chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Bodyfarm
 Bodyfarm - Malicious Ecstas... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Perveration
 Perveration - Putrefaction ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Take It In Blood
 Take It In Blood - Roadmap ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Maudits
Maudits - Précipice (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Tommyknockers
 Tommyknockers - Mean Things (C)
Par MoM		   
Lifvsleda
 Lifvsleda - Evangelii h​ä​r... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 30 Mai 2024
 Les news du 30 Mai 2024 - C... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Tårfödd
 Tårfödd - M​ö​rker (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Malleus
 Malleus - The Fires of Heaven (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Rotting Christ
 Rotting Christ - Pro Xristou (C)
Par ARMAGEDDON		   
Les news du 29 Mai 2024
 Les news du 29 Mai 2024 - B... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Imperial Retaliation Night
 Imperial Retaliation Night ... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Mòr
 Mòr - Hear The Hour Nearing! (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 27 Mai 2024
 Les news du 27 Mai 2024 - (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Verbal Razors
 Verbal Razors - By Thunder ... (C)
Par MoM		   
Forbidden
 Forbidden - Twisted Into Form (C)
Par MoM		   
The Rottening
 The Rottening - Seeds Of De... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Kronos + Seth
 Kronos + Seth - (R)
Par Niktareum		   
Mortal Wound
 Mortal Wound - The Anus Of ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Dodsferd
 Dodsferd - Wrath (C)
Par Funky Globe		   

Les news du 5 Juin 2024

News
Les news du 5 Juin 2024 Necrocene - Thirteen Goats - Derelict - Aposento - Limbes - Grand Demise of Civilization
»
(Lien direct)
NECROCENE (Death Metal, Italie) offre son premier EP Detrimental Paratomy en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie le 7 juin via Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Planned Obsolescence
2. Embryonic Epilogue
3. The Age of Death and Extinction
4. Wars Against the World
5. From Worms to Trash

»
(Lien direct)
THIRTEEN GOATS (Death/Thrash, Canada) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Sign of the Goat" issu de son nouvel opus Capricorn Rising qui sort le 12 juillet sur Exitus Stratagem Records. Tracklist :

1. Sign of the Goat (4:53)
2. Murder Lives in the Heart (5:30)
3. A Wolf in Shepherd’s Clothing (4:10)
4. Global Fuckup (3:57)
5. Beheading Zoo (3:44)
6. Permission to Die (3:48)
7. Beating the Disease (4:24)
8. Goats of War (5:25)
9. Animal Kingdom (6:19)

»
(Lien direct)
DERELICT (Technical Death Metal, Québec) a dévoilé le morceau "Spectrum" extrait de son nouvel album Versus Entropy prévu le 21 juin en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Versus Entropy - (4:32)
2. Infinite Dread - (4:23)
3. Terminal - (4:02)
4. Workhorse - (3:00)
5. Attunement - (5:05)
6. Dans les Dents - (2:23)
7. Spectrum - (3:59)
8. Derelict - (4:11)
9. The Escapist - (4:15)

Durée totale : 35:50

»
(Lien direct)
APOSENTO (Death Metal, Espagne) a mis en ligne le morceau-titre de son nouveau disque No Safe Haven à venir le 2 juillet chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. No Safe Haven
02. Tortured and Abused
03. Uncertain Death
04. A Texas Funeral
05. The Bad Seed
06. Where Darkness Reigns
07. Let it Bleed
08. The Devil's Bargain
09. As Your Life Ends
10. Parásitos

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band LIMBES (Atmospheric Black Metal, France) sortira son nouvel opus Liernes le 5 juillet via Frozen Records. Tracklist :

1. Pillory Foot
2. The Coasts in Unison
3. Frigid Buffet
4. Alders & Dust

»
(Lien direct)
GRAND DEMISE OF CIVILIZATION (Black Metal, USA) a sorti hier son nouvel album The Blaze of Abaddon sur Ordovician Records. Tracklist :

1. Redeemer of Wrath
2. Cathedral Reaper
3. Silencer
4. Nephilim
5. North to Hell
6. The Consequence
Thrasho Keyser
5 Juin 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Bodyfarm
 Bodyfarm
Malicious Ecstasy (EP)
2024 - Edged Circle Productions		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Aposento
 Aposento
Death Metal - 1990 - Espagne		   
Limbes
 Limbes
Black Metal Atmosphérique - 2021 - France		   
Bodyfarm
Malicious Ecstasy (EP)
Lire la chronique
Perveration
Putrefaction Of Infinite Ap...
Lire la chronique
Take It In Blood
Roadmap Of Pain (EP)
Lire la chronique
Hideous Divinity
Unextinct
Lire la chronique
The Biscuit Merchant
Visible Scars
Lire la chronique
Pontifex
From the Pale Mist
Lire la chronique
Strivers
Precious Core
Lire la chronique
Prieuré / Vermineux
Split (Mini-Split)
Lire la chronique
Fall for Rising
Are You Still Living (EP)
Lire la chronique
Rhapsody of Fire
Challenge the Wind
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 1 Juin 2024
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Maudits
Précipice
Lire la chronique
Lifvsleda
Evangelii h​ä​rold
Lire la chronique
Serement
Abhorrent Invocations
Lire la chronique
Tommyknockers
Mean Things
Lire la chronique
Ossuary
Forsaken Offerings (EP)
Lire la chronique
Malleus
The Fires of Heaven
Lire la chronique
Mòr
Hear The Hour Nearing!
Lire la chronique
Imperial Retaliation Night
Gruiiiik + Gorupted + Perpe...
Lire le live report
Collier d'Ombre
Collier d'Ombre (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Eigenstate Zero
The Malthusian
Lire la chronique
Verbal Razors
By Thunder and Lightning
Lire la chronique
The Rottening
Seeds Of Death (EP)
Lire la chronique
Ufomammut
Hidden
Lire la chronique
Waves Idle Symmetry
Ametron
Lire la chronique
Sarcasm
Mourninghoul
Lire la chronique
Mega Slaughter
Calls From The Beyond
Lire la chronique
Tårfödd
M​ö​rker
Lire la chronique
Kronos + Seth
Lire le live report
Mortal Wound
The Anus Of The World
Lire la chronique