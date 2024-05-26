chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
185 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
The Rottening
 The Rottening - Seeds Of De... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Kronos + Seth
 Kronos + Seth - (R)
Par Niktareum		   
Mortal Wound
 Mortal Wound - The Anus Of ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Rotting Christ
 Rotting Christ - Pro Xristou (C)
Par Pierre-Arnaud		   
Dodsferd
 Dodsferd - Wrath (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Skaur
 Skaur - Reis te Haelvete (C)
Par Lerequinvert		   
Shining
 Shining - Shining (C)
Par Lerequinvert		   
Heresiarch
 Heresiarch - Edifice (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Les news du 20 Mai 2024
 Les news du 20 Mai 2024 - S... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Sermon
 Sermon - Till Birth Do Us Part (C)
Par Lestat		   
Critical Defiance
 Critical Defiance - The Sea... (C)
Par Keyser		   
brokNface
 brokNface - Leave to Live (EP) (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Les news du 17 Mai 2024
 Les news du 17 Mai 2024 - B... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Phantom
 Phantom - Handed To Execution (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 15 Mai 2024
 Les news du 15 Mai 2024 - F... (N)
Par Lestat		   

Les news du 26 Mai 2024

News
Les news du 26 Mai 2024 Mourning Veil - Ashes of Moments Perished - Duskwalker - Summoner's Circle
»
(Lien direct)
MOURNING VEIL (Blackened Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir son nouveau disque Heresy Code en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Gnostic Deceiver
2. Lethal Intentions
3. Feast Of Malice
4. Closing In
5. Psychogenic Death
6. Heresy Code
7. Before The Clutches
8. Conspirators Of Atrocity I: Faceless
9. Conspirators Of Atrocity II: Nameless
10. Conspirators Of Atrocity III: Shameless

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band ASHES OF MOMENTS PERISHED (Technical Death Metal, USA) a publié un nouveau morceau intitulé "Clairvoyant Evanesce".

»
(Lien direct)
DUSKWALKER (Thrash/Death, Canada) a dévoilé le morceau "City on a Cemetery" extrait de son nouvel opus Underground Forever prévu le 26 juillet via Black Lion Records. Tracklist :

1) Crippled At The Core
2) The Loss
3) Never Going Back
4) Underground Forever
5) City On A Cemetery
6) Posing Corpses
7) Artillery Communion
8) Vanquisher
9) Blasted Past Extinction
10) Inhaling The Dust Of Bone

»
(Lien direct)
SUMMONER'S CIRCLE (Progressive Doom/Death/Black, USA) a mis en écoute intégrale son nouvel album Cult paru vendredi sur Black Lion Records. Tracklist :

1. Apostle's Dogma
2. Cult Of The Dead
3. Shroud Of Humanity
4. Irreverence of the Cross
5. Thirst of the Vulture
6. Profit Of Death
7. Dogmatic Defilings
Thrasho Keyser
26 Mai 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
The Rottening
Seeds Of Death (EP)
Lire la chronique
Ufomammut
Hidden
Lire la chronique
Waves Idle Symmetry
Ametron
Lire la chronique
Sarcasm
Mourninghoul
Lire la chronique
Mega Slaughter
Calls From The Beyond
Lire la chronique
Tårfödd
M​ö​rker
Lire la chronique
Kronos + Seth
Lire le live report
Mortal Wound
The Anus Of The World
Lire la chronique
Ad Mortem
In Honorem Mortis
Lire la chronique
Rotting Christ
Pro Xristou
Lire la chronique
Extinguish
One Less Enemy
Lire la chronique
Dodsferd
Wrath
Lire la chronique
Heresiarch
Edifice
Lire la chronique
Tombstoner
Rot Stink Rip
Lire la chronique
Sermon
Till Birth Do Us Part
Lire la chronique
Antzaat / Ronarg
Madness / Morgen (Split 12")
Lire la chronique
Critical Defiance
The Search Won't Fall...
Lire la chronique
Iron Monkey
Spleen and Goad
Lire la chronique
European Tour 2024
Malepeste + Midnight Odyssey
Lire le live report
Sakna
De Syv Dødssynder
Lire la chronique
Phantom
Handed To Execution
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 16 Mai 2024
Jouer à la Photo mystère
brokNface
Leave to Live (EP)
Lire la chronique
Mindz Eye
The Vision
Lire la chronique
Chainsword
Born Triumphant
Lire la chronique
Belore + Griffon
Lire le live report
Summoned to Suffer - European Tour May 2024
Demiurgon + Pessimist + Tal...
Lire le live report
Tenebro
L'Inizio Di Un Incubo
Lire la chronique
Alkhemia
Abraxas
Lire la chronique
Contre-Feux
La morsure (EP)
Lire la chronique