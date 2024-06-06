|
Les news du 6 Juin 2024
|SIGNS OF THE SWARM (Deathcore, Etats-Unis), via Century Media Records, a mis en ligne un vidéo clip pour le titre "Borrowed Time", extrait de l'album Amongst the Low & Empty paru en juin 2023.
|PORTRAIT (Heavy Metal, Suède) a sorti une seconde vidéo pour son album The Host qui paraîtra le 21 juin chez Metal Blade Records. Il s'agit du titre "From the Urn".
|HAMMERFALL (Power Metal, Suède) nous offre un clip pour le titre "The End Justifies", extrait de l'album Avenge the Fallen qui sortira le 9 août chez Nuclear Blast. Il s'agit du treizième LP de la formation. Tracklist :
1. Avenge the Fallen
2. The End Justifies
3. Freedom
4. Hail to the King
5. Hero to All
6. Hope Springs Eternal
7. Burn It Down
8. Capture the Dream
9. Rise of Evil
10. Time Immemorial
|DESTRUCTION (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne sur sa chaîne son nouveau single "No Kings - No Masters" annonciateur d'un "deux titres" vinyle à venir le 10 juin chez Napalm Records.
|CRYPTIC HATRED (Death Metal, Finlande) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "Mesmerized by the Malignant Gaze” figurant sur son nouvel opus Internal Torment qui sort le 5 juillet via Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :
01. Death Is Upon You
02. Breeding of Evil
03. Chasm of Void
04. Homicidal Intentions
05. Mesmerized by the Malignant Gaze
06. Tomb of Desecration
07. Mauled To Flesh
08. Beyond Hatred
09. The Passage
10. Internal Torment
|DRIFT INTO BLACK (Gothic/Doom, USA) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le morceau "December" issu de son nouvel album Voices Beneath the Rubble prévu le 28 juin sur Black Lion Records. Tracklist :
1. The Horns of Despair
2. In Turmoil
3. The Great Machine
4. Voices Beneath the Rubble
5. Last Hope
6. Forever King
7. Blood Storm
8. What's Left In The Fire
9. Turning Of The Tide
10. December
|OKULAR (Melodic Progressive Death Metal, Norvège) propose son nouveau disque Regenerate en streaming complet. Sortie demain chez Regenerative Productions. Tracklist :
1. Back to Myself and Beyond
2. Regenerate
3. That Which Matters
4. A New Path
5. Wake-up Call
6. Peace Through Chaos
7. Debauchery
8. Another Dimension of Mind
9. Elevate
|VOID MOON (Doom Metal, Suède) offre son nouvel opus Dreams Inside the Sun en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Rays of Vindication
2. Dreams Inside the Sun
3. Season Out of Season
4. The Dreaming Spire
5. Nadir
6. Broken Skies
7. East of the Sun
8. Still Dark
9. The Wolf (at the End of the World)
|WOLFHORDE (Folk/Black, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Bloodmoon Symphonies le 30 août sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :
01. Killer Rabbit of Caerbannog
02. Forsaken Shrine
03. Tormented (Beyond Apprehension)
04. Kuoleman Mustat Siivet
05. Anubis
06. Phantom Queen
07. Last Good Fight
08. Bloodmoon Symphony
|THE LIGHTBRINGER (Melodic Power/Black, Québec) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour une reprise de "Mystic Places of Dawn" de Septicflesh.
|SARKE (Black Thrash, Norvège) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Endo Feight prévu pour le 21 juin via Soulseller Records. "In Total Allegiance" se découvre ci-dessous :
|Intitulé Cutting The Throat Of God, le nouvel album d'ULCERATE (Post Death Metal, Nouvelle-Zélande) sortira le 14 juin sur Debemur Morti Productions. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. To Flow Through Ashen Hearts
02. The Dawn Is Hollow
03. Further Opening The Wounds
04. Transfiguration In And Out Of Worlds
05. To See Death Just Once
06. Undying As An Apparition
07. Cutting The Throat Of God
|TRUE BLACK DAWN (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel opus Of Thick-circling Shadows le 30 juillet chez W.T.C. Productions. Tracklist :
1. Algol
2. The Depths of the Looking Glass
3. Night and Names
4. The Wind from the Red Cloud
5. Fish, Sin and Soma
6. Body-without-Soul
7. Worlds in the Mirror
8. Palace of Ash
9. Volaverunt
10. The End of Our Age
|COMANIAC (Thrash Metal, Suisse) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Long Life Doll" tiré de son dernier album None for All paru en 2023 via Metalworld et qui sera réédité par Wormholedeath le 28 juin avec deux bonus extraits du single Wormhole Death.
|ESCALATION (Melodic Death Metal, Pologne) a mis en ligne le titre "Beyond the Veil of Fear" extrait de son premier long-format Ruins of the Falling World à venir le 21 juin sur Via Nocturna. Tracklist :
01. Intro
02. Beyond the Veil of Fear
03. No Turning Back
04. Symphony of Despair
05. United Forces
06. Human Tomb
07. Embrace of Darkness
08. Rise Before We Fall
09. Worthless Promises
