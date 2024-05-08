»

(Lien direct) ADRAMELECH (Death Metal, Finlande) vient de rééditer en CD, LP et K7 son dernier opus Terror of Thousand Faces (2005) sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :



01. Intro

02. Halls of Human Tragedy

03. Descent to Eternal Torment

04. Bleeding for Supremacy

05. Suicide, Terrorize

06. I Don't Care About Your Murder

07. Slain in the Grace of Thy Name

08. Book of Flesh

09. Terror of Thousand Faces

10. Orphica Holodemiurgia