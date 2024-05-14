Les news du 14 Mai 2024
News
Les news du 14 Mai 2024 One Step Closer
|»
|ONE STEP CLOSER (Hardcore, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé All You Embrace le 17 mai prochain sur Run For Cover Records. Après "Leap Years" et "Giant's Despair" en voici un troisième extrait avec lé vidéo de "Blur My Memory" :
01. Color You
02. Leap Years (YouTube)
03. Blur My Memory
04. The Gate
05. Your Hazel Tree
06. Orange Leaf
07. Esruc
08. Slow To Let Go
09. Topanga
10. Giant's Despair (YouTube)
11. So Far From Me
|
