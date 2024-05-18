»

(Lien direct) OKULAR (Melodic Progressive Death Metal, Norvège) a publié le morceau "Back to Myself and Beyond" issu de son nouvel album Regenerate prévu le 7 juin en auto-production. Tracklist :



01. Back to Myself and Beyond 05:00

02. Regenerate

03. That Which Matters

04. A New Path

05. Wake-up Call 06:21

06. Peace Through Chaos

07. Debauchery

08. Another Dimension of Mind

09. Elevate



