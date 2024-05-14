»

(Lien direct) ONE STEP CLOSER (Hardcore, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé All You Embrace le 17 mai prochain sur Run For Cover Records. Après "Leap Years" et "Giant's Despair" en voici un troisième extrait avec lé vidéo de "Blur My Memory" :



01. Color You

02. Leap Years (YouTube)

03. Blur My Memory

04. The Gate

05. Your Hazel Tree

06. Orange Leaf

07. Esruc

08. Slow To Let Go

09. Topanga

10. Giant's Despair (YouTube)

11. So Far From Me



