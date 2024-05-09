chargement...

Les news du 9 Mai 2024
 Les news du 9 Mai 2024 - My... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Necrophobic
 Necrophobic - In The Twilig... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Les news du 6 Mai 2024
 Les news du 6 Mai 2024 - Sa... (N)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Black Vatican
 Black Vatican - Las Sombras... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Corpus Diavolis
 Corpus Diavolis - Elixiria ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Battlecreek
 Battlecreek - Maze of the Mind (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Castle Rat
 Castle Rat - Into The Realm (C)
Par Rigs Mordo		   
Les news du 4 Avril 2024
 Les news du 4 Avril 2024 - ... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Suicidal Angels
 Suicidal Angels - Profane P... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Dauþuz
 Dauþuz - Uranium (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Maere
 Maere - .​.​.And The Univer... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 29 Avril 2024
 Les news du 29 Avril 2024 -... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Coffins
 Coffins - Sinister Oath (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Wounds
 Wounds - Ruin (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Vesperian Sorrow
 Vesperian Sorrow - Awaken t... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 26 Avril 2024
 Les news du 26 Avril 2024 -... (N)
Par Lestat		   

Les news du 9 Mai 2024

News
Les news du 9 Mai 2024 Mythologik - Desolus - Death Racer - Dusk - Ape Vermin - Funeral Storm - Cryptic Hatred
»
(Lien direct)
MYTHOLOGIK (Thrash/Melodic Death, USA) sortira son premier full-length auto-produit Blood in the Sky le 14 juin. Tracklist :

1 - Blood in the Sky
2 - Lord Death
3 - Scorched Earth
4 - Fallen Empire
5 - Satanael
6 - Disease of the Soul
7 - Dark Waters
8 - Purgatorium
9 - Epilogue

»
(Lien direct)
DESOLUS (Thrash Metal, USA) propose son premier longue-durée en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. System Shock
2. From Man to Machine
3. Curse Of The Technomancer
4. Metal Fetishist
5. The Arrival
6. The Invasion Begins
7. Interlude (Hidden Track)
8. Sea Of Fire
9. The Sigilite
10. Panopticon

»
(Lien direct)
DEATH RACER (Black/Speed, Autriche) sortira son premier long-format From Gravel to Grave le 26 juillet chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Motormentor
2. Nordschleife
3. Inverted Crossroads
4. C.F.S.O.D.C
4. Imola '94 (From Gravel to Grave)
5. Racers of Death
6. Traumatized In Traffic Jam Ejection
7. S.M. Death Worship

»
(Lien direct)
DUSK (Industrial Black Metal, Costa Rica) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Industrie IV" issu de son nouvel album Industrie prévu le 31 mai en auto-production. Tracklist :

1) Industrie I
2) Industrie II
3) Industrie III
4) Industrie IV
5) Industrie V
6) Industrie VI
7) Freezing Moon

»
(Lien direct)
APE VERMIN (Sludge/Doom, USA) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouveau disque Andromedas Colossus à venir le 17 mai en auto-production. Il s'agit de "Solaruss". Tracklist :

1. Obliteration Imminent - 5:12
2. Colony - 7:00
3. Solaruss - 5:30
4. Pulse Driver - 3:47
5. Mining The Colossus - 8:06
6. Signal Transmissions - 2:45
7. Motherlode - 8:32
8. Awakened - 3:17
9. Unearthing the Artifact - 7:43
10. Return to Andromeda - 7:57

»
(Lien direct)
FUNERAL STORM (Black Metal, Grèce) offre son nouvel opus Chthonic Invocations en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Whispers From The Beyond
2. Behold The Dark
3. The Void
4. Funeral Pyre
5. The Epitaph Of The Dead
6. The Covenant Of Old
7. Mistress Of The Night (The Gathering Begins)
8. The Calling Of The Father

»
(Lien direct)
CRYPTIC HATRED (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Internal Torment le 5 juillet sur Time to Kill Records. Tracklist :

01. Death Is Upon You
02. Breeding of Evil
03. Chasm of Void
04. Homicidal Intentions
05. Mesmerized by the Malignant Gaze
06. Tomb of Desecration
07. Mauled To Flesh
08. Beyond Hatred
09. The Passage
10. Internal Torment
Thrasho Keyser
9 Mai 2024

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Jean-Clint
Jean-Clint
09/05/2024 13:03
Excellent l'extrait de CRYPTIC HATRED !

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
