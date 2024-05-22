chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
120 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Skaur
 Skaur - Reis te Haelvete (C)
Par Lerequinvert		   
Shining
 Shining - Shining (C)
Par Lerequinvert		   
Heresiarch
 Heresiarch - Edifice (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Les news du 20 Mai 2024
 Les news du 20 Mai 2024 - S... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Sermon
 Sermon - Till Birth Do Us Part (C)
Par Lestat		   
Critical Defiance
 Critical Defiance - The Sea... (C)
Par Keyser		   
brokNface
 brokNface - Leave to Live (EP) (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Les news du 17 Mai 2024
 Les news du 17 Mai 2024 - B... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Phantom
 Phantom - Handed To Execution (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 15 Mai 2024
 Les news du 15 Mai 2024 - F... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Summoned to Suffer - European Tour May 2024
 Summoned to Suffer - Europe... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Belore + Griffon
 Belore + Griffon - (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Zwegh
 Zwegh - Kid's Favourite (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Assylum
 Assylum - Far Beyond Madness (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Cryptic Process + Inhumate + Putrefaction of Rotting Corpses (P.O.R.C.) + Serpillère + Pendrak
 Cryptic Process + Inhumate ... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Hagetisse
 Hagetisse - The Fountain of... (C)
Par Sosthène		   

Les news du 22 Mai 2024

News
Les news du 22 Mai 2024 Slaves of Imperium - Disloyal - Lucifuge - Massacre - Grand Demise of Civilization - Uprising - Assimilator - I, Cursed - Temple Witch - Amyl And The Sniffers
»
(Lien direct)
SLAVES OF IMPERIUM (Death/Thrash, France) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Awakening of the Cynic" extrait de son dernier album New Waves of Cyniscism paru en mars chez M&O Music.

»
(Lien direct)
DISLOYAL (Death Metal, Pologne) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Betrayed Faith" qui figurera sur son nouveau disque Divine Miasmata dont la sortie est programmée pour le 12 juillet via Black Lion Records. Tracklist :

1. Divine Miasmata
2. Silent Revolution
3. The Black Pope
4. 1347-1352
5. Stella Peccatorum
6. Betrayed Faith
7. Religion Of Warfare
8. Ravens Of Starvation
9. The Ascension Of Abaddon

»
(Lien direct)
LUCIFUGE (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) offre son nouvel opus Hexensabbat en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie le 24 mai sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Gates of the Eternal Night
2. Hexensabbat
3. The Court of the Profane
4. No Sun Shall Rise
5. Into Eternal Sleep
6. The Sign of Cain
7. An Oath of Blood and Fire
8. Enter the Realms of Death
9. They Come in Legions
10. Cursed to Eternity
11. The Destruction of the Sword

»
(Lien direct)
MASSACRE (Death Metal, USA) a terminé l'enregistrement de son nouvel album qui devrait débarquer au second semestre chez Agonia Records.

»
(Lien direct)
GRAND DEMISE OF CIVILIZATION (Black/Heavy, USA) a mis en ligne le morceau "Nephilim" issu de son nouveau disque The Blaze of Abaddon qui sort le 4 juin via Ordovician Records. Tracklist :

1. Redeemer of Wrath
2. Cathedral Reaper
3. Silencer
4. Nephilim
5. North to Hell
6. The Consequence

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band UPRISING (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus III le 19 juillet sur AOP Records. Tracklist :

1. Eternal Mantra [6:39]
2. Uprise III [7:05]
3. Raise a Glass [6:36]
4. A Message to the Hypocrites [4:08]
5. While the World Is Burning [7:55]
6. Brace Yourself [8:05]

»
(Lien direct)
ASSIMILATOR (Death/Thrash) propose en écoute le titre "I Am" tiré de son EP Expelled Into Suffering prévu le 21 juin chez Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :

1) Expelled into Suffering
2) Nocturnal Forge
3) Changeling
4) I Am

»
(Lien direct)
I, CURSED (Death/Grind, Finlande) a dévoilé son nouveau single "Blades" extrait de son premier EP Death Holograms à venir courant juillet via Inverse Records et Meara Music.

»
(Lien direct)
TEMPLE WITCH (Doom Metal, USA) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie le 30 août de son nouvel album Ocean Thousand, Mountain Thousand. Tracklist :

1. Ocean Thousand
2. Knew It Once
3. This Too Shall Pass
4. Chase Tigers Away
5. Other Things
6. Motion

»
(Lien direct)
AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS (Punk Rock, Australie) s'apprêtent à sortir un nouveau 7" limité intitulé U Should Not Be Doing That / Facts via Rough Trade. Ces deux nouveaux morceaux sont à découvrir ci-dessous, le premier sous forme de clip vidéo avec en bonus la participation énergique de Steven Ogg (Trevor dans GTA V), le second sous forme de clip audio uniquement :

01. U Should Not Be Doing That
02. Facts
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
22 Mai 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Amyl And The Sniffers
 Amyl And The Sniffers
Punk Rock - 2015 - Australie		   
Lucifuge
 Lucifuge
Black/Thrash - 2016 - Allemagne		   
Massacre
 Massacre
Death Old-School - 1984 - Etats-Unis		   
Dodsferd
Wrath
Lire la chronique
Heresiarch
Edifice
Lire la chronique
Tombstoner
Rot Stink Rip
Lire la chronique
Sermon
Till Birth Do Us Part
Lire la chronique
Antzaat / Ronarg
Madness / Morgen (Split 12")
Lire la chronique
Critical Defiance
The Search Won't Fall...
Lire la chronique
Iron Monkey
Spleen and Goad
Lire la chronique
European Tour 2024
Malepeste + Midnight Odyssey
Lire le live report
Sakna
De Syv Dødssynder
Lire la chronique
Phantom
Handed To Execution
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 16 Mai 2024
Jouer à la Photo mystère
brokNface
Leave to Live (EP)
Lire la chronique
Mindz Eye
The Vision
Lire la chronique
Chainsword
Born Triumphant
Lire la chronique
Belore + Griffon
Lire le live report
Summoned to Suffer - European Tour May 2024
Demiurgon + Pessimist + Tal...
Lire le live report
Tenebro
L'Inizio Di Un Incubo
Lire la chronique
Alkhemia
Abraxas
Lire la chronique
Contre-Feux
La morsure (EP)
Lire la chronique
Assylum
Far Beyond Madness
Lire la chronique
Hagetisse
The Fountain of Fallen Stars
Lire la chronique
Karabiner
Unbeaten (EP)
Lire la chronique
Inquisition
Veneration of Medieval Myst...
Lire la chronique
Mons Veneris
Ascent into Draconian Abyss
Lire la chronique
Aborted
Vault Of Horrors
Lire la chronique
Cryptic Process + Inhumate + Putrefaction of Rotting Corpses (P.O.R.C.) + Serpillère + Pendrak
Lire le live report
INHUMATE - Clap de (presque) fin
Lire l'interview
Borgtårn
Sorte Makt
Lire la chronique
Atrophy
Asylum
Lire la chronique
Necrophobic
In The Twilight Grey
Lire la chronique