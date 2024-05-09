FUNERAL STORM (Black Metal, Grèce) offre son nouvel opus Chthonic Invocations en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Whispers From The Beyond
2. Behold The Dark
3. The Void
4. Funeral Pyre
5. The Epitaph Of The Dead
6. The Covenant Of Old
7. Mistress Of The Night (The Gathering Begins)
8. The Calling Of The Father
CRYPTIC HATRED (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Internal Torment le 5 juillet sur Time to Kill Records. Tracklist :
01. Death Is Upon You
02. Breeding of Evil
03. Chasm of Void
04. Homicidal Intentions
05. Mesmerized by the Malignant Gaze
06. Tomb of Desecration
07. Mauled To Flesh
08. Beyond Hatred
09. The Passage
10. Internal Torment
