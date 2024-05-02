chargement...

Les news du 2 Mai 2024

News
Les news du 2 Mai 2024 Lethal Aggression - Gjendød - Thunderor - Krigsgrav - Beaten to Death - Miasmic Serum
»
(Lien direct)
LETHAL AGGRESSION (Crossover/Thrash, USA) vient de rééditer son premier longue-durée Life Is Hard... but That's No Excuse at All! (1989) sur Xtreem Music avec tout un tas de bonus. Les détails :

"Life is Hard... But That's No Excuse at All!"
[Album - 1989]
01. Intro
02. Morbid Reality
03. Vodda Vodka
04. Outcast
05. Proud Johnny
06. I'll Fight
07. Cuntry Pig
08. Wasted Time
09. Kill Death Die
10. Newscaster Lies
11. Fight in the City
12. What You See
13. Wild Kingdom
14. Spooge
15. War
16. Sick Jack
17. Anarcheology
18. No Scene
19. F.D.A.
20. Drugcore
21. Quick Pain
22. Tipper Gore Smokes Dope (Outro)
23. Face The Facts

"Circle Pit of Life" [Demo 2006]
24. Circle Pit Of Life
25. MySpace Slut
26. Corproganda

"Subliminal Erosion" [7"EP - 1990]
27. Ripple On Ice
28. Tomorrow Comes Around
29. Stuck Fuck
30. Spooge 2
31. At Last
32. D'so Shall D'kay
33. Dyaneticide
34. Ineluctabl

"Just Killed Rock'n'Roll" [7"EP - 1987]
35. Dicked Again
36. Godservation
37. Lies
38. Hard Day
39. Regret
40. End
41. Just Killed R'n'R Part II

"1st Show May '85 Brick Roller Forum"
43. Metallic Rage
44. Vodda Vodka

»
(Lien direct)
GJENDØD (Black Metal, Norvège) sortira son nouvel album Livskramper le 28 juin sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Å ule mot feil måne
2. Livskramper
3. Gendød
4. Skumringsliv
5. Byttingen
6. Under dekke
7. Død manns skygge
8. I nattens land

»
(Lien direct)
THUNDEROR (Heavy Metal avec des membres et ex-membres de Skull Fist, Canada) a dévoilé un nouveau single intitulé "Get 'Em Counted".

»
(Lien direct)
KRIGSGRAV (Black/Death/Doom, USA) a signé sur Willowtip Records.

»
(Lien direct)
BEATEN TO DEATH (Progressive/Avant-garde Grindcore, Norvège) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Enkel Resa Till Limfabriken" extrait de son nouvel opus Sunrise Over Rigor Mortis à venir le 31 mai via Mas-Kina Recordings.


»
(Lien direct)
MIASMIC SERUM (Death Metal, Italie) sortira son premier long-format Infected Seed le 14 juin chez Night Terrors Records (K7) et Chaos Records (CD). Tracklist :

01. Auditory Hallucinations
02. Near-Death Visions
03. Mortal Training (feat. Jason Netherton)
04. Immortal Entity
05. Neurotoxic Venom
06. Lethal Bite
07. Brain Walls
08. Lost Control
09. Ancient Initiation Rite
10. Infected Seed (feat. Fiore Stravino)
Thrasho Keyser
2 Mai 2024

