) sortira son nouvel album Unbeliever le 7 juin sur Pitch Black Records. Tracklist :

1. Infernal
2. Between Two Worlds
3. Primordial Hunter
4. One Last Dance
5. Until We Die
6. 1984
7. Fire in the Sky
8. Uncrowned
9. Ground Zero

»
(Lien direct)
LIFVSLEDA (Black Metal, Suède) sortira son nouveau disque Evangelii h​ä​rold demain chez NoEvDia. Tracklist :

1. Det Perfekta Sinnet
2. Sönderfall
3. Evangelii Härold
4. Griftefärd
5. Trämälningen
6. Bland Likbodar Och Vintergrafvar
7. Absolut Död
8. Helige Död

»
(Lien direct)
DISLOYAL (Death Metal, Pologne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "The Black Pope" extrait de son nouvel album Divine Mismata à venir le 12 juillet sur Black Lion Records. Tracklist :

1. Divine Mismata
2. Silent Revolution
3. The Black Pope
4. 1347-1352
5. Stella Peccatorum
6. Betrayed Faith
7. Religion Of Warfare
8. Ravens Of Starvation
9. The Ascension Of Abaddon

»
(Lien direct)
PESTILENCE (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) propose son best-of de réenregistrements Levels of Perception en écoute intégrale. Il est sorti vendredi dernier sur Agonia Records. Tracklist :

01. Horror Detox (Re-recording)
02. Mvlti Dimensional (Re-recording)
03. Mobvs Propagationem (Re-recording)
04. Sinister (Re-recording)
05. Dehydrated (Re-recording)
06. Dominatvi Svbmissa (Re-recording)
07. Land of Tears (Re-recording)
08. Necromorph (Re-recording)
09. Deificvs (Re-recording)
10. Twisted Truth (Re-recording)
11. Sempiternvs (Re-recording)
12. Ovt of the Body (Re-recording)

»
(Lien direct)
OLAMOT (Brutal Death, Italie) a mis en ligne à cette adresse son premier long-format Path of Divinity à l'occasion de sa sortie aujourd'hui via Lethal Scissor Records. Tracklist :

01. Eternal Sorrow (Intro)
02. Everlasting Chains Of Darkness
03. Human Cloning Facilities
04. Where Chaos Reigns
05. Behold the Highest Throne
06. Adrenochrome
07. Soul Harvest
08. Luciferic Allegiance
09. All Seeing Eye

»
(Lien direct)
GORESTINE (Funeral Doom/Atmospheric Black Metal, Australie) sortira un nouvel EP baptisé White Magik le 6 juin en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Loveless
2. White Magik
3. Temptress
4. Heartless

»
(Lien direct)
EXIST IN RUIN (Symphonic Black/Death, USA) a publié une vidéo pour son nouveau single "Rubicon".

»
(Lien direct)
NOXIS (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée Violence Inherent In The System le 28 juin sur Rotted Life (USA) et Dawnbreed Records (Europe). Tracklist :

01. Skullcrushing Defilement
02. Blasphemous Mausoleum for the Wicked
03. Paths of Visceral Fears
04. Abstemious, Pious Writ of Life
05. Torpid Consumption
06. Excursion
07. Horns Echo over Chorazim
08. Violence Inherent In The System
09. Tense and Forlorn
10. Emanations of the Sick
11. Surfin’ Blood Futile (physical edition bonus track)

»
(Lien direct)
ANTIMATERIA (Black Metal, Finlande) vient de dévoiler un premier extrait de son nouvel album. "Kuolleen Tähden Jälkeläinen" est à découvrir ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
APE VERMIN (Sludge/Doom, USA) sortira son nouvel album Andromedas Colossus le 17 mai en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Obliteration Imminent - 5:12
2. Colony - 7:00
3. Solaruss - 5:30
4. Pulse Driver - 3:47
5. Mining The Colossus - 8:06
6. Signal Transmissions - 2:45
7. Motherlode - 8:32
8. Awakened - 3:17
9. Unearthing the Artifact - 7:43
10. Return to Andromeda - 7:57

»
(Lien direct)
OCTOBER TIDE (Melodic Doom/Death, Suède) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Unprecedented Aggression" extrait de son derier opus The Cancer Pledge paru l'année dernière via Agonia Records.
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
29 Avril 2024

