chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
115 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Necrophobic
 Necrophobic - In The Twilig... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Les news du 6 Mai 2024
 Les news du 6 Mai 2024 - Sa... (N)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Black Vatican
 Black Vatican - Las Sombras... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Corpus Diavolis
 Corpus Diavolis - Elixiria ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Battlecreek
 Battlecreek - Maze of the Mind (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Castle Rat
 Castle Rat - Into The Realm (C)
Par Rigs Mordo		   
Les news du 4 Avril 2024
 Les news du 4 Avril 2024 - ... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Suicidal Angels
 Suicidal Angels - Profane P... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Dauþuz
 Dauþuz - Uranium (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Maere
 Maere - .​.​.And The Univer... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 29 Avril 2024
 Les news du 29 Avril 2024 -... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Coffins
 Coffins - Sinister Oath (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Wounds
 Wounds - Ruin (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Vesperian Sorrow
 Vesperian Sorrow - Awaken t... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 26 Avril 2024
 Les news du 26 Avril 2024 -... (N)
Par Lestat		   

Les news du 7 Mai 2024

News
Les news du 7 Mai 2024 Lomor - Inrae - Brainsore - Void Moon - Desultory - Goresoerd - Necrophagia - Inherits the Void
»
(Lien direct)
LOMOR (Thrash Metal, Réunion) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Constrained Humanity" extrait de son premier longue-durée Perseverance of Sickness paru fin 2022 en auto-production.

»
(Lien direct)
INRAE (Progressive Death Metal, Pologne) a sorti dernièrement son premier long-format Will Made Flesh en auto-production numérique. Tracklist :

1. Will Made Flesh
2. Factions
3. The Oaken Fortress
4. Dead in Youth
5. Black Celebration (Depeche Mode cover)

Line-up:

Szymon Dardziński - composer, lyrics, leader, guitarist
Mateusz Sibila (Imperial Sin, ex-Vishurddha) – vocals (session)
Krzysztof Klingbein (Belphegor, ex-Batushka) – drums (session)
Julian Konowalski – synth (session)
Agata Laskowska – violin (session)

»
(Lien direct)
BRAINSORE (Death/Grind, Italie) a signé sur Time To Kill Records pour la sortie dans le courant de l'année de son premier longue-durée.

»
(Lien direct)
VOID MOON (Doom Metal, Suède) a mis en ligne le morceau "The Wolf (at the End of the World)" extrait de son nouveau disque Dreams Inside the Sun prévu le 7 juin sur Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Rays of Vindication
2. Dreams Inside the Sun
3. Season Out of Season
4. The Dreaming Spire
5. Nadir
6. Broken Skies
7. East of the Sun
8. Still Dark
9. The Wolf (at the End of the World)

»
(Lien direct)
DESULTORY (Death Metal, Suède) va sortir une compilation intitulée Darkness Fall (The Early Years) chez Darkness Shall Rise Productions le 6 juin (CD & K7) et le 4 juillet (LP). Elle contiendra les trois démos du groupe. Tracklist :

1. Eternal Darkness (1990 'From Beyond')
2. The Awakening (1990 'From Beyond')
3. Cease To Exist (1990 'From Beyond')
4. Insanity (1990 'From Beyond')
5. Passed Away (1991 'Death Unfolds')
6. The Chill Within (1991 'Death Unfolds')
7. Death Unfolds (1991 'Death Unfolds')
8. Forever Gone (1992 'Visions')
09. Depression (1992 'Visions')
10. Visions (1992 'Visions')

»
(Lien direct)
GORESOERD (Death/Groove, Estonie) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Inkvisiitor en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Lõpp
02. Inkvisiitor
03. Rotikari
04. Leviaatan
05. Katk
06. Maokaev
07. Valküür
08. Surmatants
09. Picatrix
10. Eksortsist
11. Lein
12. Painaja

»
(Lien direct)
NECROPHAGIA (Death Metal, USA) offre son ultime album Moribundis Grim en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 10 mai via Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

01. House By The Cemetery (Cover)
02. Moribundis Grim
03. Bleeding Torment
04. Mental Decay
05. Halloween 3 (Samhain cover)
06. The Wicked (Live)
07. Scarecrows
08. Sundown

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band INHERITS THE VOID (Melodic Black Metal, France) a dévoilé le titre "The Orchard of Grief" extrait de son nouvel album Scars of Yesteryears à venir le 21 juin sur Avantgarde Music. Tracklist :

1. Celestial Antler
2. The Orchard of Grief
3. Ashes of Grievance
4. The Meander's Gate
5. L'effigie du déclin
6. Scars of Yesteryears
7. L'éternelle course des astres
8. The Endless Glow of Twilight
Thrasho Keyser
7 Mai 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Atrophy
 Atrophy
Asylum
2024 - Massacre Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Desultory
 Desultory
Death Metal - 1989 † 2017 - Suède		   
Inherits the Void
 Inherits the Void
Black Metal Atmosphérique - 2020 - France		   
Necrophagia
 Necrophagia
1983 † 2018 - Etats-Unis		   
Void Moon
 Void Moon
2009 - Suède		   
Atrophy
Asylum
Lire la chronique
Necrophobic
In The Twilight Grey
Lire la chronique
Corpus Diavolis
Elixiria Ekstasis
Lire la chronique
Battlecreek
Maze of the Mind
Lire la chronique
Ancient Storm
Forever and Never
Lire la chronique
Le DSBM, c'est RASOIR ou tu as ça dans les VEINES ?
Lire le podcast
Givre
Le cloître
Lire la chronique
Black Vatican
Las Sombras De Su Mascara (EP)
Lire la chronique
Necrot
Lifeless Birth
Lire la chronique
Suicidal Angels
Profane Prayer
Lire la chronique
Brakel
Wranger Wanen
Lire la chronique
Dead Flesh
Dehumanise (EP)
Lire la chronique
Fatal Collapse
Fatal Collapse
Lire la chronique
Ossuary
Cremation Ritual (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Maere
.​.​.And The Universe Keeps...
Lire la chronique
Sequestrum / Sněť
Sequestrum / Snêť (Split 7")
Lire la chronique
Coffins
Sinister Oath
Lire la chronique
Wounds
Ruin
Lire la chronique
Fumist
Coaltar
Lire la chronique
Reavers
Violator (EP)
Lire la chronique
Castle Rat
Into The Realm
Lire la chronique
Dauþuz
Uranium
Lire la chronique
Forbidden
Twisted Into Form
Lire la chronique
Profane Burial
My Plateau
Lire la chronique
European Assault 2024
Diocletian + Hexekration Ri...
Lire le live report
Carnifex
Hell Chose Me
Lire la chronique
Vesperian Sorrow
Awaken the Greylight
Lire la chronique
Desecresy
Deserted Realms
Lire la chronique
Greybush
A Never Ending Search For J...
Lire la chronique
Korpituli
Pohjola
Lire la chronique