Les news du 7 Juin 2024
News
Les news du 7 Juin 2024 In Aphelion - Lamb Of God - Demon Head - Hail Spirit Noir - Officium Triste - Hemorrhoid - Mythologik - Regicide - Madicide - Putrid Defecation
|IN APHELION (Black Metal, Suède / Pays Bas) vient de sortir un clip pour le morceau "A Winter Moon's Gleam" issu de l'album Reaperdawn à paraître le 9 août chez Century Media Records.
|Pour fêter les 20 ans de son album Ashes of the Wake LAMB OF GOD (Power/Thrash Moderne, Etats-Unis) prévoit une réédition pour le 30 août. En guise de teaser, le groupe a mis en ligne un réenregistrement du titre "Another Nail For Your Coffin" avec featuring Kublai Khan TX et Malevolence.
|DEMON HEAD (Doom/Hard Rock, Danemark) sortira son nouvel opus Through Holes Shine the Stars le 20 septembre chez Svart Records.
|HAIL SPIRIT NOIR (Progressive/Psychedelic Rock/Black Metal, Grèce) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Curse you, Entropia" extrait de son nouvel album Fossil Gardens qui sort le 28 juin via Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. Starfront Promenade
2. The Temple of Curved Space
3. Curse you, Entropia
4. The Blue Dot
5. The Road to Awe
6. Ludwig in Orbit
7. Fossil Gardens
|OFFICIUM TRISTE (Doom/Death mélodique, Pays-Bas) vient de dévoiler "My Poison Garden", le second single de son album Hortus Venenum prévu pour septembre chez Transcending Obscurity Records.
|Le premier full-length de HEMORRHOID (Death/Grind, USA), Raw Materials of Decay, paru en mars dernier, sera distribué mondialement sur Extremely Rotten Productions et Headsplit Records à partir du 28 juin. Tracklist :
1) Hemorrhoidal Removal Surgery
2) Exogenous Intestinal Blockage
3) Ultimate Commode of Chaos & Carnage
4) Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis
5) Rancid Rectal Rupture
6) A Dozen Suppurating Masses
7) Stool Borne Illness
8) Sliced and Tucked
9) Raw Materials of Decay
10) Dante’s Fecal Inferno
11) Liquefied In A Caustic Sludge
12) Esophageal Rupture
13) Ectopic Scrambling
14) Festering Blood Pit
15) Cacophony of Bloody Lactation
|MYTHOLOGIK (Melodic Thrash/Death, USA) a dévoilé une "lyric videoé pour le morceau "Satanael" extrait de son premier longue-durée Blood in the Sky prévu le 14 juin en auto-production. Tracklist :
1 - Blood in the Sky
2 - Lord Death
3 - Scorched Earth
4 - Fallen Empire
5 - Satanael
6 - Disease of the Soul
7 - Dark Waters
8 - Purgatorium
9 - Epilogue
|REGICIDE (Thrash/Groove, Angleterre) a posté uen vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son premier long-format Resist Control à venir le 5 juillet en auto-production.
|MADICIDE (Thrash/Groove, Pays-de-Galle) sortira son premier long-format éponyme le 5 juillet en auto-production. Tracklist :
Nicotine Love
The Pit and the Pendulum
Ozymandias
Killing Machine
... Our King in Yellow
Trapped in Purgatory
Into the Dark
TommyKnockers
[Bonus Track] Death March
|PUTRID DEFECATION (Brutal Slam Death, Finlande) a mis en ligne un nouveau single intitulé "Impending Anal Leakage".
