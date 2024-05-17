NOCTURNUS AD (Death Metal, USA) sort aujourd'hui son nouvel album intitulé Unicursal. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous. Un clip pour le titre "Hod, The Stellar Light" a également été diffusé hier :
01. Intro
02. The Ascension Throne Of Osiris
03. CephaloGod (YouTube)
04. Mesolithic
05. Organism 46B
06. Mission Malkuth
07. Yesod, The Dark Side Of The Moon
08. Hod, The Stellar Light
09. Netzach, The Fire Of Victory
10. Outro
