|
Les news du 21 Mai 2024
News
Les news du 21 Mai 2024 Noxis - Krypticy - Deimos' Dawn - Intolerance - AntiFlesh - Black Sorcery - Malum - Vomit The Soul - Body Count
|»
|NOXIS (Death Metal, USA) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le titre "Emanations of the Sick" qui figurera sur son premier longue-durée Violence Inherent In The System qui sort le 28 juin chez Rotted Life (USA) et Dawnbreed Records (Europe). Tracklist :
01. Skullcrushing Defilement
02. Blasphemous Mausoleum for the Wicked
03. Paths of Visceral Fears
04. Abstemious, Pious Writ of Life
05. Torpid Consumption
06. Excursion
07. Horns Echo over Chorazim
08. Violence Inherent In The System
09. Tense and Forlorn
10. Emanations of the Sick
11. Surfin’ Blood Futile (physical edition bonus track)
|
|»
|KRYPTICY (Death Metal, Espagne) sortira son nouveau disque The Non-Return le 22 juillet via Memento Mori. Tracklist :
1. Infected Pharaoh
2. Hypatia's Heresy
3. Texas Chainsaw Massacre
4. The Void
5. The Water Street Butcher
6. UGH!
7. Krypticy
8. Virgins Recently Fucked Sacrifice
|
|»
|DEIMOS' DAWN (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a publié une vidéo pour un nouveau morceau intitulé "God Of Pain".
|
|»
|INTOLERANCE (Death Metal, Espagne) propose en écoute le titre "Fade Into Oblivion" issu de son nouvel opus Waking Nightmares of an Endless Void prévu le 22 juillet sur Memento Mori (CD) et Godz ov War Productions (LP & K7). Tracklist :
1. Towards Perdition
2. Fade into Oblivion
3. The Dark Forest
4. Rite of Passage
5. Hand of Glory
6. Devourer of Worlds
7. Spontaneous Self-Awareness of the Void
8. Melting Skies
|
|»
|ANTIFLESH (Black Metal, Pologne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Funeral Whore" extrait de son nouvel album Hosanna à venir le 14 juin chez Theogonia Records. Tracklist :
01. Ceremony of Black
02. My Name is Death
03. Interludium I
04. Black Dawn
05. Et Gloria in Saecula
06. Kres Istnienia
07. Interludium II
08. Impaled Flesh
09. Holy Poison
10. Interludium III
11. Black Manifest
12. Funeral Whore
|
|»
|BLACK SORCERY (Black Metal, USA) offre son nouvel EP Plummeting Into the Hour of the Wolf en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 24 mai via Eternal Death. Tracklist :
1. World Demands Cruelty [5:15]
2. The Hour of the Wolf [6:34]
3. Without Reflection [8:43]
|
|»
|MALUM (Black Metal, Norvège) éditera son premier full-length In Nauseam (octobre 2023) au format CD le 6 juin sur Hellstain Productions. Tracklist :
1. Into the Vast Horizon
2. Futility of Denial
3. In Agony II
4. Emptiness
5. To Live Is to Suffer
6. In Nauseam
|
|»
|VOMIT THE SOUL (Slam/Brutal Death Metal, Italie) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Massive Incarceration qui sortira le 7 juin via Unique Leader. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Annihilate The Infernal Army
2. Call To The Abyss
3. Bloodtime
4. Beg For Mercy
5. Massive Incineration
6. Repulsive Shores Into Oblivion
7. Church Of Losers
8. Endless Dark Solstice
9. Mark Of Blasphemy
10. Third
|
|»
|BODY COUNT (Rap Metal Urbain, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son prochain album intitulé Merciless qui sortira prochainement via Century Media Records. "Psychopath" s'écoute ici :
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par Lerequinvert
Par Lerequinvert
Par Deathrash
Par Lestat
Par Lestat
Par Keyser
Par Niktareum
Par Sosthène
Par AxGxB
Par Lestat
Par Lestat
Par Sosthène
Par coreandcoupdate
Par Jean-Clint
Par Lestat
Par Sosthène