chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
132 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
brokNface
 brokNface - Leave to Live (EP) (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Les news du 17 Mai 2024
 Les news du 17 Mai 2024 - B... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Phantom
 Phantom - Handed To Execution (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 15 Mai 2024
 Les news du 15 Mai 2024 - F... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Summoned to Suffer - European Tour May 2024
 Summoned to Suffer - Europe... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Belore + Griffon
 Belore + Griffon - (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Zwegh
 Zwegh - Kid's Favourite (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Assylum
 Assylum - Far Beyond Madness (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Cryptic Process + Inhumate + Putrefaction of Rotting Corpses (P.O.R.C.) + Serpillère + Pendrak
 Cryptic Process + Inhumate ... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Hagetisse
 Hagetisse - The Fountain of... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Inquisition
 Inquisition - Veneration of... (C)
Par Raziel		   
Mons Veneris
 Mons Veneris - Ascent into ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 10 Mai 2024
 Les news du 10 Mai 2024 - D... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 9 Mai 2024
 Les news du 9 Mai 2024 - My... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Necrophobic
 Necrophobic - In The Twilig... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Les news du 6 Mai 2024
 Les news du 6 Mai 2024 - Sa... (N)
Par Sakrifiss		   

Les news du 18 Mai 2024

News
Les news du 18 Mai 2024 Totengott - Malignancy - Eigenstate Zero - Blóð - Okular - Ape Vermin - Pathology - Eternal Drak
»
(Lien direct)
TOTENGOTT (Doom / Black / Thrash Metal, Espagne) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Beyond The Veil qui sortira le 1er juillet via Hammerheart Records. "Beyond The Veil Part II: Necromancer" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
MALIGNANCY (Brutal Technical Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne le titre "Biological Absurdity" tiré de son nouvel album ...Discontinued dont la sortie est programmée pour le 14 juin chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. Existential Dread
2. Binary Paradigm
3. Irradiated Miscreation
4. Purity of Purpose
5. Ancillary Biorhythms
6. Haunted Symmetry
7. Decomposing Divinity
8. Oppositional Defiance
9. Biological Absurdity

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band EIGENSTATE ZERO (Progressive Death Metal, Suède) vient de sortir son nouveau disque The Malthusian en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Black Pages
2. Serfs & Zealots
3. Telomeres
4. Reset
5. Mindcrime
6. Thingfish Diaries
7. Orch Or
8. Holomind
9. The Malthusian
10. Spiritdebris
11. Quantum Dot

»
(Lien direct)
BLÓÐ (Sludge/Doom, France) a dévoilé un clip pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Mara qui sort le 21 juin via Talheim Records Germany. Tracklist :

1. Gehenna (Intro)
2. Malignant
3. Martyr
4. Mara
5. The White Death
6. Chthonia
7. Frost
8. Covenant
9. Queen Ov Hades
10. Mother of All

»
(Lien direct)
OKULAR (Melodic Progressive Death Metal, Norvège) a publié le morceau "Back to Myself and Beyond" issu de son nouvel album Regenerate prévu le 7 juin en auto-production. Tracklist :

01. Back to Myself and Beyond 05:00
02. Regenerate
03. That Which Matters
04. A New Path
05. Wake-up Call 06:21
06. Peace Through Chaos
07. Debauchery
08. Another Dimension of Mind
09. Elevate

»
(Lien direct)
APE VERMIN (Sludge/Doom, USA) propose à cette adresse l'écoute intégrale de son nouveau disque Andromedas Colossus sorti hier en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Obliteration Imminent - 5:12
2. Colony - 7:00
3. Solaruss - 5:30
4. Pulse Driver - 3:47
5. Mining The Colossus - 8:06
6. Signal Transmissions - 2:45
7. Motherlode - 8:32
8. Awakened - 3:17
9. Unearthing the Artifact - 7:43
10. Return to Andromeda - 7:57

»
(Lien direct)
PATHOLOGY (Brutal Death, USA) a sorti hier sur Agonia Records son nouvel opus Unholy Descent que vous pouvez écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :

01. Intro
02. Cult of the Black Triangle
03. Hermetic Gateways
04. Psychotronic Abominations
05. Summon the Shadows
06. Whispers of the Djinn
07. Archon
08. Malevolent Parasite
09. Diabolical Treachery
10. Demons in the Aether
11. Punishment Beyond Comprehension
12. Apostles of Fire
13. A World Turned to Ashes

»
(Lien direct)
ETERNAL DRAK (Groove/Thrash, Québec) a mis en ligne le titre "Soul Of Hate" extrait de son nouvel album Imprisoned Souls à venir le 17 juillet en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Soul Of Hate - 4:00
2. Circle Of Black Flames - 4:20
3. She Is A Magnet - 4:17
4. Haunting Place - 4:43
5. Oda A La Luna (Re Recorded) - 4:20
6. Take No Prisoners - 5:49
7. The Woman In Sandals - 4:04
8. The Mist - 3:26
9. Feasting The Anguish - 3:40
10. Bound By Ambition - 4:10

Durée totale : 42:49
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
18 Mai 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Iron Monkey
 Iron Monkey
Spleen and Goad
2024 - Relapse Records		   
Critical Defiance
 Critical Defiance
The Search Won't Fall...
2024 - Unspeakable Axe Records		   
European Tour 2024
 European Tour 2024
Le 17 Mai 2024 à Paris, France (Backstage)		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Malignancy
 Malignancy
Brutal Death Technico-Chaotique - 1992 - Etats-Unis		   
Pathology
 Pathology
Brutal Death US - 2006 - Etats-Unis		   
Totengott
 Totengott
Doom / Black / Thrash Metal - 2013 - Espagne		   
Critical Defiance
The Search Won't Fall...
Lire la chronique
Iron Monkey
Spleen and Goad
Lire la chronique
European Tour 2024
Malepeste + Midnight Odyssey
Lire le live report
Sakna
De Syv Dødssynder
Lire la chronique
Phantom
Handed To Execution
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 16 Mai 2024
Jouer à la Photo mystère
brokNface
Leave to Live (EP)
Lire la chronique
Mindz Eye
The Vision
Lire la chronique
Chainsword
Born Triumphant
Lire la chronique
Belore + Griffon
Lire le live report
Summoned to Suffer - European Tour May 2024
Demiurgon + Pessimist + Tal...
Lire le live report
Tenebro
L'Inizio Di Un Incubo
Lire la chronique
Alkhemia
Abraxas
Lire la chronique
Contre-Feux
La morsure (EP)
Lire la chronique
Assylum
Far Beyond Madness
Lire la chronique
Hagetisse
The Fountain of Fallen Stars
Lire la chronique
Karabiner
Unbeaten (EP)
Lire la chronique
Inquisition
Veneration of Medieval Myst...
Lire la chronique
Mons Veneris
Ascent into Draconian Abyss
Lire la chronique
Aborted
Vault Of Horrors
Lire la chronique
Cryptic Process + Inhumate + Putrefaction of Rotting Corpses (P.O.R.C.) + Serpillère + Pendrak
Lire le live report
INHUMATE - Clap de (presque) fin
Lire l'interview
Borgtårn
Sorte Makt
Lire la chronique
Atrophy
Asylum
Lire la chronique
Necrophobic
In The Twilight Grey
Lire la chronique
Corpus Diavolis
Elixiria Ekstasis
Lire la chronique
Battlecreek
Maze of the Mind
Lire la chronique
Ancient Storm
Forever and Never
Lire la chronique
Le DSBM, c'est RASOIR ou tu as ça dans les VEINES ?
Lire le podcast
Givre
Le cloître
Lire la chronique