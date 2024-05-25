»

(Lien direct) WINTER ETERNAL (Melodic Black Metal, Grèce) propose en écoute le morceau "Echoes of Primordial Gnosis" tiré de son nouvel opus Echoes of Primordial Gnosis prévu le 28 juin via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :



1. Echoes of Primordial Wisdom (Goddess Athena - Greece)

2. Two Heavens as One (Miyamoto Musashi - Japan)

3. Battle Cry (William Wallace - Scotland)

4. The Serpent's Curse (God Bida - Uganda)

5. Voices (instrumental)

6. Bending the Fabric of Reality (Common Human)

7. Sacrifice for Glory (Iphigenia - Greece)

8. The Keeper of Sorrows (Goddess Oizys - Greece)



