»

(Lien direct) SOTHERION (Black Metal, France) vient de sortir son premier long-format Vermine via W.T.C. Productions. Tracklist :



1. Shemyaza

2. La Mort Pour Compagnon

3. The Fallen

4. Word Made Death

5. Flame Of Deliverance

6. Famished King

7. Blood Prophet

8. Le Havre Meurtri

9. Schwarmgeist

10. Shrine Of The Chosen