THIRTEEN GOATS (Death/Thrash, Canada) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Sign of the Goat" issu de son nouvel opus Capricorn Rising qui sort le 12 juillet sur Exitus Stratagem Records. Tracklist :
1. Sign of the Goat (4:53)
2. Murder Lives in the Heart (5:30)
3. A Wolf in Shepherd’s Clothing (4:10)
4. Global Fuckup (3:57)
5. Beheading Zoo (3:44)
6. Permission to Die (3:48)
7. Beating the Disease (4:24)
8. Goats of War (5:25)
9. Animal Kingdom (6:19)
APOSENTO (Death Metal, Espagne) a mis en ligne le morceau-titre de son nouveau disque No Safe Haven à venir le 2 juillet chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
01. No Safe Haven
02. Tortured and Abused
03. Uncertain Death
04. A Texas Funeral
05. The Bad Seed
06. Where Darkness Reigns
07. Let it Bleed
08. The Devil's Bargain
09. As Your Life Ends
10. Parásitos
