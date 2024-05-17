chargement...

Les news du 17 Mai 2024

News
Les news du 17 Mai 2024 Nocturnus AD - Vendel - Derelict - Feed Them Death
»
(Lien direct)
NOCTURNUS AD (Death Metal, USA) sort aujourd'hui son nouvel album intitulé Unicursal. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous. Un clip pour le titre "Hod, The Stellar Light" a également été diffusé hier :

01. Intro
02. The Ascension Throne Of Osiris
03. CephaloGod (YouTube)
04. Mesolithic
05. Organism 46B
06. Mission Malkuth
07. Yesod, The Dark Side Of The Moon
08. Hod, The Stellar Light
09. Netzach, The Fire Of Victory
10. Outro

»
(Lien direct)
VENDEL (Epic Heavy/Doom, Russie) a posté le morceau-titre de son premier long-format Out in the Fields qui sort le 14 juin via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Intro [2:07]
2. Defender [8:06]
3. Never Surrender [7:25]
4. Dirge [8:43]
5. Vengeance [13:23]
6. Out in the Fields [11:46]

»
(Lien direct)
DERELICT (Technical Death Metal, Québec) propose en écoute le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Versus Entropy prévu le 21 juin en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Versus Entropy - (4:32)
2. Infinite Dread - (4:23)
3. Terminal - (4:02)
4. Workhorse - (3:00)
5. Attunement - (5:05)
6. Dans les Dents - (2:23)
7. Spectrum - (3:59)
8. Derelict - (4:11)
9. The Escapist - (4:15)

Durée totale : 35:50

»
(Lien direct)
FEED THEM DEATH (Death/Grind, Italie) a dévoilé à cette adresse le morceau "Deleterious" extrait de son nouvel album The Malady à venir le 20 juin sur Brucia Records. Tracklist :

1 - Above All... (01:14)
2 - Two Minutes Hate (01:56)
3 - Autopsy (03:08)
4 - Deleterious (03:18)
5 - Them, The Guiltless (03:36)
6 - D.E.A.T.H. (02:58)
7 - The Malady (01:58)
8 - Stygian Tide (02:33)
9 - Panopticism II (03:18)
10 - Two More Minutes (01:54)
11 - ...And So Below (01:51)
17 Mai 2024
17 Mai 2024

Sakna
 Sakna
De Syv Dødssynder
2024 - Indépendant		   

Nocturnus AD
 Nocturnus AD
Death Metal - 1999 - Etats-Unis		   
Sakna
De Syv Dødssynder
Phantom
Handed To Execution
La photo mystère du 16 Mai 2024
brokNface
Leave to Live (EP)
Mindz Eye
The Vision
Chainsword
Born Triumphant
Belore + Griffon
Summoned to Suffer - European Tour May 2024
Demiurgon + Pessimist + Tal...
Tenebro
L'Inizio Di Un Incubo
Alkhemia
Abraxas
Contre-Feux
La morsure (EP)
Assylum
Far Beyond Madness
Hagetisse
The Fountain of Fallen Stars
Karabiner
Unbeaten (EP)
Inquisition
Veneration of Medieval Myst...
Mons Veneris
Ascent into Draconian Abyss
Aborted
Vault Of Horrors
Cryptic Process + Inhumate + Putrefaction of Rotting Corpses (P.O.R.C.) + Serpillère + Pendrak
INHUMATE - Clap de (presque) fin
Borgtårn
Sorte Makt
Atrophy
Asylum
Necrophobic
In The Twilight Grey
Corpus Diavolis
Elixiria Ekstasis
Battlecreek
Maze of the Mind
Ancient Storm
Forever and Never
Le DSBM, c'est RASOIR ou tu as ça dans les VEINES ?
Givre
Le cloître
Black Vatican
Las Sombras De Su Mascara (EP)
Necrot
Lifeless Birth
Suicidal Angels
Profane Prayer
