(Lien direct) VOID MOON (Doom Metal, Suède) a mis en ligne le morceau "The Wolf (at the End of the World)" extrait de son nouveau disque Dreams Inside the Sun prévu le 7 juin sur Personal Records. Tracklist :



1. Rays of Vindication

2. Dreams Inside the Sun

3. Season Out of Season

4. The Dreaming Spire

5. Nadir

6. Broken Skies

7. East of the Sun

8. Still Dark

9. The Wolf (at the End of the World)



