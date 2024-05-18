TOTENGOTT (Doom / Black / Thrash Metal, Espagne) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Beyond The Veil qui sortira le 1er juillet via Hammerheart Records. "Beyond The Veil Part II: Necromancer" s'écoute ici :
MALIGNANCY (Brutal Technical Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne le titre "Biological Absurdity" tiré de son nouvel album ...Discontinued dont la sortie est programmée pour le 14 juin chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
PATHOLOGY (Brutal Death, USA) a sorti hier sur Agonia Records son nouvel opus Unholy Descent que vous pouvez écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :
01. Intro
02. Cult of the Black Triangle
03. Hermetic Gateways
04. Psychotronic Abominations
05. Summon the Shadows
06. Whispers of the Djinn
07. Archon
08. Malevolent Parasite
09. Diabolical Treachery
10. Demons in the Aether
11. Punishment Beyond Comprehension
12. Apostles of Fire
13. A World Turned to Ashes
ETERNAL DRAK (Groove/Thrash, Québec) a mis en ligne le titre "Soul Of Hate" extrait de son nouvel album Imprisoned Souls à venir le 17 juillet en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Soul Of Hate - 4:00
2. Circle Of Black Flames - 4:20
3. She Is A Magnet - 4:17
4. Haunting Place - 4:43
5. Oda A La Luna (Re Recorded) - 4:20
6. Take No Prisoners - 5:49
7. The Woman In Sandals - 4:04
8. The Mist - 3:26
9. Feasting The Anguish - 3:40
10. Bound By Ambition - 4:10
