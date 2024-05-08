ADRAMELECH (Death Metal, Finlande) vient de rééditer en CD, LP et K7 son dernier opus Terror of Thousand Faces (2005) sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
01. Intro
02. Halls of Human Tragedy
03. Descent to Eternal Torment
04. Bleeding for Supremacy
05. Suicide, Terrorize
06. I Don't Care About Your Murder
07. Slain in the Grace of Thy Name
08. Book of Flesh
09. Terror of Thousand Faces
10. Orphica Holodemiurgia
