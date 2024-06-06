»

TRUE BLACK DAWN (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel opus Of Thick-circling Shadows le 30 juillet chez W.T.C. Productions. Tracklist :



1. Algol

2. The Depths of the Looking Glass

3. Night and Names

4. The Wind from the Red Cloud

5. Fish, Sin and Soma

6. Body-without-Soul

7. Worlds in the Mirror

8. Palace of Ash

9. Volaverunt

10. The End of Our Age



