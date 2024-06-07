»

(Lien direct) HAIL SPIRIT NOIR (Progressive/Psychedelic Rock/Black Metal, Grèce) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Curse you, Entropia" extrait de son nouvel album Fossil Gardens qui sort le 28 juin via Agonia Records. Tracklist :



1. Starfront Promenade

2. The Temple of Curved Space

3. Curse you, Entropia

4. The Blue Dot

5. The Road to Awe

6. Ludwig in Orbit

7. Fossil Gardens



