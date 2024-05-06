Les news du 6 Mai 2024 News Les news du 6 Mai 2024 Vesseles - Grand Demise of Civilization » (Lien direct) VESSELES (Black Metal, USA) vient de sortir son premier EP I Am a Demon en auto-production. Tracklist :



1. Suffocating Flesh - 4:25

2. I Am A Demon - 3:54

3. Cathartic Cruelty - 3:58

4. Wretched - 2:56

5. Vesseles Rituale - 4:17

6. Dysphoria - 5:27



Durée totale : 24:57





» (Lien direct) GRAND DEMISE OF CIVILIZATION (Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album The Blaze of Abaddon le 4 juin sur Ordovician Records. Tracklist :



1. Redeemer of Wrath

2. Cathedral Reaper

3. Silencer

4. Nephilm

5. North to Hell

6. The Consequence





Nitheful

