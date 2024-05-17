»

(Lien direct) FEED THEM DEATH (Death/Grind, Italie) a dévoilé à cette adresse le morceau "Deleterious" extrait de son nouvel album The Malady à venir le 20 juin sur Brucia Records. Tracklist :



1 - Above All... (01:14)

2 - Two Minutes Hate (01:56)

3 - Autopsy (03:08)

4 - Deleterious (03:18)

5 - Them, The Guiltless (03:36)

6 - D.E.A.T.H. (02:58)

7 - The Malady (01:58)

8 - Stygian Tide (02:33)

9 - Panopticism II (03:18)

10 - Two More Minutes (01:54)

11 - ...And So Below (01:51)