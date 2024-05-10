chargement...

Cryptic Process + Inhumate + Putrefaction of Rotting Corpses (P.O.R.C.) + Serpillère + Pendrak
 Cryptic Process + Inhumate ... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 10 Mai 2024
 Les news du 10 Mai 2024 - B... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 9 Mai 2024
 Les news du 9 Mai 2024 - My... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Necrophobic
 Necrophobic - In The Twilig... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Les news du 6 Mai 2024
 Les news du 6 Mai 2024 - Sa... (N)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Black Vatican
 Black Vatican - Las Sombras... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Corpus Diavolis
 Corpus Diavolis - Elixiria ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Battlecreek
 Battlecreek - Maze of the Mind (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Castle Rat
 Castle Rat - Into The Realm (C)
Par Rigs Mordo		   
Les news du 4 Avril 2024
 Les news du 4 Avril 2024 - ... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Suicidal Angels
 Suicidal Angels - Profane P... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Dauþuz
 Dauþuz - Uranium (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Maere
 Maere - .​.​.And The Univer... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 29 Avril 2024
 Les news du 29 Avril 2024 -... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Coffins
 Coffins - Sinister Oath (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Wounds
 Wounds - Ruin (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Vesperian Sorrow
 Vesperian Sorrow - Awaken t... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 26 Avril 2024
 Les news du 26 Avril 2024 -... (N)
Par Lestat		   

Les news du 10 Mai 2024

News
Les news du 10 Mai 2024 Beaten to Death - Flamekeeper - LanzerRath - Shroud of Despondency - Holycide - Impact Approved - Portrait
»
(Lien direct)
BEATEN TO DEATH (Progressive/Avant-garde Grindcore, Norvège) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "We're Not Gonna Make It" issu de son nouveau disque Sunrise Over Rigor Mortis prévu le 31 mai sur Mas-Kina Recordings. Tracklist :

01 Dalbane
02 My Hair Will Be Long Until Death
03 Enkel resa till limfabriken
04 Minus och minus blir minus och minus
05 Mosh For Mika (Waddle Waddle)
06 Dying The Dream
07 Life... But How To Leave It?
08 We're Not Gonna Make It
09 Ormer til tarmer, måne på hodet

»
(Lien direct)
FLAMEKEEPER (Epic Heavy/Power/Black, Italie/Suède) propose en écoute intégrale son premier long-format éponyme à l'occasion de sa sortie aujourd'hui chez Invictus Productions. Tracklist :

1. New Wild World
2. Flamekeeper
3. The Golden Spark
4. Raise the Banner
5. Stray yet Still Free
6. Us and Them (The Song of the Voiceless)
7. Death, You'll Tremble to Take Me
8. As One with Light
9. The Roads of Rome

»
(Lien direct)
LANZERRATH (Black Metal, USA) offre le morceau "Nebular Collapse: The Dissolution of Order and Meaning" en écoute intégrale (vingt minutes) à cette adresse. Celui-ci est tiré du split avec SHROUD OF DESPONDENCY (Black Metal, USA) qui sort ce jour en auto-production. Tracklist :

Shroud Of Despondency:

1. The Source of Multiversal Degradation
2. Celestial Venom

LanzerRath

3. Nebular Collapse: The Dissolution of Order and Meaning

»
(Lien direct)
HOLYCIDE (Thrash Metal, Espagne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Remote Control" extrait de son nouvel opus Towards Idiocracy à venir le 6 juin via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. A.I. Supremacy
02. Towards Idiocracy
03. Remote Control
04. Lie is the New Truth
05. Power Corrupts
06. Technophobia
07. Angry For Nothing
08. Chemical Dependency (Atrophy cover)
09. Pleased to Be Deceived
10. Flamethrower 'em All

»
(Lien direct)
IMPACT APPROVED (Melodic Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Way of the Warrior le 14 juin sur Wormholedeath. Tracklist :

1. Way Of The Warrior
2. Isolation
3. Liberty
4. Atelophobia
5. The Truth feat. Lewis from April in flames
6. Deficiency
7. Sword And Shield
8. Harakiri For Ivory Tower
9. Ventus Et Ignis
10. Pigslaughter
11. Grace Under Pressure

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé The Host, le nouvel album de PORTRAIT (Heavy Metal, Suède) sortira le 21 juin sur Metal Blade Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "The Blood Covenant" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Hoc Est Corpus Meum (Intro)
02. The Blood Covenant
03. The Sacrament
04. Oneiric Visions
05. One Last Kiss
06. Treachery
07. Sound The Horn
08. Dweller Of The Threshold
09. Die In My Heart
10. Voice Of The Outsider
11. From The Urn
12. The Men Of Renown
13. Sword Of Reason (The Steel Of Revenge)
14. The Passions Of Sophia
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
10 Mai 2024

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Keyser citer
Keyser
10/05/2024 07:53
Excellent le Portrait, comme d'habitude !

