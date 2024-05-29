chargement...

Les news du 29 Mai 2024

News
Les news du 29 Mai 2024 Black Hole Deity - Illdisposed - Houle - Fulci - Abreaktion - Ireful - Lucifer's Hammer - Extinct - Skulldozer - Nile
»
(Lien direct)
BLACK HOLE DEITY (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son album Profane Geometry prévu pour le 5 juillet via Everlasting Spew Records. "Blast Pit" est à découvrir ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
ILLDISPOSED (Death Metal, Danemark) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album In Chambers Of Sonic Disgust qui sortira le 28 juin via Massacre Records. "I Walk Among The Living" se découvre ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
HOULE (Black Metal Mélodique, France) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son album Ciel Cendre Et Misère Noire qui sortira le 7 juin via Les Acteurs De l'Ombre Productions. "La Danse Du Rocher" est à découvrir ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
En collaboration avec TALPAH (Electronic, Italie), FULCI (Death Metal, Italie) vient de publier deux nouveaux morceaux imaginés pour être la bande-originale du jeu et du comic book Cyberflesh.

01. file01_cyber_chainsaw_massacre.wav
02. file02_advanced_psychotonic_flesh_dismemberment_project.wav

FULCI a écrit : “When TTK and Hollow Press asked us to collaborate on creating a soundtrack for the game ‘Cyberflesh’, we immediately accepted. ‘Cyberflesh’ is a very splatter and violent comic. Moreover, the project had many similarities with the legendary collaboration between Games Workshop, Earache, and Bolt Thrower for the release of the album "Realm of Chaos" in 1989.

The title ‘Cyberflesh’ inspired us to create a soundtrack capable of blending human sounds (instrumentals) with cyber sounds (electronic). To compose the two tracks, we involved our friend and artist Talpah, whose sound design managed to amplify both the sonic violence and the eerie atmospheric parts of the tracks.
Even the choice of audio media was not random. We chose to release the tracks on super limited floppy disks and CDs with graphics similar to CD-ROMs. These media, along with a dedicated comic book illustrated by Genchi, will be included in an ultra-exclusive long box. Thanks to Time To Kill and Hollow Press for making all of this possible”


»
(Lien direct)
ABREAKTION (Thrash Metal, Chili) offre son premier EP Bornhatred en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 31 mai sur Chaos Records. Tracklist :

1. Empty Promises
2. Pyromaniac
3. Amnesia Chronicle
4. Mental Torture
5. Welcome to the Slaughterhouse [Dark Angel cover]

»
(Lien direct)
IREFUL (Thrash Metal, Italie) a signé sur Xtreem Music pour la sortie de son premier longue-durée Agents of Doom le 16 juillet. Tracklist :

1. I, Caligula
2. ...And God Will Take its Ones
3. Agents of Doom
4. Ireful
5. Blackhearted Master
6. Exiles for Metal
7. A.B.Normal
8. Evil Genius

»
(Lien direct)
LUCIFER'S HAMMER (Heavy Metal, Chili) a dévoilé le morceau "Real Nightmares" issu de son nouvel opus Be and Exist à venir le 14 juin chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Cosmovision
2. Real Nightmares
3. Glorious Night
4. Antagony
5. Son Of Earth
6. The Fear OF Anubis
7. Medusa Spell
8. The Part Of Being
9. Be And Exist

»
(Lien direct)
EXTINCT (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel album Incitement Of Violence sorti le mois dernier via MDD Records.

»
(Lien direct)
SKULLDOZER (Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Thy Enemies Driven Before Me" extrait de son premier long-format paru en début d'année sur Wormholedeath.

»
(Lien direct)
NILE (Death Metal, USA) vient de partager un nouveau morceau intitulé "Chapter For Not Being Hung Upside Down On A Stake In The Underworld And Made To Eat Feces By The Four Apes". Celui-ci, tiré de son nouvel album à paraître fin juillet sur Napalm Records et intitulé The Underworld Awaits Us All, est à découvrir ci-dessous :
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB + Keyser
29 Mai 2024

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Sosthène citer
Sosthène
29/05/2024 09:14
Je le trouve assez séduisant ce titre de Nile, concis, brutal ! J'espère cependant qu'il y aura quelques grosses pièces bien épiques :-)

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
