Les news du 6 Mai 2024
News
Les news du 6 Mai 2024 Vesseles - Grand Demise of Civilization
|VESSELES (Black Metal, USA) vient de sortir son premier EP I Am a Demon en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Suffocating Flesh - 4:25
2. I Am A Demon - 3:54
3. Cathartic Cruelty - 3:58
4. Wretched - 2:56
5. Vesseles Rituale - 4:17
6. Dysphoria - 5:27
Durée totale : 24:57
|GRAND DEMISE OF CIVILIZATION (Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album The Blaze of Abaddon le 4 juin sur Ordovician Records. Tracklist :
1. Redeemer of Wrath
2. Cathedral Reaper
3. Silencer
4. Nephilm
5. North to Hell
6. The Consequence
