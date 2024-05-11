chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
138 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Mons Veneris
 Mons Veneris - Ascent into ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Cryptic Process + Inhumate + Putrefaction of Rotting Corpses (P.O.R.C.) + Serpillère + Pendrak
 Cryptic Process + Inhumate ... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 10 Mai 2024
 Les news du 10 Mai 2024 - D... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 9 Mai 2024
 Les news du 9 Mai 2024 - My... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Necrophobic
 Necrophobic - In The Twilig... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Les news du 6 Mai 2024
 Les news du 6 Mai 2024 - Sa... (N)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Black Vatican
 Black Vatican - Las Sombras... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Corpus Diavolis
 Corpus Diavolis - Elixiria ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Battlecreek
 Battlecreek - Maze of the Mind (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Castle Rat
 Castle Rat - Into The Realm (C)
Par Rigs Mordo		   
Les news du 4 Avril 2024
 Les news du 4 Avril 2024 - ... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Suicidal Angels
 Suicidal Angels - Profane P... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Dauþuz
 Dauþuz - Uranium (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Maere
 Maere - .​.​.And The Univer... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 29 Avril 2024
 Les news du 29 Avril 2024 -... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Coffins
 Coffins - Sinister Oath (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Wounds
 Wounds - Ruin (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Vesperian Sorrow
 Vesperian Sorrow - Awaken t... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   

Les news du 11 Mai 2024

News
Les news du 11 Mai 2024 Black Hole Deity - Vale Of Pnath - Demon Spell - Thirteen Goats - Belushi Speed Ball - Nifelheim - Fretting Obscurity - Vanhelgd
»
(Lien direct)
BLACK HOLE DEITY (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier long-format Profane Geometry le 5 juillet chez Everlasting Spew Records. Tracklist :

01. Ex Nihilo (Intro)
02. Blast Pit
03. Crucible Knight
04. Profane Geometry
05. Hydrazine Vapours (Interlude)
06. Human Filet
07. Swarm Attack
08. Spell of Hecate
09. Cybernetic Inferno
10. Demons Beneath

»
(Lien direct)
VALE OF PNATH (Technical Death Metal, USA) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le morceau "Silent Prayers" extrait de son nouvel album Between The Worlds of Life and Death à venir le 24 mai via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. The Forgotten Path (Intro)
2. Silent Prayers
3. Soul Offering
4. Shadow
5. Uncertain Tomorrow
6. Beneath Ashen Skies
7. No Return, No Regret
8. Echoes Of The Past (Interlude)
9. Burning Light

»
(Lien direct)
DEMON SPELL (Heavy Metal, Italie) sortira son premier EP Evil Nights le 26 juillet sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Demon Spell
2. Black Wings
3. Dark Deceiver (Woman of the Black Oath)
4. Evil Nights

»
(Lien direct)
THIRTEEN GOATS (Death/Thrash, Canada) sortira son nouveau disque Capricorn Rising le 23 juillet chez Exitus Stratagem Records.

»
(Lien direct)
BELUSHI SPEED BALL (Thrash/Crossover, USA) a sorti hier son nouvel opus Stellkira en auto-production. Tracklist :

01. My Favorite Color Is Pizza
02. This Is the Peak
03. Eels and Escalators
04. Get to the Point
05. Glass Bones III (Skit)
06. Glass Bones and Paper Skin IV
07. The Adventures of Rick and Mortarion
08. Garth, Let My Family Go
09. Griffith Did Literally Everything Wrong
10. The Hash Slinging Slasher
11. The Accountant's Due (Stab the Katana)
12. Tater Tot Eyes
13. PG-13 (Skit)
14. Metroidvania Is All the Rage

»
(Lien direct)
NIFELHEIM (Black/Thrash, Suède) va sortir le 6 juin via Darkness Shall Rise Productions une compilation intitulée Unholy Death et regroupant la démo du même nom de 1993, quatre inédits et deux reprises. Tracklist :

01. Intro
02. Black Curse
03. Unholy Death
04. Satanic Sacrifice
05. Dawn of the Dark Millenium
06. Witchfuck
07. Sodomizer
08. Possessed by Evil
09. The Devastation
10. Fuck Off
11. Mean Machine (Motöthead cover)
12. Reaper (Bathory cover)

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band FRETTING OBSCURITY (Funeral Doom/Death, Ukraine) vient de sortir son nouvel album Das Unglückliche Bewußtsein sur Bitume Prods. Tracklist :

1. As in Creation Hour
2. Das Heilige
3. To Burn Insatiably
4. Das Schaudern

»
(Lien direct)
VANHELGD (Death / Doom, Suède) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Atropos Doctrina le 12 juillet prochain via Dark Descend Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Kom Dödens Tysta Ängel" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Saliga Äro De dödfödda
02. Kom Dödens Tysta Ängel
03. Ofredsår
04. I Ovigd Jord
05. Atropos Hymnarium
06. Galgdanstid
07. Kerernas Törst
08. Gravjordsfrid
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
11 Mai 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Black Hole Deity
 Black Hole Deity
Death Metal - 2019 - Etats-Unis		   
Nifelheim
 Nifelheim
Black / Thrash old school - 1990 - Suède		   
Vale Of Pnath
 Vale Of Pnath
Death mélodique technique - 2006 - Etats-Unis		   
Vanhelgd
 Vanhelgd
Death / Doom - 2007 - Suède		   
Inquisition
Veneration of Medieval Myst...
Lire la chronique
Mons Veneris
Ascent into Draconian Abyss
Lire la chronique
Aborted
Vault Of Horrors
Lire la chronique
Cryptic Process + Inhumate + Putrefaction of Rotting Corpses (P.O.R.C.) + Serpillère + Pendrak
Lire le live report
INHUMATE - Clap de (presque) fin
Lire l'interview
Borgtårn
Sorte Makt
Lire la chronique
Atrophy
Asylum
Lire la chronique
Necrophobic
In The Twilight Grey
Lire la chronique
Corpus Diavolis
Elixiria Ekstasis
Lire la chronique
Battlecreek
Maze of the Mind
Lire la chronique
Ancient Storm
Forever and Never
Lire la chronique
Le DSBM, c'est RASOIR ou tu as ça dans les VEINES ?
Lire le podcast
Givre
Le cloître
Lire la chronique
Black Vatican
Las Sombras De Su Mascara (EP)
Lire la chronique
Necrot
Lifeless Birth
Lire la chronique
Suicidal Angels
Profane Prayer
Lire la chronique
Brakel
Wranger Wanen
Lire la chronique
Dead Flesh
Dehumanise (EP)
Lire la chronique
Fatal Collapse
Fatal Collapse
Lire la chronique
Ossuary
Cremation Ritual (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Maere
.​.​.And The Universe Keeps...
Lire la chronique
Sequestrum / Sněť
Sequestrum / Snêť (Split 7")
Lire la chronique
Coffins
Sinister Oath
Lire la chronique
Wounds
Ruin
Lire la chronique
Fumist
Coaltar
Lire la chronique
Reavers
Violator (EP)
Lire la chronique
Castle Rat
Into The Realm
Lire la chronique
Dauþuz
Uranium
Lire la chronique
Forbidden
Twisted Into Form
Lire la chronique
Profane Burial
My Plateau
Lire la chronique