(Lien direct) DUSKWALKER (Thrash/Death, Canada) a dévoilé le morceau "City on a Cemetery" extrait de son nouvel opus Underground Forever prévu le 26 juillet via Black Lion Records. Tracklist :



1) Crippled At The Core

2) The Loss

3) Never Going Back

4) Underground Forever

5) City On A Cemetery

6) Posing Corpses

7) Artillery Communion

8) Vanquisher

9) Blasted Past Extinction

10) Inhaling The Dust Of Bone



