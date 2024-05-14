Le one-man band KERASFÓRA (Atmospheric Black Metal, Chili) a mis en ligne le titre "Of Enlightenment and Fall" extrait de son premier long-format Six Nights Beyond the Serpents Threshold à venir le 14 juin via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Of Night and Fire [6:51]
2. Of Omniscience and Mystery [5:08]
3. Of Consternation and Ecstasy [4:07]
4. Of Enlightenment and Fall [5:06]
5. Of Darkness and Confusion [4:37]
6. Of Serpent and Return [5:34]
GNIDA. (Brutal Death, Russie) a sorti en début d'année son premier EP Sacrifice for Resurrection sur Heretic Impalement Records. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. 100 Bodies (ft. Clayton Meade of Condemned)
3. The Servants and Slaves. The Cowards and Graves
4. The Source of Redemption
5. The Stench of Decay (ft. Decomposition of Entrails)
6. The Fallens Temples
7. Sacrifice for Resurrection (ft. Septicopyemia)
8. Outro
CATHARIA (Melodic Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album Unimaginable Dreams of Fate le 24 mai en auto-production. Tracklist :
01. Der Tod eines Gottes pt. 1
02. Terminus Hierophant
03. Solemnly
04. Devouring Firmament
05. Tomb Throne
06. Elfen Tanzen
07. Slipping into Eternity
08. Revocation of Life
09. Screaming Cemetery
10. Unimaginable Dreams of Fate
11. Der Tod eines Gottes pt. 2
ONE STEP CLOSER (Hardcore, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé All You Embrace le 17 mai prochain sur Run For Cover Records. Après "Leap Years" et "Giant's Despair" en voici un troisième extrait avec lé vidéo de "Blur My Memory" :
01. Color You
02. Leap Years (YouTube)
03. Blur My Memory
04. The Gate
05. Your Hazel Tree
06. Orange Leaf
07. Esruc
08. Slow To Let Go
09. Topanga
10. Giant's Despair (YouTube)
11. So Far From Me
