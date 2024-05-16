chargement...

Les news du 16 Mai 2024

News
Les news du 16 Mai 2024 Gaerea - Alcest - ColdCell - Cardiac Arrest - Miasmic Serum - Quiescent Mantis - Angel Sword - Dune - Ira Tenax - Sars - Hagalas - Thirteen Goats - Superdeathflame
»
(Lien direct)
Déjà un nouveau clip pour les Portugais de GAEREA (Black Metal) en prévision de leur prochain opus. Il s'agit du titre "Absent".

»
(Lien direct)
ALCEST (Post Black Metal) nous propose via une courte vidéo de se plonger un instant dans le making of de l'album "Les chants de l'aurore" qui sortira le 21 juin chez Nuclear Blast.

»
(Lien direct)
Les Suisses de COLDCELL (Black Metal) viennent de sortir le premier single de leur cinquième album "Age of Unreason" qui paraîtra le 26 juillet 2024 chez AOP Records.

»
(Lien direct)
CARDIAC ARREST (Death Metal, USA) a dévoilé son nouveau disque The Stench of Eternity en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain chez Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Maggot This One
2. Victims to the Blasphemy
3. Beg, Plead, Crawl
4. Means to an End
5. Bullets are the Only Cure
6. In the Name of Suffering
7. Born to be Buried
8. No Human Will
9. This is How You Die
10. From Civilized to Sadistic

»
(Lien direct)
MIASMIC SERUM (Death Metal, Italie) offre en écoute à cette adresse le morceau-titre de son premier longue-durée Infected Seed à venir le 14 juin via Night Terrors Records (K7) et Chaos Records (CD). Tracklist :

01. Auditory Hallucinations
02. Near-Death Visions
03. Mortal Training (feat. Jason Netherton)
04. Immortal Entity
05. Neurotoxic Venom
06. Lethal Bite
07. Brain Walls
08. Lost Control
09. Ancient Initiation Rite
10. Infected Seed (feat. Fiore Stravino)

»
(Lien direct)
QUIESCENT MANTIS (Thrash Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Here Comes the Swarm le 19 juillet sur Exitus Stratagem Records. Tracklist :

1. Open The Gates - 3:40
2. Here Comes The Swarm - 3:22
3. Apex Predator - 3:19
4. P.R.E.Y. - 4:06
5. Shake The Cage - 5:10
6. Breed. Feed. Repeat. - 3:30
7. Primal Form of Aggression - 3:52
8. Killer Bee, Killed - 2:34
9. Fight! - 3:32
10. This Is The End! - 2:38

Durée totale : 35:48

»
(Lien direct)
ANGEL SWORD (Heavy Metal, Finlande) propose en écvoute le titre "Powerglove" qui figurera sur son nouvel album World Fighter dont la sortie est programmée pour le 14 juin chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Vigilantes
2. Weekend Warrior
3. Dangerous Games
4. Church of Rock
5. Powerglove
6. Against All Odds
7. Afterburn
8. World Fighter

»
(Lien direct)
DUNE (Groove/Thrash, Arabie Saoudite) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Reject" tiré de son premier EP Years of Chains qui sort le 31 mai en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Sieve - 4:41
2. Reject - 5:06
3. Insidious - 4:28
4. Refuge - 4:35

Durée totale : 18:52

»
(Lien direct)
IRA TENAX (Melodic Death Metal, Allemagne) sera de retour via MDD Records le 13 juin avec un nouveau disque intitulé Dark Awakening. Tracklist :

Prologue
Beginning Of The End
Council Of The Old
Golden Son
Fatal Romance
Path Of Revenge
Final Betrayal
Endless Pain
When Bright Days Turn Black
Last Endeavor
Aftermath

»
(Lien direct)
SARS (Hardcore/Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format Nothing Hurts Quite Like Life le juillet sur Time To Kill Records Tracklist :

1. So Cold
2. Stench of Profit
3. Nothing Hurts Quite Like Life
4. Away From My Mind
5. Solstice
6. Blightbearer
7. Bitter soil
8. Not for the Violence
9. It Still Hurts
10. Gray

»
(Lien direct)
HAGALAS (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé le titre "Hope Is A Lie" à travers une vidéo que vous pouvez visionner ci-dessous. Celui-ci est issu du nouvel opus Mentes Reae prévu le 31 mai chez Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Mens Rea
2. Metaself
3. Hope Is a Lie
4. Succession
5. Remembrance Fades
6. Insanity Hubris
7. Domesticated Violence
8. Derelict
9. Reprisal Scars

»
(Lien direct)
THIRTEEN GOATS (Death/Thrash, Canada) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "A Wolf In Shepherd’s Clothing" extrait de son nouvel album Capricorn Rising à venir le 12 juillet via Exitus Stratagem Records. Tracklist :

1. Sign of the Goat (4:53)
2. Murder Lives in the Heart (5:30)
3. A Wolf in Shepherd’s Clothing (4:10)
4. Global Fuckup (3:57)
5. Beheading Zoo (3:44)
6. Permission to Die (3:48)
7. Beating the Disease (4:24)
8. Goats of War (5:25)
9. Animal Kingdom (6:19)

»
(Lien direct)
SUPERDEATHFLAME (Melodic Death/Thrash, Finlande) vient de sortir sur Inverse Records un nouvel EP baptisé A Tale of Disclosure. Tracklist :

01. Untold Reality
02. A Tale of Disclosure
03. Circle Of The Weak
04. Deforming Delusion
05. Heaven is a Place on Earth
Thrasho Sosthène + Keyser
16 Mai 2024

