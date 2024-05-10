»

(Lien direct) The Host, le nouvel album de PORTRAIT (Heavy Metal, Suède) sortira le 21 juin sur Metal Blade Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "The Blood Covenant" à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. Hoc Est Corpus Meum (Intro)

02. The Blood Covenant

03. The Sacrament

04. Oneiric Visions

05. One Last Kiss

06. Treachery

07. Sound The Horn

08. Dweller Of The Threshold

09. Die In My Heart

10. Voice Of The Outsider

11. From The Urn

12. The Men Of Renown

13. Sword Of Reason (The Steel Of Revenge)

14. The Passions Of Sophia



