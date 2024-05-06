Les news du 6 Mai 2024
|SARKE (Black Thrash, Norvège) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Endo Feight prévu pour le 21 juin via Soulseller Records. "Phantom Recluse" se découvre ci-dessous :
|VESSELES (Black Metal, USA) vient de sortir son premier EP I Am a Demon en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Suffocating Flesh - 4:25
2. I Am A Demon - 3:54
3. Cathartic Cruelty - 3:58
4. Wretched - 2:56
5. Vesseles Rituale - 4:17
6. Dysphoria - 5:27
Durée totale : 24:57
|GRAND DEMISE OF CIVILIZATION (Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album The Blaze of Abaddon le 4 juin sur Ordovician Records. Tracklist :
1. Redeemer of Wrath
2. Cathedral Reaper
3. Silencer
4. Nephilm
5. North to Hell
6. The Consequence
