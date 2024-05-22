|
Les news du 22 Mai 2024
News
Les news du 22 Mai 2024 Anciients - Slaves of Imperium - Disloyal - Lucifuge - Massacre - Grand Demise of Civilization - Uprising - Assimilator - I, Cursed - Temple Witch - Amyl And The Sniffers
|ANCIIENTS (Metal progressif extrême, Canada) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel opus intitulé Beyond The Reach Of The Sun qui sortira le 30 août via Season Of Mist. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Forbidden Sanctuary
2. Despoiled
3. Is It Your God
4. Melt The Crown
5. Cloak Of The Vast And Black
6. Celestial Tyrant
7. Beyond Our Minds
8. The Torch
9. Candescence
10. In The Absence Of Wisom
|»
|SLAVES OF IMPERIUM (Death/Thrash, France) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Awakening of the Cynic" extrait de son dernier album New Waves of Cyniscism paru en mars chez M&O Music.
|»
|DISLOYAL (Death Metal, Pologne) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Betrayed Faith" qui figurera sur son nouveau disque Divine Miasmata dont la sortie est programmée pour le 12 juillet via Black Lion Records. Tracklist :
1. Divine Miasmata
2. Silent Revolution
3. The Black Pope
4. 1347-1352
5. Stella Peccatorum
6. Betrayed Faith
7. Religion Of Warfare
8. Ravens Of Starvation
9. The Ascension Of Abaddon
|»
|LUCIFUGE (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) offre son nouvel opus Hexensabbat en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie le 24 mai sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Gates of the Eternal Night
2. Hexensabbat
3. The Court of the Profane
4. No Sun Shall Rise
5. Into Eternal Sleep
6. The Sign of Cain
7. An Oath of Blood and Fire
8. Enter the Realms of Death
9. They Come in Legions
10. Cursed to Eternity
11. The Destruction of the Sword
|»
|MASSACRE (Death Metal, USA) a terminé l'enregistrement de son nouvel album qui devrait débarquer au second semestre chez Agonia Records.
|»
|GRAND DEMISE OF CIVILIZATION (Black/Heavy, USA) a mis en ligne le morceau "Nephilim" issu de son nouveau disque The Blaze of Abaddon qui sort le 4 juin via Ordovician Records. Tracklist :
1. Redeemer of Wrath
2. Cathedral Reaper
3. Silencer
4. Nephilim
5. North to Hell
6. The Consequence
|»
|Le one-man band UPRISING (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus III le 19 juillet sur AOP Records. Tracklist :
1. Eternal Mantra [6:39]
2. Uprise III [7:05]
3. Raise a Glass [6:36]
4. A Message to the Hypocrites [4:08]
5. While the World Is Burning [7:55]
6. Brace Yourself [8:05]
|»
|ASSIMILATOR (Death/Thrash) propose en écoute le titre "I Am" tiré de son EP Expelled Into Suffering prévu le 21 juin chez Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :
1) Expelled into Suffering
2) Nocturnal Forge
3) Changeling
4) I Am
|»
|I, CURSED (Death/Grind, Finlande) a dévoilé son nouveau single "Blades" extrait de son premier EP Death Holograms à venir courant juillet via Inverse Records et Meara Music.
|»
|TEMPLE WITCH (Doom Metal, USA) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie le 30 août de son nouvel album Ocean Thousand, Mountain Thousand. Tracklist :
1. Ocean Thousand
2. Knew It Once
3. This Too Shall Pass
4. Chase Tigers Away
5. Other Things
6. Motion
|»
|AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS (Punk Rock, Australie) s'apprêtent à sortir un nouveau 7" limité intitulé U Should Not Be Doing That / Facts via Rough Trade. Ces deux nouveaux morceaux sont à découvrir ci-dessous, le premier sous forme de clip vidéo avec en bonus la participation énergique de Steven Ogg (Trevor dans GTA V), le second sous forme de clip audio uniquement :
01. U Should Not Be Doing That
02. Facts
