Les news du 2 Mai 2024

News
Les news du 2 Mai 2024 Wormed - Dark Tranquillity - Profanation - Liminal Shroud - Paradise In Flames - Adversarial - Ossilegium - Drift into Black - Lucifuge - Temple of the Beast - Pathology - Fulci - Speed - Lethal Aggression - Gjendød - Thunderor - Krigsgrav - Beaten to Death - Miasmic Serum
»
(Lien direct)
WORMED (Brutal Death Metal) vient de publier le clip de son premier single "Automaton Virtulague", extrait du prochain album "Omegon" à paraître le 5 juillet chez Season of Mist.

»
(Lien direct)
DARK TRANQUILLITY (Death mélodique, Suède) vient de dévoiler un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Endtime Signals qui sortira le 16 août via Century Media. "Unforgivable" s'écoute ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
PROFANATION (Death/Grind, France) offre son premier EP Skull Crushing Violence, édité demain chez Iron Bonehead Productions aux formats CD et vinyle, en écoute intégrale. Tracklist :

1. Profanation
2. Global Terror
3. Modern Sickness
4. Graveyard Stomp
5. No Surrender
6. Skull Crushing Violence

»
(Lien direct)
LIMINAL SHROUD (Black Metal, Canada) sortira son nouveau disque Visions of Collapse le 5 juillet via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. Nocturnal Phosphoresence
2. Nucleonic Blight
3. Resolve
4. Malaspina
5. The Carving Scythe

»
(Lien direct)
PARADISE IN FLAMES (Symphonic Black/Death, Brésil) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "I Feel the Plague" extrait de son nouvel opus Blindness à paraître le juin sur Xaninho Discos et Demoncratic Records. Tracklist :

1. Desolate World (1:00)
2. Concerto No.6 in C Minor, Cold Spring (3:37)
3. Black Wings ( 4:00)
4. Reasons To Not Believe (3:32)
5. I Feel The Plague (4:17)
6. The Cure (3:13)
7. The Priest (3:26)
8. Endless Night Battle (4:18)
9. War Sonata (3:28)
10. Age Of Death (4:15)
11. Angels & Devils (3:52)

Durée totale : 38:57

»
(Lien direct)
ADVERSARIAL ((Black/Death, Canada) a publié le morceau "Hatred Kiln of Vengeance" qui figure sur son nouvel album Solitude with the Eternal dont la sortie est programmée pour le 31 mai chez Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :

1. Beware the Howling Darkness on Thine Left Shoulder
2. Hatred Kiln of Vengeance
3. Witness to the Eternal Light
4. Death is an Advisor in the Woods of the Devil
5. Crushed Into the Kingdom of Darkness
6. Merging Within the Destroyer
7. Fanes at the Engur
8. Endless Maze of Blackest Dominion

»
(Lien direct)
OSSILEGIUM (Black Metal, Grèce) propose son premier longue-durée The Gods Below en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain via Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Nightborn
2. Serpentine Shadows
3. The Winds of Astaroth
4. Beyond the Clandestine
5. The Heart of Darkness
6. To Reach The Eternal Ends
7. Constellationrise
8. The Gods Below
9. Planar Nexus

»
(Lien direct)
DRIFT INTO BLACK (Gothic/Doom, USA) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le titre "What's Left in the Fire" issu de son nouveau disque Voices Beneath the Rubble qui sort le 28 juin sur Black Lion Records. Tracklist :

1. The Horns of Despair
2. In Turmoil
3. The Great Machine
4. Voices Beneath the Rubble
5. Last Hope
6. Forever King
7. Blood Storm
8. What's Left In The Fire
9. Turning Of The Tide
10. December

»
(Lien direct)
LUCIFUGE (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) a posté en écoute le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Hexensabbat prévu le 24 mai chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Gates of the Eternal Night
2. Hexensabbat
3. The Court of the Profane
4. No Sun Shall Rise
5. Into Eternal Sleep
6. The Sign of Cain
7. An Oath of Blood and Fire
8. Enter the Realms of Death
9. They Come in Legions
10. Cursed to Eternity
11. The Destruction of the Sword

»
(Lien direct)
TEMPLE OF THE BEAST (Black/Death, USA) offre son premier long-format Geminian Arcana en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Temple I: Through the Trees
2. Temple II: The Initiation
3. Temple III: Reborn into Darkness
4. Temple IV: The Key & the Gate (Sitra Achra)
5. Temple V: Exalted Invocation of the Blood Moon

»
(Lien direct)
PATHOLOGY (Brutal Death, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Psychotronic Abominations" extrait de son nouvel album Unholy Descent à venir le 17 mai sur Agonia Records. Tracklist :

01. Intro
02. Cult of the Black Triangle
03. Hermetic Gateways
04. Psychotronic Abominations
05. Summon the Shadows
06. Whispers of the Djinn
07. Archon
08. Malevolent Parasite
09. Diabolical Treachery
10. Demons in the Aether
11. Punishment Beyond Comprehension
12. Apostles of Fire
13. A World Turned to Ashes

»
(Lien direct)
FULCI (Death Metal, Italie) vient de signer sur 20 Buck Spin pour la sortie cet été de leur nouvel album. Plus d'informations à venir...

»
(Lien direct)
SPEED (Hardcore, Australie) sortira son premier album intitulé Only One Mode le 12 juillet prochain sur Flatspot Records et Last Ride Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip vidéo de "Real Life Love" :

01. Real Life Love
02. Don't Need
03. No Loove But For Our Own
04. Only Foes
05. The First Test
06. Kill Cap
07. Send Them 2 Sydney
08. Shut It Down
09. I Mean It
10. Caught In A Craze

»
(Lien direct)
LETHAL AGGRESSION (Crossover/Thrash, USA) vient de rééditer son premier longue-durée Life Is Hard... but That's No Excuse at All! (1989) sur Xtreem Music avec tout un tas de bonus. Les détails :

"Life is Hard... But That's No Excuse at All!"
[Album - 1989]
01. Intro
02. Morbid Reality
03. Vodda Vodka
04. Outcast
05. Proud Johnny
06. I'll Fight
07. Cuntry Pig
08. Wasted Time
09. Kill Death Die
10. Newscaster Lies
11. Fight in the City
12. What You See
13. Wild Kingdom
14. Spooge
15. War
16. Sick Jack
17. Anarcheology
18. No Scene
19. F.D.A.
20. Drugcore
21. Quick Pain
22. Tipper Gore Smokes Dope (Outro)
23. Face The Facts

"Circle Pit of Life" [Demo 2006]
24. Circle Pit Of Life
25. MySpace Slut
26. Corproganda

"Subliminal Erosion" [7"EP - 1990]
27. Ripple On Ice
28. Tomorrow Comes Around
29. Stuck Fuck
30. Spooge 2
31. At Last
32. D'so Shall D'kay
33. Dyaneticide
34. Ineluctabl

"Just Killed Rock'n'Roll" [7"EP - 1987]
35. Dicked Again
36. Godservation
37. Lies
38. Hard Day
39. Regret
40. End
41. Just Killed R'n'R Part II

"1st Show May '85 Brick Roller Forum"
43. Metallic Rage
44. Vodda Vodka

»
(Lien direct)
GJENDØD (Black Metal, Norvège) sortira son nouvel album Livskramper le 28 juin sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Å ule mot feil måne
2. Livskramper
3. Gendød
4. Skumringsliv
5. Byttingen
6. Under dekke
7. Død manns skygge
8. I nattens land

»
(Lien direct)
THUNDEROR (Heavy Metal avec des membres et ex-membres de Skull Fist, Canada) a dévoilé un nouveau single intitulé "Get 'Em Counted".

»
(Lien direct)
KRIGSGRAV (Black/Death/Doom, USA) a signé sur Willowtip Records.

»
(Lien direct)
BEATEN TO DEATH (Progressive/Avant-garde Grindcore, Norvège) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Enkel Resa Till Limfabriken" extrait de son nouvel opus Sunrise Over Rigor Mortis à venir le 31 mai via Mas-Kina Recordings.


»
(Lien direct)
MIASMIC SERUM (Death Metal, Italie) sortira son premier long-format Infected Seed le 14 juin chez Night Terrors Records (K7) et Chaos Records (CD). Tracklist :

01. Auditory Hallucinations
02. Near-Death Visions
03. Mortal Training (feat. Jason Netherton)
04. Immortal Entity
05. Neurotoxic Venom
06. Lethal Bite
07. Brain Walls
08. Lost Control
09. Ancient Initiation Rite
10. Infected Seed (feat. Fiore Stravino)
Thrasho Sosthène + Keyser + AxGxB
2 Mai 2024

