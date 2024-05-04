|
Les news du 4 Mai 2024
News
Les news du 4 Mai 2024 1349 - Cetragore - Aggression - Abhoria - Sepulcro - Zeit - Chunked - Accu§er - Inerth - Bloodcross
|»
|1349 (Black Metal, Norvège) a dévoilé un nouveau morceau intitulé "Ash Of Ages" qui s'écoute ici :
|
|»
|CETRAGORE (Death/Thrash, USA) a dévoilé une "lyric video" pour son nouveau single "Changer of Ways".
|
|»
|AGGRESSION (Thrash Metal, Canada) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Queen of the Damned" extrait de son dernier disque Frozen Aggressors paru en décembre 2023 sur Massacre Records.
|
|»
|ABHORIA (Black/Death, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour son nouveau single "Between the Strains".
|
|»
|SEPULCRO (Thrash Metal, Pérou) a sorti son nouvel opus Sinner en auto-production. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Spotify. Tracklist :
Los Gritos Del Silencio
Survivor
Hungry Souls
Sentenciado Pecador
Death
Slavery
|
|»
|ZEIT (Black/Sludge/Death, Allemagne) a sorti hier son nouvel EP Grollwerfer, plus typé death metal que ses précédentes réalisations. Tracklist :
1. Grollwerfer
2. Bodenfresser
3. Funkstille
4. Sternenklar
|
|»
|CHUNKED (Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir son premier EP Inhaling the Infestation chez Gore House Productions aux formats CD et K7. Tracklist :
1. Pulsing Excrement (2:59)
2. Liquid Cranial Detonation (2:12)
3. Concrete Veins (1:44)
4. Inhaling the Infestation (4:04)
5. Putridity (2:53)
6. Submerged in Rotten Sewage (4:15)
Durée totale : 18:16
|
|»
|ACCU§ER (Groove/Thrash, Allemagne) a signé sur MDD Records pour la sortie dans le courant de l'année d'un nouvel album.
|
|»
|INERTH (Death/Doom/Industrial/Sludge avec des ex-Looking for an Answer, Espagne) sortira son nouvel EP Hybris le 5 juillet via Abstract Emotions. Tracklist :
1. Midlife Wasteland [3:33]
2. Oblivion [6:05]
3. Fentanyl [3:16]
4. A.I. [5:25]
|
|»
|BLOODCROSS (Melodic Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format Gravebound le 5 juillet sur Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Warbeasts [5:09]
2. Nemesis Reborn [5:46]
3. Beyond Flesh [5:32]
4. Pale Avenger [5:09]
5. Gravebound [5:27]
6. Devil Speed [4:17]
7. Howling Spirits [7:39]
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
GROUPES DU JOUR
|
|1349
Black Metal - 1997 - Norvège
|
|
|
|Accu§er
1986 - Allemagne
|
|
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Sakrifiss
Par Sosthène
Par Lestat
Par AxGxB
Par Dantefever
Par Niktareum
Par Sakrifiss
Par Lestat
Par Sosthène
Par Lestat
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène