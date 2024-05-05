»

(Lien direct) NITHEFUL (Blackened Deathcore, USA) a mis en ligne son nouvel album Paradisum Ruination. Tracklist :



1. Revolution Sunt en Paradiso

2. Archangel Luciferi

3. The Fall ov Man (feat. Shawn Mills ov Psithurism)

4. Stigmata

5. Anti-Christus

6. Satanic Ascension (feat. Taylor Barber ov Left to Suffer)

7. Paradisum Ruination (feat. Zxyvixs ov The Ogre Packet Slammers & Devin Duarte ov Worm Shepherd)

8. Malus Vatacinium

9. Thy Shepherds Creed to Insolence Desecration and Rot

10. Omen (feat. LarcɆnia RoɆ)

11. As Above so Below (feat. Screamymemey ov BROJOB)



<a href="https://nitheful.bandcamp.com/album/paradisum-ruination-2">Paradisum Ruination by Nitheful</a>