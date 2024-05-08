|
Les news du 8 Mai 2024
News
Les news du 8 Mai 2024 Crypt Sermon - Severe Torture - Forgotten Tomb - Adramelech - Mean Mistreater - Widertod - Devourer - Desekryptor
|CRYPT SERMON (Epic Doom Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé The Stygian Rose qui sortira le 14 juin via Dark Descent Records. "Glimmers In The Underworld" s'écoute ci-dessous :
|SEVERE TORTURE (Brutal Death, Pays-Bas) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Torn From The Jaws Of Death qui sortira le 7 juin via Season Of Mist. "The Pinnacle Of Suffering" se découvre ici :
|FORGOTTEN TOMB (Gothic/Black/Doom, Italie) sortira son nouveau disque Nightfloating le 12 juillet via Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. Nightfloating
2. A Chill That You Can't Taint
3. This Sickness Withered My Heart
4. Unsafe Spaces
5. Drifting
6. A Despicable Gift
|ADRAMELECH (Death Metal, Finlande) vient de rééditer en CD, LP et K7 son dernier opus Terror of Thousand Faces (2005) sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
01. Intro
02. Halls of Human Tragedy
03. Descent to Eternal Torment
04. Bleeding for Supremacy
05. Suicide, Terrorize
06. I Don't Care About Your Murder
07. Slain in the Grace of Thy Name
08. Book of Flesh
09. Terror of Thousand Faces
10. Orphica Holodemiurgia
|MEAN MISTREATER (Heavy Metal, USA) va rééditer son premier longue-durée Razor Wire (février 2024, auto-production) le 26 juillet chez Dying Victims Productions aux formats LP et CD. Tracklist :
1. Forget It
2. Razor Wire
3. Visions
4. Waiting to Die
5. Let 'Em Roll
6. Bleeding the Night
7. One By One
8. Bedevil
|WIDERTOD (Melodic Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier long-format Anemoia le 7 juin via Vendetta Records. Tracklist :
Apollo
Endzeit
Sakrament
Rote Erde
Chat Noir
Apex
Winter Solstice
Anemoia
|DEVOURER (Black Metal, Suède) sort ce jour son nouvel album The Wicked Ones au format numérique auto-produit. Tracklist :
The Wicked Ones
Spirit of the North
The Atomic Redeemer
Fear Incarnate
Thanatomaniac
Folly of Two
Dystopian
The Crimson Serpents
|DESEKRYPTOR (Death Metal, USA) va rééditer son EP Curse of the Execrated (2023) aux formats vinyle et CD sur Nuclear Winter Records le 10 juin. Tracklist :
01. Sadistic Incineration
02. Anthropophagic Corpse
03. Enraptured in Chants
04. Curse of the Execrated
