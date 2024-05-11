VALE OF PNATH (Technical Death Metal, USA) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le morceau "Silent Prayers" extrait de son nouvel album Between The Worlds of Life and Death à venir le 24 mai via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1. The Forgotten Path (Intro)
2. Silent Prayers
3. Soul Offering
4. Shadow
5. Uncertain Tomorrow
6. Beneath Ashen Skies
7. No Return, No Regret
8. Echoes Of The Past (Interlude)
9. Burning Light
BELUSHI SPEED BALL (Thrash/Crossover, USA) a sorti hier son nouvel opus Stellkira en auto-production. Tracklist :
01. My Favorite Color Is Pizza
02. This Is the Peak
03. Eels and Escalators
04. Get to the Point
05. Glass Bones III (Skit)
06. Glass Bones and Paper Skin IV
07. The Adventures of Rick and Mortarion
08. Garth, Let My Family Go
09. Griffith Did Literally Everything Wrong
10. The Hash Slinging Slasher
11. The Accountant's Due (Stab the Katana)
12. Tater Tot Eyes
13. PG-13 (Skit)
14. Metroidvania Is All the Rage
NIFELHEIM (Black/Thrash, Suède) va sortir le 6 juin via Darkness Shall Rise Productions une compilation intitulée Unholy Death et regroupant la démo du même nom de 1993, quatre inédits et deux reprises. Tracklist :
01. Intro
02. Black Curse
03. Unholy Death
04. Satanic Sacrifice
05. Dawn of the Dark Millenium
06. Witchfuck
07. Sodomizer
08. Possessed by Evil
09. The Devastation
10. Fuck Off
11. Mean Machine (Motöthead cover)
12. Reaper (Bathory cover)
VANHELGD (Death / Doom, Suède) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Atropos Doctrina le 12 juillet prochain via Dark Descend Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Kom Dödens Tysta Ängel" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Saliga Äro De dödfödda
02. Kom Dödens Tysta Ängel
03. Ofredsår
04. I Ovigd Jord
05. Atropos Hymnarium
06. Galgdanstid
07. Kerernas Törst
08. Gravjordsfrid
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Keyser
Par Jean-Clint
Par Niktareum
Par Sakrifiss
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par Rigs Mordo
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Sakrifiss
Par Sosthène
Par Lestat
Par AxGxB
Par Niktareum
Par Sakrifiss