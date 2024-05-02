»

(Lien direct) LETHAL AGGRESSION (Crossover/Thrash, USA) vient de rééditer son premier longue-durée Life Is Hard... but That's No Excuse at All! (1989) sur Xtreem Music avec tout un tas de bonus. Les détails :



"Life is Hard... But That's No Excuse at All!"

[Album - 1989]

01. Intro

02. Morbid Reality

03. Vodda Vodka

04. Outcast

05. Proud Johnny

06. I'll Fight

07. Cuntry Pig

08. Wasted Time

09. Kill Death Die

10. Newscaster Lies

11. Fight in the City

12. What You See

13. Wild Kingdom

14. Spooge

15. War

16. Sick Jack

17. Anarcheology

18. No Scene

19. F.D.A.

20. Drugcore

21. Quick Pain

22. Tipper Gore Smokes Dope (Outro)

23. Face The Facts



"Circle Pit of Life" [Demo 2006]

24. Circle Pit Of Life

25. MySpace Slut

26. Corproganda



"Subliminal Erosion" [7"EP - 1990]

27. Ripple On Ice

28. Tomorrow Comes Around

29. Stuck Fuck

30. Spooge 2

31. At Last

32. D'so Shall D'kay

33. Dyaneticide

34. Ineluctabl



"Just Killed Rock'n'Roll" [7"EP - 1987]

35. Dicked Again

36. Godservation

37. Lies

38. Hard Day

39. Regret

40. End

41. Just Killed R'n'R Part II



"1st Show May '85 Brick Roller Forum"

43. Metallic Rage

44. Vodda Vodka



