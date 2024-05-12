chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
135 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Hagetisse
 Hagetisse - The Fountain of... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Zwegh
 Zwegh - Kid's Favourite (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Inquisition
 Inquisition - Veneration of... (C)
Par Raziel		   
Mons Veneris
 Mons Veneris - Ascent into ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Cryptic Process + Inhumate + Putrefaction of Rotting Corpses (P.O.R.C.) + Serpillère + Pendrak
 Cryptic Process + Inhumate ... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 10 Mai 2024
 Les news du 10 Mai 2024 - D... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 9 Mai 2024
 Les news du 9 Mai 2024 - My... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Necrophobic
 Necrophobic - In The Twilig... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Les news du 6 Mai 2024
 Les news du 6 Mai 2024 - Sa... (N)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Black Vatican
 Black Vatican - Las Sombras... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Corpus Diavolis
 Corpus Diavolis - Elixiria ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Battlecreek
 Battlecreek - Maze of the Mind (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Castle Rat
 Castle Rat - Into The Realm (C)
Par Rigs Mordo		   
Les news du 4 Avril 2024
 Les news du 4 Avril 2024 - ... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Suicidal Angels
 Suicidal Angels - Profane P... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Dauþuz
 Dauþuz - Uranium (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Maere
 Maere - .​.​.And The Univer... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 29 Avril 2024
 Les news du 29 Avril 2024 -... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Coffins
 Coffins - Sinister Oath (C)
Par AxGxB		   

Les news du 12 Mai 2024

News
Les news du 12 Mai 2024 Sotherion - Virologist
»
(Lien direct)
Le one-mand band SOTHERION (Black Metal, France) vient de sortir son premier long-format Vermine via W.T.C. Productions. Tracklist :

1. Shemyaza
2. La Mort Pour Compagnon
3. The Fallen
4. Word Made Death
5. Flame Of Deliverance
6. Famished King
7. Blood Prophet
8. Le Havre Meurtri
9. Schwarmgeist
10. Shrine Of The Chosen

»
(Lien direct)
VIROLOGIST (Brutal Death, USA) sortira sa nouvelle démo Ameliorating Vicissitudes le 18 mai sur New Standard Elite. Tracklist :

01. Opprobrium Transmogrification
02. Reanimation of Mechanical Flesh Through Cybernetic Enslavement
Thrasho Keyser
12 Mai 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Hagetisse
 Hagetisse
The Fountain of Fallen Stars
2024 - Kapmes Records		   
Assylum
 Assylum
Far Beyond Madness
2024 - Indépendant		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Assylum
Far Beyond Madness
Lire la chronique
Hagetisse
The Fountain of Fallen Stars
Lire la chronique
Karabiner
Unbeaten (EP)
Lire la chronique
Inquisition
Veneration of Medieval Myst...
Lire la chronique
Mons Veneris
Ascent into Draconian Abyss
Lire la chronique
Aborted
Vault Of Horrors
Lire la chronique
Cryptic Process + Inhumate + Putrefaction of Rotting Corpses (P.O.R.C.) + Serpillère + Pendrak
Lire le live report
INHUMATE - Clap de (presque) fin
Lire l'interview
Borgtårn
Sorte Makt
Lire la chronique
Atrophy
Asylum
Lire la chronique
Necrophobic
In The Twilight Grey
Lire la chronique
Corpus Diavolis
Elixiria Ekstasis
Lire la chronique
Battlecreek
Maze of the Mind
Lire la chronique
Ancient Storm
Forever and Never
Lire la chronique
Le DSBM, c'est RASOIR ou tu as ça dans les VEINES ?
Lire le podcast
Givre
Le cloître
Lire la chronique
Black Vatican
Las Sombras De Su Mascara (EP)
Lire la chronique
Necrot
Lifeless Birth
Lire la chronique
Suicidal Angels
Profane Prayer
Lire la chronique
Brakel
Wranger Wanen
Lire la chronique
Dead Flesh
Dehumanise (EP)
Lire la chronique
Fatal Collapse
Fatal Collapse
Lire la chronique
Ossuary
Cremation Ritual (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Maere
.​.​.And The Universe Keeps...
Lire la chronique
Sequestrum / Sněť
Sequestrum / Snêť (Split 7")
Lire la chronique
Coffins
Sinister Oath
Lire la chronique
Wounds
Ruin
Lire la chronique
Fumist
Coaltar
Lire la chronique
Reavers
Violator (EP)
Lire la chronique
Castle Rat
Into The Realm
Lire la chronique