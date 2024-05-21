chargement...

Skaur
 Skaur - Reis te Haelvete (C)
Par Lerequinvert		   
Shining
 Shining - Shining (C)
Par Lerequinvert		   
Heresiarch
 Heresiarch - Edifice (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Les news du 20 Mai 2024
 Les news du 20 Mai 2024 - S... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Sermon
 Sermon - Till Birth Do Us Part (C)
Par Lestat		   
Critical Defiance
 Critical Defiance - The Sea... (C)
Par Keyser		   
brokNface
 brokNface - Leave to Live (EP) (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Les news du 17 Mai 2024
 Les news du 17 Mai 2024 - B... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Phantom
 Phantom - Handed To Execution (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 15 Mai 2024
 Les news du 15 Mai 2024 - F... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Summoned to Suffer - European Tour May 2024
 Summoned to Suffer - Europe... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Belore + Griffon
 Belore + Griffon - (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Zwegh
 Zwegh - Kid's Favourite (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Assylum
 Assylum - Far Beyond Madness (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Cryptic Process + Inhumate + Putrefaction of Rotting Corpses (P.O.R.C.) + Serpillère + Pendrak
 Cryptic Process + Inhumate ... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Hagetisse
 Hagetisse - The Fountain of... (C)
Par Sosthène		   

Les news du 21 Mai 2024

News
Les news du 21 Mai 2024 Noxis - Krypticy - Deimos' Dawn - Intolerance - AntiFlesh - Black Sorcery - Malum - Vomit The Soul - Body Count
»
(Lien direct)
NOXIS (Death Metal, USA) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le titre "Emanations of the Sick" qui figurera sur son premier longue-durée Violence Inherent In The System qui sort le 28 juin chez Rotted Life (USA) et Dawnbreed Records (Europe). Tracklist :

01. Skullcrushing Defilement
02. Blasphemous Mausoleum for the Wicked
03. Paths of Visceral Fears
04. Abstemious, Pious Writ of Life
05. Torpid Consumption
06. Excursion
07. Horns Echo over Chorazim
08. Violence Inherent In The System
09. Tense and Forlorn
10. Emanations of the Sick
11. Surfin’ Blood Futile (physical edition bonus track)

»
(Lien direct)
KRYPTICY (Death Metal, Espagne) sortira son nouveau disque The Non-Return le 22 juillet via Memento Mori. Tracklist :

1. Infected Pharaoh
2. Hypatia's Heresy
3. Texas Chainsaw Massacre
4. The Void
5. The Water Street Butcher
6. UGH!
7. Krypticy
8. Virgins Recently Fucked Sacrifice

»
(Lien direct)
DEIMOS' DAWN (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a publié une vidéo pour un nouveau morceau intitulé "God Of Pain".

»
(Lien direct)
INTOLERANCE (Death Metal, Espagne) propose en écoute le titre "Fade Into Oblivion" issu de son nouvel opus Waking Nightmares of an Endless Void prévu le 22 juillet sur Memento Mori (CD) et Godz ov War Productions (LP & K7). Tracklist :

1. Towards Perdition
2. Fade into Oblivion
3. The Dark Forest
4. Rite of Passage
5. Hand of Glory
6. Devourer of Worlds
7. Spontaneous Self-Awareness of the Void
8. Melting Skies

»
(Lien direct)
ANTIFLESH (Black Metal, Pologne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Funeral Whore" extrait de son nouvel album Hosanna à venir le 14 juin chez Theogonia Records. Tracklist :

01. Ceremony of Black
02. My Name is Death
03. Interludium I
04. Black Dawn
05. Et Gloria in Saecula
06. Kres Istnienia
07. Interludium II
08. Impaled Flesh
09. Holy Poison
10. Interludium III
11. Black Manifest
12. Funeral Whore

»
(Lien direct)
BLACK SORCERY (Black Metal, USA) offre son nouvel EP Plummeting Into the Hour of the Wolf en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 24 mai via Eternal Death. Tracklist :

1. World Demands Cruelty [5:15]
2. The Hour of the Wolf [6:34]
3. Without Reflection [8:43]

»
(Lien direct)
MALUM (Black Metal, Norvège) éditera son premier full-length In Nauseam (octobre 2023) au format CD le 6 juin sur Hellstain Productions. Tracklist :

1. Into the Vast Horizon
2. Futility of Denial
3. In Agony II
4. Emptiness
5. To Live Is to Suffer
6. In Nauseam


»
(Lien direct)
VOMIT THE SOUL (Slam/Brutal Death Metal, Italie) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Massive Incarceration qui sortira le 7 juin via Unique Leader. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Annihilate The Infernal Army
2. Call To The Abyss
3. Bloodtime
4. Beg For Mercy
5. Massive Incineration
6. Repulsive Shores Into Oblivion
7. Church Of Losers
8. Endless Dark Solstice
9. Mark Of Blasphemy
10. Third


»
(Lien direct)
BODY COUNT (Rap Metal Urbain, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son prochain album intitulé Merciless qui sortira prochainement via Century Media Records. "Psychopath" s'écoute ici :
Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint
21 Mai 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
