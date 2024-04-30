Les news du 30 Avril 2024
|CAVALERA (thrash metal) a publié le vidéo clip officiel de "Escape to the Void" extrait du réenregistrement de "Schizophrenia", datant de 1987. Cela s'écoute, et se regarde, ici :
|BLOODCRUSHER (Brutal Death, USA) vient de sortir son album éponyme. Tracklist :
1. Extermination Protocol
2. Bloodcrusher
3. Everlasting Hatefuck
4. The Headhunter
5. Degloved Fetus
6. Boomer Abuser
7. Necro Emesis
8. Resin Breath
9. Bile Geyser
Il s'écoute en intégralité sur Bandcamp.
|SPHERE (Black Metal Atmosphérique, France) sortira son nouvel album O.V.N.I. (Objet Violent Non Identifié) le 7 juin chez Transcendance. Les pré-commandes commenceront le 3 mai.
Le trailer se découvre ci-dessous :
