(Lien direct) LUCIFUGE (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) offre son nouvel opus Hexensabbat en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie le 24 mai sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. Gates of the Eternal Night

2. Hexensabbat

3. The Court of the Profane

4. No Sun Shall Rise

5. Into Eternal Sleep

6. The Sign of Cain

7. An Oath of Blood and Fire

8. Enter the Realms of Death

9. They Come in Legions

10. Cursed to Eternity

11. The Destruction of the Sword



