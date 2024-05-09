»

(Lien direct) FUNERAL STORM (Black Metal, Grèce) offre son nouvel opus Chthonic Invocations en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :



1. Whispers From The Beyond

2. Behold The Dark

3. The Void

4. Funeral Pyre

5. The Epitaph Of The Dead

6. The Covenant Of Old

7. Mistress Of The Night (The Gathering Begins)

8. The Calling Of The Father



