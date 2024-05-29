»

(Lien direct) FULCI (Death Metal, Italie) vient de publier deux nouveaux morceaux imaginés pour être la bande-originale du jeu et du comic book Cyberflesh.



01. file01_cyber_chainsaw_massacre.wav

02. file02_advanced_psychotonic_flesh_dismemberment_project.wav



FULCI a écrit : “When TTK and Hollow Press asked us to collaborate on creating a soundtrack for the game ‘Cyberflesh’, we immediately accepted. ‘Cyberflesh’ is a very splatter and violent comic. Moreover, the project had many similarities with the legendary collaboration between Games Workshop, Earache, and Bolt Thrower for the release of the album "Realm of Chaos" in 1989.



The title ‘Cyberflesh’ inspired us to create a soundtrack capable of blending human sounds (instrumentals) with cyber sounds (electronic). To compose the two tracks, we involved our friend and artist Talpah, whose sound design managed to amplify both the sonic violence and the eerie atmospheric parts of the tracks.

Even the choice of audio media was not random. We chose to release the tracks on super limited floppy disks and CDs with graphics similar to CD-ROMs. These media, along with a dedicated comic book illustrated by Genchi, will be included in an ultra-exclusive long box. Thanks to Time To Kill and Hollow Press for making all of this possible”



<a href="https://fulcicult.bandcamp.com/album/cyberflesh">Cyberflesh de Fulci, Talpah</a>