Les news du 25 Mai 2024
News
Les news du 25 Mai 2024 Yr - Vale Of Pnath - Valfreya - Impact Approved - Hextar - Windswept - Krokmitën - Tsatthoggua - Ad Patres - Sibiir - Dark Affliction - Alias Noone - Carrion Throne - Winter Eternal - Holycide - Wharflurch
|YR (Black Metal, Norvège) sortira son premier EP Maanelyst le 21 juin sur Hellstain Productions. Tracklist :
1. Doed og begravet
2. Kvessa Tunger
3. Nidhogg
4. Stormtatt
5. Offernatt
|VALE OF PNATH (Technical Death Metal, USA) a sorti son nouvel album Between The Worlds of Life and Death sur Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1. The Forgotten Path (Intro)
2. Silent Prayers
3. Soul Offering
4. Shadow
5. Uncertain Tomorrow
6. Beneath Ashen Skies
7. No Return, No Regret
8. Echoes Of The Past (Interlude)
9. Burning Light
|VALFREYA (Melodic Black/Folk, Québec) vient de sortir son nouvel album Dawn of Reckoning en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Dawn of Reckoning - 1:56
2. The Rise - 5:55
3. Warcry - 5:52
4. The Fate - 4:10
5. The Fall - 5:22
6. Equilibrium - 8:31
7. The Fallen Kings - 5:02
8. A New Era - 5:11
9. Le Périple - 4:44
10. Reus es - 6:14
Durée totale : 53:02
|IMPACT APPROVED (Melodic Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Way of the Warrior le 14 juin via Wormholedeath. Tracklist :
01. Way of the Warrior
02. Isolation
03. Liberty
04. Atelophobia
05. The Truth
06. Deficiency
07. Sword and Shield
08. Harakiri for Ivory Tower
09. Ventus et ignis
10. Pigslaughter
11. Grace Under Pressure
|HEXTAR (Heavy/Power, Italie) a posté son premier full-length Doomsayer en écoute intégrale. Celui-ci est sorti hier sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Skies of Strife
2. Nothing is Eternal
3. The Otherwordly Sin
4. Hour of Glory
5. Crestfallen Hunter's Tale
6. The Fight Beyond the Sleep
7. A Requiem for Fools
8. Doomsayer
9. The Story So Far
|WINDSWEPT (Black Metal, Ukraine) a dévoilé le titre "Verbrannte Brücken" issu de son nouvel EP Der eine, wahre König prévu le 21 juin chez Primitive Reaction. Tracklist :
1. Verbrannte Brücken [5:25]
2. Die Bürde der Erinnerungen [7:04]
3. Drangsal [5:03]
4. Jedes Todes Lohn [10:32]
|KROKMITËN (Experimental Death Metal, Québec) sortira son nouveau disque THETA le 24 juin en auto-production. C'est John Longstreth (Origin, Hate Eternal, Malefic Throne, Neurectomy) qui a enregistré les parties de batterie.
|TSATTHOGGUA (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) fera son retour le 31 mai via Osmose Productions avec un nouveau disque intitulé We Are God. Tracklist :
1. Master Morality
2. Vorwärts Vernichter
3. The Doom-Scrawl Of Taran-Ish
4. I Drive My Dogs (To Thule)
5. True Black Love
6. No Paradise For Human Sheep
7. Gloria Extasia
8. We Are God
9. Pechmarie
|AD PATRES (Death Metal, France) a posté le titre "Deserter" figurant sur son nouvel album Unbreathable dont la sortie est programmée pour le 7 juin sur Non Serviam Records. Tracklist :
01. Intro
02. The Dream Chaser
03. Versus
04. Deserter
05. Exodus
06. Interlude
07. Chapter X
08. The Medium
09. Rebellion Grief
10. Deus Deceptor
|SIBIIR (Blackened Post-Hardcore, Norvège) a mis en ligne le titre "The Famine" issu de son nouveau disque Undergang qui sort le 14 juin chez Fysisk Format. Tracklist :
1. Divergence and Deceit
2. Placid Waters
3. Ruinous
4. Engerdal
5. The Flood
6. Watch the World Burn from a House on Fire
7. The Plague
8. Wearing the Weight
9. The Famine
|DARK AFFLICTION (Black Metal, Grèce) vient de publier son premier longue-durée Five Stages of Grief chez Theogonia Records. Tracklist :
Intro
Denial
Hate
Bargaining
Depression
Acceptance
Line-up:
Panagiotis Christias – guitar, bass, keyboard, vocal
Eleni Nota (ex-Nervosa) - drums (session)
Nikos Mavridis (Carach Angren) - violin (session)
Anastasia Kiritsi (Celéne) - vocal (session)
Sakis Bastas - piano (session)
|ALIAS NOONE (Progressive/Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne le single "Shadowkeep" extrait de son premier long-format Weight of the World à venir dans le courant de l'année sur Inverse Records.
|CARRION THRONE (Brutal Death, USA) a mis en ligne le morceau "Mazoku Mao" extrait de son premier EP The Feast of Human Vices à paraître le 31 mai via Lacerated Enemy Records. Tracklist :
1) Misanthropic
2) Dark Atavism
3) Mazoku Mao
4) The Feast of Human Vices
5) Descending Firmament (Promo 2022) – Bonus track
6) Sinning Tree (Promo 2022) – Bonus track
|WINTER ETERNAL (Melodic Black Metal, Grèce) propose en écoute le morceau "Echoes of Primordial Gnosis" tiré de son nouvel opus Echoes of Primordial Gnosis prévu le 28 juin via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Echoes of Primordial Wisdom (Goddess Athena - Greece)
2. Two Heavens as One (Miyamoto Musashi - Japan)
3. Battle Cry (William Wallace - Scotland)
4. The Serpent's Curse (God Bida - Uganda)
5. Voices (instrumental)
6. Bending the Fabric of Reality (Common Human)
7. Sacrifice for Glory (Iphigenia - Greece)
8. The Keeper of Sorrows (Goddess Oizys - Greece)
|HOLYCIDE (Thrash Metal, Espagne) a dévoilé le titre "Lie is the New Truth" extrait de son nouvel opus Towards Idiocracy à venir le 6 juin chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
01. A.I. Supremacy
02. Towards Idiocracy
03. Remote Control
04. Lie is the New Truth
05. Power Corrupts
06. Technophobia
07. Angry For Nothing
08. Chemical Dependency (Atrophy cover)
09. Pleased to Be Deceived
10. Flamethrower 'em All
|WHARFLURCH (Death/Doom, USA) sortira une compilation baptisée Shittier/Slimier le 21 juin sur Gurgling Gore. Elle contiendra des morceaux démos inédits plus axés psychédéliques et expérimentaux. Tracklist :
1. Shit Rains Down
2. Enochian Curse
3. Death Toll Horror
4. Headless God
5. The Empty Spaces
6. Wormwood Palace
7. From Ixaxaar to Xibalba
