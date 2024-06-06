Les news du 6 Juin 2024
News
Les news du 6 Juin 2024 True Black Dawn - Comaniac - Escalation
|»
|TRUE BLACK DAWN (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel opus Of Thick-circling Shadows le 30 juillet chez W.T.C. Productions. Tracklist :
1. Algol
2. The Depths of the Looking Glass
3. Night and Names
4. The Wind from the Red Cloud
5. Fish, Sin and Soma
6. Body-without-Soul
7. Worlds in the Mirror
8. Palace of Ash
9. Volaverunt
10. The End of Our Age
|
|»
|COMANIAC (Thrash Metal, Suisse) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Long Life Doll" tiré de son dernier album None for All paru en 2023 via Metalworld et qui sera réédité par Wormholedeath le 28 juin avec deux bonus extraits du single Wormhole Death.
|
|»
|ESCALATION (Melodic Death Metal, Pologne) a mis en ligne le titre "Beyond the Veil of Fear" extrait de son premier long-format Ruins of the Falling World à venir le 21 juin sur Via Nocturna. Tracklist :
01. Intro
02. Beyond the Veil of Fear
03. No Turning Back
04. Symphony of Despair
05. United Forces
06. Human Tomb
07. Embrace of Darkness
08. Rise Before We Fall
09. Worthless Promises
|
