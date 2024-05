»

(Lien direct) DARKEND (Black Metal, Italie) sortira son nouveau disque Viaticum le 14 juin chez Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :



01. In My Multitude

02. An Incautious Exhumation Of What Lies Beneath Forgotten Ground

03. De Masticatione Mortuorum In Tumulis

04. An Ancient Plague Has Silently Worn Our Garments As Its Throne

05. In Your Multitude