DUSKWALKER (Thrash/Death, Canada) a dévoilé le morceau "City on a Cemetery" extrait de son nouvel opus Underground Forever prévu le 26 juillet via Black Lion Records. Tracklist :
1) Crippled At The Core
2) The Loss
3) Never Going Back
4) Underground Forever
5) City On A Cemetery
6) Posing Corpses
7) Artillery Communion
8) Vanquisher
9) Blasted Past Extinction
10) Inhaling The Dust Of Bone
