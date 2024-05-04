chargement...

Les news du 4 Mai 2024

News
Les news du 4 Mai 2024 1349 - Cetragore - Aggression - Abhoria - Sepulcro - Zeit - Chunked - Accu§er - Inerth - Bloodcross
»
(Lien direct)
1349 (Black Metal, Norvège) a dévoilé un nouveau morceau intitulé "Ash Of Ages" qui s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
CETRAGORE (Death/Thrash, USA) a dévoilé une "lyric video" pour son nouveau single "Changer of Ways".

»
(Lien direct)
AGGRESSION (Thrash Metal, Canada) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Queen of the Damned" extrait de son dernier disque Frozen Aggressors paru en décembre 2023 sur Massacre Records.

»
(Lien direct)
ABHORIA (Black/Death, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour son nouveau single "Between the Strains".

»
(Lien direct)
SEPULCRO (Thrash Metal, Pérou) a sorti son nouvel opus Sinner en auto-production. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Spotify. Tracklist :

Los Gritos Del Silencio
Survivor
Hungry Souls
Sentenciado Pecador
Death
Slavery

»
(Lien direct)
ZEIT (Black/Sludge/Death, Allemagne) a sorti hier son nouvel EP Grollwerfer, plus typé death metal que ses précédentes réalisations. Tracklist :

1. Grollwerfer
2. Bodenfresser
3. Funkstille
4. Sternenklar

»
(Lien direct)
CHUNKED (Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir son premier EP Inhaling the Infestation chez Gore House Productions aux formats CD et K7. Tracklist :

1. Pulsing Excrement (2:59)
2. Liquid Cranial Detonation (2:12)
3. Concrete Veins (1:44)
4. Inhaling the Infestation (4:04)
5. Putridity (2:53)
6. Submerged in Rotten Sewage (4:15)

Durée totale : 18:16

»
(Lien direct)
ACCU§ER (Groove/Thrash, Allemagne) a signé sur MDD Records pour la sortie dans le courant de l'année d'un nouvel album.

»
(Lien direct)
INERTH (Death/Doom/Industrial/Sludge avec des ex-Looking for an Answer, Espagne) sortira son nouvel EP Hybris le 5 juillet via Abstract Emotions. Tracklist :

1. Midlife Wasteland [3:33]
2. Oblivion [6:05]
3. Fentanyl [3:16]
4. A.I. [5:25]

»
(Lien direct)
BLOODCROSS (Melodic Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format Gravebound le 5 juillet sur Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Warbeasts [5:09]
2. Nemesis Reborn [5:46]
3. Beyond Flesh [5:32]
4. Pale Avenger [5:09]
5. Gravebound [5:27]
6. Devil Speed [4:17]
7. Howling Spirits [7:39]
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
4 Mai 2024

