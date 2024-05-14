chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
149 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Zwegh
 Zwegh - Kid's Favourite (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Assylum
 Assylum - Far Beyond Madness (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Cryptic Process + Inhumate + Putrefaction of Rotting Corpses (P.O.R.C.) + Serpillère + Pendrak
 Cryptic Process + Inhumate ... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Hagetisse
 Hagetisse - The Fountain of... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Inquisition
 Inquisition - Veneration of... (C)
Par Raziel		   
Mons Veneris
 Mons Veneris - Ascent into ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 10 Mai 2024
 Les news du 10 Mai 2024 - D... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 9 Mai 2024
 Les news du 9 Mai 2024 - My... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Necrophobic
 Necrophobic - In The Twilig... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Les news du 6 Mai 2024
 Les news du 6 Mai 2024 - Sa... (N)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Black Vatican
 Black Vatican - Las Sombras... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Corpus Diavolis
 Corpus Diavolis - Elixiria ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Battlecreek
 Battlecreek - Maze of the Mind (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Castle Rat
 Castle Rat - Into The Realm (C)
Par Rigs Mordo		   
Les news du 4 Avril 2024
 Les news du 4 Avril 2024 - ... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Suicidal Angels
 Suicidal Angels - Profane P... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Dauþuz
 Dauþuz - Uranium (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Maere
 Maere - .​.​.And The Univer... (C)
Par Sosthène		   

Les news du 14 Mai 2024

News
Les news du 14 Mai 2024 Legionary - Mutant Blast - Battlecreek - Kerasfóra - Gnida. - Catharia - One Step Closer
»
(Lien direct)
LEGIONARY (Death/Thrash, USA) a dévoilé une "lyric video" pour le titre "Question Everything" issu de son nouvel EP Prison Realm qui sort le 14 juin en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Question Everything
2. Prison Realm
3. Neuroweaponry
4. Arcane Divisions (Remake)

»
(Lien direct)
MUTANT BLAST (Thrash/Heavy/Death n' Roll, Finlande) a posté un nouveau single intitulé "Acid Rain" qui figurera sur son premier long-format Soulsteeler à paraître en septembre sur Rockshots Records.

»
(Lien direct)
BATTLECREEK (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Granville's Hammer" tiré de son nouvel opus Maze Of The Mind paru le 11 avril dernier chez MDD Records.

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band KERASFÓRA (Atmospheric Black Metal, Chili) a mis en ligne le titre "Of Enlightenment and Fall" extrait de son premier long-format Six Nights Beyond the Serpents Threshold à venir le 14 juin via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Of Night and Fire [6:51]
2. Of Omniscience and Mystery [5:08]
3. Of Consternation and Ecstasy [4:07]
4. Of Enlightenment and Fall [5:06]
5. Of Darkness and Confusion [4:37]
6. Of Serpent and Return [5:34]

»
(Lien direct)
GNIDA. (Brutal Death, Russie) a sorti en début d'année son premier EP Sacrifice for Resurrection sur Heretic Impalement Records. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. 100 Bodies (ft. Clayton Meade of Condemned)
3. The Servants and Slaves. The Cowards and Graves
4. The Source of Redemption
5. The Stench of Decay (ft. Decomposition of Entrails)
6. The Fallens Temples
7. Sacrifice for Resurrection (ft. Septicopyemia)
8. Outro


»
(Lien direct)
CATHARIA (Melodic Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album Unimaginable Dreams of Fate le 24 mai en auto-production. Tracklist :

01. Der Tod eines Gottes pt. 1
02. Terminus Hierophant
03. Solemnly
04. Devouring Firmament
05. Tomb Throne
06. Elfen Tanzen
07. Slipping into Eternity
08. Revocation of Life
09. Screaming Cemetery
10. Unimaginable Dreams of Fate
11. Der Tod eines Gottes pt. 2

»
(Lien direct)
ONE STEP CLOSER (Hardcore, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé All You Embrace le 17 mai prochain sur Run For Cover Records. Après "Leap Years" et "Giant's Despair" en voici un troisième extrait avec lé vidéo de "Blur My Memory" :

01. Color You
02. Leap Years (YouTube)
03. Blur My Memory
04. The Gate
05. Your Hazel Tree
06. Orange Leaf
07. Esruc
08. Slow To Let Go
09. Topanga
10. Giant's Despair (YouTube)
11. So Far From Me
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
14 Mai 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Tenebro
 Tenebro
L'Inizio Di Un Incubo
2022 - Xtreem Music		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Battlecreek
 Battlecreek
Thrash Metal - 2004 - Allemagne		   
Kerasfóra
 Kerasfóra
Black Metal - Chili		   
One Step Closer
 One Step Closer
Hardcore - 2016 - Etats-Unis		   
Tenebro
L'Inizio Di Un Incubo
Lire la chronique
Alkhemia
Abraxas
Lire la chronique
Contre-Feux
La morsure (EP)
Lire la chronique
Assylum
Far Beyond Madness
Lire la chronique
Hagetisse
The Fountain of Fallen Stars
Lire la chronique
Karabiner
Unbeaten (EP)
Lire la chronique
Inquisition
Veneration of Medieval Myst...
Lire la chronique
Mons Veneris
Ascent into Draconian Abyss
Lire la chronique
Aborted
Vault Of Horrors
Lire la chronique
Cryptic Process + Inhumate + Putrefaction of Rotting Corpses (P.O.R.C.) + Serpillère + Pendrak
Lire le live report
INHUMATE - Clap de (presque) fin
Lire l'interview
Borgtårn
Sorte Makt
Lire la chronique
Atrophy
Asylum
Lire la chronique
Necrophobic
In The Twilight Grey
Lire la chronique
Corpus Diavolis
Elixiria Ekstasis
Lire la chronique
Battlecreek
Maze of the Mind
Lire la chronique
Ancient Storm
Forever and Never
Lire la chronique
Le DSBM, c'est RASOIR ou tu as ça dans les VEINES ?
Lire le podcast
Givre
Le cloître
Lire la chronique
Black Vatican
Las Sombras De Su Mascara (EP)
Lire la chronique
Necrot
Lifeless Birth
Lire la chronique
Suicidal Angels
Profane Prayer
Lire la chronique
Brakel
Wranger Wanen
Lire la chronique
Dead Flesh
Dehumanise (EP)
Lire la chronique
Fatal Collapse
Fatal Collapse
Lire la chronique
Ossuary
Cremation Ritual (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Maere
.​.​.And The Universe Keeps...
Lire la chronique
Sequestrum / Sněť
Sequestrum / Snêť (Split 7")
Lire la chronique
Coffins
Sinister Oath
Lire la chronique
Wounds
Ruin
Lire la chronique