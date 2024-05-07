|
Les news du 7 Mai 2024
Les news du 7 Mai 2024 Lomor - Inrae - Brainsore - Void Moon - Desultory - Goresoerd - Necrophagia - Inherits the Void
|LOMOR (Thrash Metal, Réunion) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Constrained Humanity" extrait de son premier longue-durée Perseverance of Sickness paru fin 2022 en auto-production.
|INRAE (Progressive Death Metal, Pologne) a sorti dernièrement son premier long-format Will Made Flesh en auto-production numérique. Tracklist :
1. Will Made Flesh
2. Factions
3. The Oaken Fortress
4. Dead in Youth
5. Black Celebration (Depeche Mode cover)
Line-up:
Szymon Dardziński - composer, lyrics, leader, guitarist
Mateusz Sibila (Imperial Sin, ex-Vishurddha) – vocals (session)
Krzysztof Klingbein (Belphegor, ex-Batushka) – drums (session)
Julian Konowalski – synth (session)
Agata Laskowska – violin (session)
|BRAINSORE (Death/Grind, Italie) a signé sur Time To Kill Records pour la sortie dans le courant de l'année de son premier longue-durée.
|VOID MOON (Doom Metal, Suède) a mis en ligne le morceau "The Wolf (at the End of the World)" extrait de son nouveau disque Dreams Inside the Sun prévu le 7 juin sur Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Rays of Vindication
2. Dreams Inside the Sun
3. Season Out of Season
4. The Dreaming Spire
5. Nadir
6. Broken Skies
7. East of the Sun
8. Still Dark
9. The Wolf (at the End of the World)
|DESULTORY (Death Metal, Suède) va sortir une compilation intitulée Darkness Fall (The Early Years) chez Darkness Shall Rise Productions le 6 juin (CD & K7) et le 4 juillet (LP). Elle contiendra les trois démos du groupe. Tracklist :
1. Eternal Darkness (1990 'From Beyond')
2. The Awakening (1990 'From Beyond')
3. Cease To Exist (1990 'From Beyond')
4. Insanity (1990 'From Beyond')
5. Passed Away (1991 'Death Unfolds')
6. The Chill Within (1991 'Death Unfolds')
7. Death Unfolds (1991 'Death Unfolds')
8. Forever Gone (1992 'Visions')
09. Depression (1992 'Visions')
10. Visions (1992 'Visions')
|GORESOERD (Death/Groove, Estonie) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Inkvisiitor en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Lõpp
02. Inkvisiitor
03. Rotikari
04. Leviaatan
05. Katk
06. Maokaev
07. Valküür
08. Surmatants
09. Picatrix
10. Eksortsist
11. Lein
12. Painaja
|NECROPHAGIA (Death Metal, USA) offre son ultime album Moribundis Grim en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 10 mai via Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :
01. House By The Cemetery (Cover)
02. Moribundis Grim
03. Bleeding Torment
04. Mental Decay
05. Halloween 3 (Samhain cover)
06. The Wicked (Live)
07. Scarecrows
08. Sundown
|Le one-man band INHERITS THE VOID (Melodic Black Metal, France) a dévoilé le titre "The Orchard of Grief" extrait de son nouvel album Scars of Yesteryears à venir le 21 juin sur Avantgarde Music. Tracklist :
1. Celestial Antler
2. The Orchard of Grief
3. Ashes of Grievance
4. The Meander's Gate
5. L'effigie du déclin
6. Scars of Yesteryears
7. L'éternelle course des astres
8. The Endless Glow of Twilight
