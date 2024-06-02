chargement...

Maudits
Maudits - Précipice (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Tommyknockers
 Tommyknockers - Mean Things (C)
Par MoM		   
Lifvsleda
 Lifvsleda - Evangelii h​ä​r... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 30 Mai 2024
 Les news du 30 Mai 2024 - C... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Tårfödd
 Tårfödd - M​ö​rker (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Malleus
 Malleus - The Fires of Heaven (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Rotting Christ
 Rotting Christ - Pro Xristou (C)
Par ARMAGEDDON		   
Les news du 29 Mai 2024
 Les news du 29 Mai 2024 - B... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Imperial Retaliation Night
 Imperial Retaliation Night ... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Mòr
 Mòr - Hear The Hour Nearing! (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 27 Mai 2024
 Les news du 27 Mai 2024 - (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Verbal Razors
 Verbal Razors - By Thunder ... (C)
Par MoM		   
Forbidden
 Forbidden - Twisted Into Form (C)
Par MoM		   
The Rottening
 The Rottening - Seeds Of De... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Kronos + Seth
 Kronos + Seth - (R)
Par Niktareum		   
Mortal Wound
 Mortal Wound - The Anus Of ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Dodsferd
 Dodsferd - Wrath (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Skaur
 Skaur - Reis te Haelvete (C)
Par Lerequinvert		   
Shining
 Shining - Shining (C)
Par Lerequinvert		   

(Lien direct)
Le one-man band UNRELENTING FEROCITY (Brutal Death, USA) a sorti son premier EP Thrown to the Wolves en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. The Aftermath of a Disaster
2. Mental Anguish From Asphyxiation
3. Third Time's the Charm
4. Thrown to the Wolves
5. The Book of Coming Forth by Day
6. A Rabid Prowl
7. Dispiriting Befuddlement

»
(Lien direct)
CARRION THRONE (Death/Doom, USA) vient de sortir son premier EP The Feast of Human Vices sur Lacerated Enemy Records. Tracklist :

1) Misanthropic
2) Dark Atavism
3) Mazoku Mao
4) The Feast of Human Vices
5) Descending Firmament (Promo 2022) – Bonus track
6) Sinning Tree (Promo 2022) – Bonus track

»
(Lien direct)
D.F.C. (Crossover/Thrash/Hardcore, Brésil) sortira à la mi-juin un nouvel EP en format tape, Skate Inferno, chez Give Praise Records. Tracklist :

01. Skate Inferno
02. All In
03. Just Another Love Song
04. Sunday Bloody Morning
05. A Sete Palmos do Chao
06. Nasce Um Monstro
07. Dirty Sanchéz
08. A Bosta Humana
09. O Pão Que o Diabo Vomitou
10. Conversa Para Boy Dormir
11. Almoçando Abutres
12. Porrada de Rua

»
(Lien direct)
DUNE (Groove/Thrash, Arabie Saoudite) vient de publier son premier EP Years of Chains en auto-production numérique. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Spotify. Tracklist :

1. Sieve - 4:41
2. Reject - 5:06
3. Insidious - 4:28
4. Refuge - 4:35

Durée totale : 18:52

»
(Lien direct)
ADVERSARIAL (Black/Death, Canada) a sorti son nouveau disque Solitude with the Eternal... via Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :

1. Beware the Howling Darkness on Thine Left Shoulder
2. Hatred Kiln of Vengeance
3. Witness to the Eternal Light
4. Death Is an Advisor in the Woods of the Devil
5. Crushed into the Kingdom of Darkness
6. Merging Within the Destroyer
7. Fanes at the Engur
8. Endless Maze of Blackest Dominion

»
(Lien direct)
HOULE (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé le morceau "La Danse du Rocher" tiré de son premier longue-durée Ciel Cendre et Misère Noire à venir le 7 juin sur Les Acteurs de l'Ombre Productions. Tracklist :

1 - Intro
2 - La Danse du Rocher
3 - Mère Nocturne
4 - Sur les Braises du Foyer
5 - Derrière l’Horizon
6 - Et Puis le Silence
7 - Sel, Sang et Gerçures
8 - Née des Embruns

»
(Lien direct)
COMMANDER (Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus Angstridden le 7 juin chez MDD Records. Tracklist :

Dawn Of Fear
Angstridden
Astrayed
Deviate From Our Vision
Not My War
Worlds Upon Worlds
Scaremongers
Scorched Earth
Vanity Is The Death Of Decency
No Compulsion To Live

»
(Lien direct)
GUDERRHA (Death Metal, Italie) a sorti sa première démo Demo 2024. À découvrir ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. Entangled in Hate
2. Seven Winters

»
(Lien direct)
SUPERMODEL TAXIDERMY (Crossover/Thrash, Canada) a sorti son premier long-format At What Cost via Punishment 18 Records. Tracklist :

01) Wake Up
02) Exorcist For Beer
03) Clinics
04) Lipstick
05) Blood Painted Dash
06) Gage
07) Kevlar
08) The Hanging Tree
09) Subliminal (Suicidal Tendencies Cover)
10) Death Dealer

Durée totale : 29:55

»
(Lien direct)
DEMONIST (Death Metal, France) vient de sortir son premier EP éponyme sur Crypt of Dr. Gore (CD) et Nihilistic Holocaust (K7). Tracklist :

1. Priest of Skin
2. Slay Them All
3. Pandemonium
4. They Inhale the Soul


»
(Lien direct)
POST PULSE (Modern Death Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir son nouvel album Return to the Halls. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Disfigured Beyond Recognition
3. My Testament
4. Flood Gate
5. My Hate Runs Blood Red
6. Taste of Freedom
7. The Ultimate Question
8. N.Y.C.
9. Return to the Halls

»
(Lien direct)
SVINKELS, groupe de rap bien connu des festivals de metal (Hellfest 2023 notamment) a publié il y a quelques jours une vidéo en hommage à Nikus Pokus, membre fondateur décédé le 10 mai.
Thrasho Keyser + Sosthène
2 Juin 2024
2 Juin 2024

