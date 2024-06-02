»

(Lien direct) ADVERSARIAL (Black/Death, Canada) a sorti son nouveau disque Solitude with the Eternal... via Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :



1. Beware the Howling Darkness on Thine Left Shoulder

2. Hatred Kiln of Vengeance

3. Witness to the Eternal Light

4. Death Is an Advisor in the Woods of the Devil

5. Crushed into the Kingdom of Darkness

6. Merging Within the Destroyer

7. Fanes at the Engur

8. Endless Maze of Blackest Dominion



<a href="https://darkdescentrecords.bandcamp.com/album/solitude-with-the-eternal">Solitude with the Eternal... de Adversarial</a>