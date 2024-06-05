»

(Lien direct) THIRTEEN GOATS (Death/Thrash, Canada) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Sign of the Goat" issu de son nouvel opus Capricorn Rising qui sort le 12 juillet sur Exitus Stratagem Records. Tracklist :



1. Sign of the Goat (4:53)

2. Murder Lives in the Heart (5:30)

3. A Wolf in Shepherd’s Clothing (4:10)

4. Global Fuckup (3:57)

5. Beheading Zoo (3:44)

6. Permission to Die (3:48)

7. Beating the Disease (4:24)

8. Goats of War (5:25)

9. Animal Kingdom (6:19)



