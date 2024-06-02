|
Les news du 2 Juin 2024
Les news du 2 Juin 2024 Unrelenting Ferocity - Carrion Throne - D.F.C. - Dune - Adversarial - Houle - Commander - Guderrha - Supermodel Taxidermy - Demonist - Post Pulse - Svinkels
|Le one-man band UNRELENTING FEROCITY (Brutal Death, USA) a sorti son premier EP Thrown to the Wolves en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. The Aftermath of a Disaster
2. Mental Anguish From Asphyxiation
3. Third Time's the Charm
4. Thrown to the Wolves
5. The Book of Coming Forth by Day
6. A Rabid Prowl
7. Dispiriting Befuddlement
|CARRION THRONE (Death/Doom, USA) vient de sortir son premier EP The Feast of Human Vices sur Lacerated Enemy Records. Tracklist :
1) Misanthropic
2) Dark Atavism
3) Mazoku Mao
4) The Feast of Human Vices
5) Descending Firmament (Promo 2022) – Bonus track
6) Sinning Tree (Promo 2022) – Bonus track
|D.F.C. (Crossover/Thrash/Hardcore, Brésil) sortira à la mi-juin un nouvel EP en format tape, Skate Inferno, chez Give Praise Records. Tracklist :
01. Skate Inferno
02. All In
03. Just Another Love Song
04. Sunday Bloody Morning
05. A Sete Palmos do Chao
06. Nasce Um Monstro
07. Dirty Sanchéz
08. A Bosta Humana
09. O Pão Que o Diabo Vomitou
10. Conversa Para Boy Dormir
11. Almoçando Abutres
12. Porrada de Rua
|DUNE (Groove/Thrash, Arabie Saoudite) vient de publier son premier EP Years of Chains en auto-production numérique. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Spotify. Tracklist :
1. Sieve - 4:41
2. Reject - 5:06
3. Insidious - 4:28
4. Refuge - 4:35
Durée totale : 18:52
|ADVERSARIAL (Black/Death, Canada) a sorti son nouveau disque Solitude with the Eternal... via Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :
1. Beware the Howling Darkness on Thine Left Shoulder
2. Hatred Kiln of Vengeance
3. Witness to the Eternal Light
4. Death Is an Advisor in the Woods of the Devil
5. Crushed into the Kingdom of Darkness
6. Merging Within the Destroyer
7. Fanes at the Engur
8. Endless Maze of Blackest Dominion
|HOULE (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé le morceau "La Danse du Rocher" tiré de son premier longue-durée Ciel Cendre et Misère Noire à venir le 7 juin sur Les Acteurs de l'Ombre Productions. Tracklist :
1 - Intro
2 - La Danse du Rocher
3 - Mère Nocturne
4 - Sur les Braises du Foyer
5 - Derrière l’Horizon
6 - Et Puis le Silence
7 - Sel, Sang et Gerçures
8 - Née des Embruns
|COMMANDER (Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus Angstridden le 7 juin chez MDD Records. Tracklist :
Dawn Of Fear
Angstridden
Astrayed
Deviate From Our Vision
Not My War
Worlds Upon Worlds
Scaremongers
Scorched Earth
Vanity Is The Death Of Decency
No Compulsion To Live
|GUDERRHA (Death Metal, Italie) a sorti sa première démo Demo 2024. À découvrir ci-dessous. Tracklist :
1. Entangled in Hate
2. Seven Winters
|SUPERMODEL TAXIDERMY (Crossover/Thrash, Canada) a sorti son premier long-format At What Cost via Punishment 18 Records. Tracklist :
01) Wake Up
02) Exorcist For Beer
03) Clinics
04) Lipstick
05) Blood Painted Dash
06) Gage
07) Kevlar
08) The Hanging Tree
09) Subliminal (Suicidal Tendencies Cover)
10) Death Dealer
Durée totale : 29:55
|DEMONIST (Death Metal, France) vient de sortir son premier EP éponyme sur Crypt of Dr. Gore (CD) et Nihilistic Holocaust (K7). Tracklist :
1. Priest of Skin
2. Slay Them All
3. Pandemonium
4. They Inhale the Soul
|POST PULSE (Modern Death Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir son nouvel album Return to the Halls. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Disfigured Beyond Recognition
3. My Testament
4. Flood Gate
5. My Hate Runs Blood Red
6. Taste of Freedom
7. The Ultimate Question
8. N.Y.C.
9. Return to the Halls
|SVINKELS, groupe de rap bien connu des festivals de metal (Hellfest 2023 notamment) a publié il y a quelques jours une vidéo en hommage à Nikus Pokus, membre fondateur décédé le 10 mai.
GROUPES DU JOUR
|Adversarial
Blackened Death Metal - 2007 - Canada
|Commander
Death Metal - 1999 - Allemagne
|Houle
Black Metal Mélodique - 2021 - France
