Les news du 8 Mai 2024

News
Les news du 8 Mai 2024 Forgotten Tomb - Adramelech - Mean Mistreater - Widertod - Devourer - Desekryptor
»
(Lien direct)
FORGOTTEN TOMB (Gothic/Black/Doom, Italie) sortira son nouveau disque Nightfloating le 12 juillet via Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. Nightfloating
2. A Chill That You Can't Taint
3. This Sickness Withered My Heart
4. Unsafe Spaces
5. Drifting
6. A Despicable Gift

»
(Lien direct)
ADRAMELECH (Death Metal, Finlande) vient de rééditer en CD, LP et K7 son dernier opus Terror of Thousand Faces (2005) sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. Intro
02. Halls of Human Tragedy
03. Descent to Eternal Torment
04. Bleeding for Supremacy
05. Suicide, Terrorize
06. I Don't Care About Your Murder
07. Slain in the Grace of Thy Name
08. Book of Flesh
09. Terror of Thousand Faces
10. Orphica Holodemiurgia

»
(Lien direct)
MEAN MISTREATER (Heavy Metal, USA) va rééditer son premier longue-durée Razor Wire (février 2024, auto-production) le 26 juillet chez Dying Victims Productions aux formats LP et CD. Tracklist :

1. Forget It
2. Razor Wire
3. Visions
4. Waiting to Die
5. Let 'Em Roll
6. Bleeding the Night
7. One By One
8. Bedevil

»
(Lien direct)
WIDERTOD (Melodic Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier long-format Anemoia le 7 juin via Vendetta Records. Tracklist :

Apollo
Endzeit
Sakrament
Rote Erde
Chat Noir
Apex
Winter Solstice
Anemoia

»
(Lien direct)
DEVOURER (Black Metal, Suède) sort ce jour son nouvel album The Wicked Ones au format numérique auto-produit. Tracklist :

The Wicked Ones
Spirit of the North
The Atomic Redeemer
Fear Incarnate
Thanatomaniac
Folly of Two
Dystopian
The Crimson Serpents

»
(Lien direct)
DESEKRYPTOR (Death Metal, USA) va rééditer son EP Curse of the Execrated (2023) aux formats vinyle et CD sur Nuclear Winter Records le 10 juin. Tracklist :

01. Sadistic Incineration
02. Anthropophagic Corpse
03. Enraptured in Chants
04. Curse of the Execrated
Thrasho Keyser
8 Mai 2024

