Les news du 12 Mai 2024
Les news du 12 Mai 2024 Sotherion - Virologist
|Le one-mand band SOTHERION (Black Metal, France) vient de sortir son premier long-format Vermine via W.T.C. Productions. Tracklist :
1. Shemyaza
2. La Mort Pour Compagnon
3. The Fallen
4. Word Made Death
5. Flame Of Deliverance
6. Famished King
7. Blood Prophet
8. Le Havre Meurtri
9. Schwarmgeist
10. Shrine Of The Chosen
|VIROLOGIST (Brutal Death, USA) sortira sa nouvelle démo Ameliorating Vicissitudes le 18 mai sur New Standard Elite. Tracklist :
01. Opprobrium Transmogrification
02. Reanimation of Mechanical Flesh Through Cybernetic Enslavement
